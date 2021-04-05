Toxic wastewater threats, Gaetzgate, wide open vaccinations, but no vaccine ‘passports’

03/30/21--Site operators at Piney Point, the former phosphate mine, have begun a controlled release of up to 480 million gallons of contaminated water into a channel at Port Manatee due to a leak in a holding pond. ttompkins@bradenton.com

It’s Monday, April 5, and the world is watching Manatee County and whether toxic wastewater from a former phosphate processing plant will flood the community because a long-neglected liner in an aging pond has collapsed.

Legislators will get an updated revenue forecast on Tuesday, so the budget discussions will get real. And Florida is open for any resident 16 and up to get a vaccine -- starting today!

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Gaetzgate: But first, let’s consider the Floridian everyone was talking about last week but few were rushing to defend: Congressman Matt Gaetz. He began the week the subject of a New York Times report that he was under federal criminal investigation for breaking federal sex trafficking laws with a 17-year-old girl he had allegedly recruited online. He denied any wrongdoing and responded with a claim of his own that he and his father, Don Gaetz, were the subject of an extortion attempt. He vowed not to resign. Then, CNN reported that Gaetz showed House colleagues nude photos of women he said he slept with. And, finally, he was the featured focus of the cold open of last weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

All this and the only indictment to drop so far has been against Joel Greenberg, Gaetz’s friend and former Seminole County tax collector who was indicted last year on a federal sex trafficking charge. Meanwhile, a third Republican person of interest with ties to Tallahassee is rumored to also be part of the FBI probe. Stay tuned.

Dumping into bay: For the last four days, millions of gallons of untreated, phosphorus-laden water has been pumped from the former phosphate processing plant at Piney Point into Tampa Bay. It’s a last-ditch effort to prevent massive flooding from the failing liners holding the toxic wastewater. A major environmental catastrophe appeared to be averted Sunday after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency and state officials set up emergency pumps to push the water from the failing ponds.

Evacuations: But by Sunday evening, the flooding threat remained strong enough for Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells to order the evacuation of 345 inmates from Manatee County Jail. The rest of the surrounding area had already been evacuated, including residents of about 300 homes.

Lasting damage: The worst-case scenario had officials warning of a 20-foot wall of water and a total breach of the holding ponds that could destabilize gypsum stacks containing radioactive material, the byproduct of the phosphate mining process. They said they expect to get the leak under control by Tuesday, but environmental damage seems inevitable. The nutrients in the bay could cause harmful algae blooms and other side effects.

What took so long? State officials called the disaster the “last chapter” for the site but it raises a question: Where was the leadership backbone? In 2003, the Tampa Bay Times sounded the alarm, quoting a top state regulator who said Piney Point was “one of the biggest environmental threats in Florida history.” Since July, site operators have repeatedly warned the Florida Department of Environmental Protection about “critical condition” tears in the pond’s liner.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Vaccines for all: Starting today, anyone 16 and older will be able to get the vaccine in Florida, as prescribed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Last week, President Joe Biden moved up his estimate for when he said he expects 90% of adults in the country to be eligible for the vaccine from May 1 to April 19.

Vaccine ‘passports’ for no one: Florida may be open to all for vaccines, but don’t try to require one around Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor issued an executive order Friday that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to provide any documentation that they’ve gotten a COVID-19 vaccine to gain access or service. Still, some sports teams are moving ahead with plans to offer special seats to fans who are vaccinated, with The Miami Heat becoming the first team in the NBA to have designated sections.

$100 increase: Halfway through the session and legislators last week took the first steps toward making substantive changes to the state’s troubled unemployment system. The Senate advanced a bill to raise the state’s maximum weekly unemployment benefits by $100, to $375. The minimum weekly benefits would increase from $32 to $100. Because the bill is not supported by House Speaker Chris Sprowls, add it to the list of bills up for a trade.

Data mess: But in a sign of the depth of the problems at the agency that manages the unemployment system, a new state audit says that the data on unemployment claims is so unreliable, auditors cannot verify how much the state has paid out in jobless benefits during the pandemic. What’s more, auditors can’t even try to verify that claims went out to eligible Floridians or in the right amounts.

COVID liability signed: DeSantis signed the first major legislative response to the coronavirus pandemic into law last week. The measure would make it harder to sue healthcare providers, governments and businesses for reasons related to COVID-19. Proponents of the legislation say it’s necessary to help businesses reopen with confidence. Opponents, including most Democrats in the Legislature, say it’s an unnecessary giveaway to well-heeled interests.

A Rosenwald Elementary School teacher took this undated photo of a sugar cane field burn on a school day just outside the fence surrounding the school grounds in South Bay. Courtesy to the Miami Herald

Sugar kisses: A bill moving quickly through the Florida Legislature could prevent people from suing the sugar industry when the black ash from sugarcane burning causes health problems. The bill, which is portrayed as an attempt to protect farmers against nuisance lawsuits, includes language specifically designed to protect the sugar industry. Coincidentally, the sugar industry invested $11 million in legislative races in the 2020 election cycle. With money going to both parties, the bill appears to have bipartisan support.

Sweet trade: The bill expands the “Right to Farm Act” and it appears to be a priority of Senate President Wilton Simpson, who is considering running for agriculture commissioner. It has passed the full Senate with only one no vote. After it got a hearing in the House last week, Simpson started moving a bill that is a priority of House Speaker Chris Sprowls, HB 1.

The “anti-riot” bill had passed the House but appeared headed for defeat at its first committee of reference in the Senate, the Criminal Justice Committee, which is chaired by Miami Democrat Jason Pizzo. Democrats have blasted the measure as an racist attempt to silence Blacks, but Sprowls and the governor see it as an important policy signal to their base. Simpson pulled the bill from Pizzo’s committee and sent it to the Appropriations Committee,

K-12 testing pause proposed: The Florida Senate advanced new education measures that would pause some state testing rules, shield universities from lawsuits that seek a return of tuition and fees, and allow some parents to have their kids repeat a grade to recover from learning losses experienced during the pandemic.

State cheats kids: For the past six years, the state of Florida apparently has been violating federal law by removing former foster children from the state’s Medicaid rolls. Since January, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has quietly backed away from the policy that removed 1,730 former foster children from the program when they turned age 22, even though they continued to qualify for the program until they were 26.

Transgender sports ban: Legislation to ban transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports in Florida is advancing this session. But similar bills in other states have hit obstacles from business groups concerned about backlash from sports leagues. Could it happen here?

Prison closing clash: Florida economists expect to increase the state’s projected revenues by at least $1 billion when they meet on Tuesday. But that’s not enough to stop the Senate from moving forward with a plan to go against the state’s top prison official and move forward with plans to shutter four state-run prisons. The idea would save the state an estimated $140 million and potentially trigger the early release of inmates.

Rising flood insurance: More than a million Floridians will see their flood insurance premium rise next year under new changes to the National Flood Insurance Program announced last week. The good news is, most will see increases of less than $120 a year. The bad news is that homeowners will likely see annual rate hikes like that for the foreseeable future.

Media grievance: Lawrence Mower in the Herald/Times Tallahassee Bureau interviewed people working for the governor’s administration including call-center employees and reviewed applicant rejection letters and training documents for a story showing how the state’s strict anti-fraud measures prevented legitimate applicants from receiving payments.

The evidence showed that pregnant women, people with COVID, and people caring for children at home had been denied unemployment benefits. So we asked the governor why he didn’t waive unemployment benefit requirements during the pandemic, as states like Texas did. Instead of answering, the governor said: “I don’t trust the premise of the question... I would like to see some validity to what they’re saying before I indulge the premise, because I don’t think that the premise is something I’m going to accept at face value.”

60 Minutes on vaccine favoritism: The governor mounted a similar reaction when 60 Minutes asked the governor how it wasn’t “pay to play” to accept $100,000 from Publix to his political committee and “rewarded them with the exclusive rights to distribute the vaccination in Palm Beach County?”

DeSantis responded by explaining how he met with county officials before he made the decision. “It’s wrong. It’s a fake narrative,’’ he said. “I just disabused you of the narrative. And you don’t care about the facts. Because, obviously, I laid it out for you in a way that is irrefutable.”

Angry pushback: It wasn’t irrefutable. For one, the county commissioner who represents the Glades, which was 25 miles from the nearest Publix, told 60 Minutes she didn’t get consulted. The story focused primarily on Palm Beach, broke no new ground and amplified original reporting by many Florida newspapers that first reported on wealthy communities getting early access to vaccines. But DeSantis’ supporters on social media seemed to be most upset by 60 Minutes’ suggestion it was “pay to play.” While they defended the choice of Publix as chosen for logistical reasons, most sidestepped the inequity issue.

Stay well and we'd love to hear from you. Miami Herald Capitol Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas curated this newsletter.

