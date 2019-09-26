Key Takeaways from the 2019 ISG World Miami Report [Podcast]

Dwindling new developer condo inventory paired with increasing demand has resulted in a shocking shortage of new condo inventory in Miami. In this episode of the Miami Real Estate Podcast by Cervera Real Estate, Craig Studnicky, CEO of ISG World and Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, Managing Partner of Cervera Real Estate, break down this and the other the main takeaways from the 2019 ISG World Miami Report: “Supply Shock.”

If you haven’t read the report, or you want to hear how the experts interpret the data, this podcast is for you. Listen to the Miami Real Estate Podcast here or subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher.

<iframe title="2019 ISG World Miami Report with Craig Studnicky & Alicia Cervera Lamadrid | S2 001" src="https://www.podbean.com/media/player/sjt6u-b3cf0f?from=yiiadmin&download=1&version=1&skin=1&btn-skin=108&auto=0&share=1&fonts=Helvetica&download=1&rtl=0&pbad=1" height="122" width="100%" style="border: none;" scrolling="no" data-name="pb-iframe-player"></iframe>

About Craig: As the principal and owner of the company, Craig brings a wealth of expertise in sales training and management to International Sales Group. His primary responsibilities entail recruiting and training sales associates, developing marketing strategies with clients and their teams, as well as product development. A real estate broker for more than 25 years, Studnicky began his career in New York City as a sales associate in residential real estate for JPS Associates. He co-founded International Sales Group and under his leadership, ISG maintains the area’s top-producing sales force. Due to his keen ability to communicate with training and sales staff, coupled with his excellent customer relationships with developers, the company has posted record real estate sales.

About Alicia: Alicia’s passion, sharp business acumen and personable, people-first attitude keep her among the major players in the industry. She has played a role in every Miami real estate cycle since her career began in 1980. Alicia has sold luxury high-rise condominiums across the region, helping revitalize areas including Brickell, Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood, downtown Miami and Edgewater. Working alongside Alicia Cervera Sr., her mother and founder of the Cervera Real Estate firm, she learned the business from the ground up. In 2011, Alicia assumed the charge of Managing Partner for Cervera Real Estate, wherein she led the expansion of the company’s General Real Estate Division. This, together with her ability to exclusively represent a vast number of developer projects, has substantially contributed to the growth of the firm. Alicia continues to lead by example, servicing developer client needs while also assisting associates with individual and bulk transactions. Today, Alicia oversees over $4.5 billion of real estate sales in both pre-construction and general real estate.

