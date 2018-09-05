Judge hears arguments over hiring of UConn coach’s son

In this Oct. 6, 2017, photo, Connecticut football head coach Randy Edsall, left, talks with his son Corey, the tight ends coach, before an NCAA football game against Memphis in East Hartford. Conn. A New Britain Superior Court judge is set to hear arguments Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, whether Randy Edsall should be allowed to retain his son as an assistant coach on the team. Edsall is appealing a ruling by the state’s ethics office that the school violated Connecticut’s ban on nepotism by hiring his son in 2017 as an assistant coach. Hartford Courant via AP John Woike