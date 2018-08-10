What you need to know about the Miami Herald’s new sports-only digital subscription

You asked for it.
And now, we’re delivering.
The Miami Herald has launched a sports-only digital subscription for those of you who want to stay up to date everything in the South Florida sports scene. For $30 a year — just a mere $2.50 a month — you will have unlimited digital access to every sports story the Herald publishes.
And with football season right around the corner, now is the perfect time to take advantage of the opportunity.
Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero will give you some of the best access to the Miami Dolphins that you will find out there.
Susan Miller Degnan’s insights into the Miami Hurricanes, who will be in the College Football Playoff conversation heading into Mark Richt’s third year.
You’ll get Manny Navarro’s knowledge on the Miami Heat, which is still awaiting Dwyane Wade’s decision about a 16th year in the league.
You’ll get Clark Spencer and Andre Fernandez’s Marlins’ coverage. Fernandez will also be reporting on enterprise pieces around all the teams in South Florida.
Yes, all of Barry Jackson’s never-ending nuggets and notes are included in this deal, as well.
And don’t forget Greg Cote’s columns, Michelle Kaufman’s insight into David Beckham’s Major League Soccer team, all of our high school sports coverage as well as coverage of the Florida Panthers, FIU, Florida State and the Southeastern Conference.
So how do you sign up? Simply click here to begin.
Comments