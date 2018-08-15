Ethiopian runner who protested at Olympics invited home

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, Silver medal Ethiopia’s Feyisa Lilesa, crosses his arms as he celebrates on the podium after the men’s marathon at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lilesa went into exile after protesting against oppression in his home country while winning a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but according to an open letter published Wednesday Aug. 15, 2018, from Ethiopian Athletics Federation and the country’s Olympic committee, he has been asked to return home to give him “a hero’s welcome.” Luca Bruno, FILE AP Photo