Herm Edwards breathing life into Arizona State program

File- This July 25, 2018, file photo shows Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards pausing while speaking at the Pac-12 Conference NCAA college football Media Day in Los Angeles. Since Edwards’ surprising hiring, the 64-year-old coach has shut out the outside noise, kept his focus on football and family as he tries to raise Arizona State to among the Pac-12 elite. “I don’t concern myself with the outside elements because the outside elements don’t coach the team,” he said. “I’ve got to coach coaches and players, and that’s my obligation. I’ve got to stay focused on that.” Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo