Ex-Illinois House leader Lang cleared of sexual harassment

FILE - In this May 31, 2018, file photo, Illinois state Rep. Lou Lang, D-Skokie, is joined by supporters as he prepares to address allegations of harassment at the state Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Lang resigned his leadership post in the Illinois House after a legislative activist alleged he harassed and humiliated her. It was reported Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, that the acting legislative inspector general told Lang in a letter that there’s not enough evidence to support harassment and intimidation claims by Maryann Loncar. The State Journal-Register via AP, File Justin L. Fowler