FIFA undertakes global initiative to grow the women’s game

FILE - In this Sunday, July 5, 2015, file photo, the U.S. team celebrates with the trophy after it defeated Japan 5-2 in the FIFA Women’s World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia. FIFA is rolling out a global strategy to grow the women’s game in advance of next year’s World Cup in France. Soccer’s governing body has been ramping up its attention to the women’s side of the sport for the past several years, partly in response to calls for more equity. The result is a five-pronged proposal that starts at the ground level among FIFA’s 211 member associations, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman said. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo