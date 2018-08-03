Federal judge won’t block stop closure of Ohio homeless camp

A resident of a homeless encampment along Third St. rests beside a tent after an emergency motion was filed asking a federal judge to stop Cincinnati officials from tearing down their tent city., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Cincinnati. The lawsuit was filed Friday hours before city officials planned to clear a homeless encampment near a busy downtown entertainment district that includes stadiums where the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals play. Crews handed out 72-hour notices to people living at the camp Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo AP