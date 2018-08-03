A resident of a homeless encampment along Third St. rests beside a tent after an emergency motion was filed asking a federal judge to stop Cincinnati officials from tearing down their tent city., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Cincinnati. The lawsuit was filed Friday hours before city officials planned to clear a homeless encampment near a busy downtown entertainment district that includes stadiums where the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals play. Crews handed out 72-hour notices to people living at the camp Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A resident of a homeless encampment along Third St. rests beside a tent after an emergency motion was filed asking a federal judge to stop Cincinnati officials from tearing down their tent city., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Cincinnati. The lawsuit was filed Friday hours before city officials planned to clear a homeless encampment near a busy downtown entertainment district that includes stadiums where the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals play. Crews handed out 72-hour notices to people living at the camp Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo AP
Federal judge won’t block stop closure of Ohio homeless camp

By ANGIE WANG Associated Press

August 03, 2018 12:27 PM

CINCINNATI

A federal judge has refused to stop Cincinnati from tearing down another homeless encampment.

Advocates for the homeless filed suit Friday hours before the city planned to clear an encampment near a busy downtown entertainment district.

Judge Timothy Black denied their request for a temporary restraining order during a telephone hearing.

Advocates called Tuesday's order to vacate "a bullying tactic" and claimed it violates constitutional rights.

At least a dozen tents remained along the sidewalk early Friday afternoon. People living there insist they won't leave unless forcibly removed.

National homeless advocate Megan Hustings says camps across the country are being targeted in response to pressure from locals who don't want to see visible poverty.

Cincinnati officials say they plan to deal with another camp near a downtown luxury apartment complex.

