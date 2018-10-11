Prescott doesn’t feel need to preach unity with Cowboys

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game, in Houston. The Buffalo Bills take on the Texans in Houston on Sunday. Watt is tied for first in the NFL with six sacks this year. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo