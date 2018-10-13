Talladega starts final 6-week run for Johnson and Knaus

FILE - In this Friday, April 20, 2018, file photo, Jimmie Johnson, right, listens to crew chief Chad Knaus, as they wait for their car to get through inspection prior to qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va. There will be no eighth NASCAR title for Johnson and Knaus. Hendrick Motorsports will split the driver and crew chief at the end of this season, the team announced Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Steve Helber, FIle AP Photo