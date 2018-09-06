Judge dismisses election challenge against Nebraska senator

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to disqualify a Nebraska state senator from the November general-election ballot.
Judge John A. Colburn rejected allegations that state Sen. Matt Hansen, of Lincoln, didn't properly fill out the paperwork necessary to appear on the ballot. Colburn also rejected assertions Tuesday that Secretary of State John Gale and Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission Director Frank Daley acted inappropriately in failing to declare Hansen ineligible.
The lawsuit was filed by Bob Van Valkenburg, who is trying to unseat Hansen. Hansen won 77 percent of the vote in the May 15, nonpartisan primary, while Van Valkenburg received 23 percent.
Hansen is a Democrat in the officially nonpartisan race. Van Valkenburg is a Republican.
They are competing to represent Legislative District 26 in northeast Lincoln.
