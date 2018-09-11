The Latest: Judge orders trial for Wisconsin’s Cephus

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2018, file photo, University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus, right, with his attorneys Kathleen Stalling, left, and Stephen Meyer after appear in court in Madison, Wis. Prosecutors have charged Cephus with second- and third-degree sexual assault. Cephus is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, for a preliminary hearing, during which a judge is expected to decide whether the case is strong enough to proceed to trial. Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File Ed Treleven