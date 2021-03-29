Phantom budget cuts, legislative trades, and calls to the feds

Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Spring Hill, pauses during the joint session of the Florida Legislature at the Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Times

It’s Monday, March 29, and this week will mark the halfway point of Florida’s 60-day legislative session. This is the point in session when the backroom legislative maneuvering starts to emerge, the trades over leadership priorities peek through, and the effectiveness of the governor, if he chooses to engage, is tested. Let’s break it down.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Budget theater: Florida legislative leaders rolled out their preliminary budget proposals last week and the documents were loaded with deep cuts to reflect a December revenue estimate that predicted the state would be $2.5 billion in the hole over two years. Among the hundreds of cuts, more than $140 million was cut from the Department of Corrections, including closing four state-run prisons. And legislators propose sweeping the Affordable Housing Trust Fund again, leaving less than one third of the $423 million to address the massive backlog of affordable housing.

The trouble is, the revenue estimate on which the budget was built was very outdated. As the economy has improved, economists have scheduled a conference next week to agree upon a more updated revenue estimate for the 2021-22 budget year, and predictions are there will be about $1 billion in revenues above expectations. And that’s on top of the $10 billion in one-time federal stimulus money.

Outdated numbers: Gov. Ron DeSantis had urged legislative leaders privately to conduct a new revenue estimate before releasing the budget proposals. Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls rejected the suggestion, allowing Sprowls to boast on Friday: “We have the lowest number of member projects funded with this budget than in any time in recent memory.”

Before they adjourn the session on April 30, legislators must pass a budget using accurate revenue estimates. They will likely restore many of the cuts in their a final budget. But the exercise has led to tensions, including a rare high-profile clash with leadership.

No prison plan: Sens. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, and Jason Pizzo, D-Miami, the two leading experts on the state’s criminal justice budget, publicly protested the Simpson-led cuts last week. They suggested there was no long-term plan, and predicted the cuts will contribute to a prison crisis when a crush of new felons heads into the prison system once jury trials resume this summer.

Gaming gambit: Perhaps one advantage of forcing legislators to confront temporary cuts is it reminds them why it’s good to get new revenue. Simpson said last week the state doesn’t need more gambling money, but another week has passed and Simpson continues to work aggressively to come to agreement with the Seminole Tribe over a gaming compact. The top line of the proposal is to give the Tribe the exclusive right to operate craps, roulette and sports betting, in exchange for paying the state of between $500 million to $600 million in annual revenues.. The parimutuels would operate designated player games and have their own app to operate sports books, which would be run through the Tribe. Word is, there is no agreement over whether to give real estate mogul Jeff Soffer the ability to put one of his Broward casino licenses into the Fontainebleau — against the objections of Miami Beach.

Expanding a bit of Medicaid: About the same time Simpson was antagonizing leaders of both parties over his budget, Sprowls was delivering an olive branch. At a news conference last week with Black Democrats at his side, the Palm Harbor Republican proposed something his party has resisted doing for a decade: expand Medicaid. Under his plan, new Florida mothers covered under Medicaid would receive a year of health care benefits after delivery of a child, instead of the current allowance of 60 days. The program will cost $240 million in state and federal funds, with only about $92 million coming from the state.

Insulin costs: By contrast, Sprowls won’t let a bill to cap the cost of insulin at $100 per month for insured patients get a hearing. The measure is opposed by powerful drug and insurance companies.

Mental health funding languishes: Florida ranks last in per capita mental health funding and the state’s mental health and substance abuse treatment network is a patchwork of services spread across several state agencies. Even though experts and legislators fear an overwhelming post-pandemic demand for services, the issue is not getting the attention it deserves this session.

COVID liability: Meanwhile, two top priorities of the governor and legislative leaders have cleared the House. The House gave final approval to a bill to shield businesses such as nursing homes, grocery stores and restaurants from coronavirus-related lawsuits. The governor is expected to sign it this week.

Protestors from a Black Lives Matter rally march toward Pines Trail Park in Parkland, Florida on Saturday, July 11, 2020. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Punishing protests: After two-days of emotional testimony that laid bare the sharp racial tensions that inform policing in Florida, the House passed the controversial HB 1, which would stiffen existing penalties for crimes committed during a protest. Like the debate, the vote fell along party lines.

Voucher rewrites: Simpson showed his cards first on his plan to overhaul the state’s education vouchers program by introducing education savings accounts to help families pay for private schooling and other education costs. The move takes aim at Simpson’s Senate president predecessors by merging five key school-choice scholarships, including those named after former Senate presidents Andy Gardner and John McKay, and makes them state-funded. The House rejected the trust fund but agreed to merge the scholarships.

Bright Futures finessed: Another education bill that was a top priority of Senate leadership was all but toppled last week after senators watered down a plan to reduce Bright Futures scholarships for students with specific majors that “do not lead directly to employment.” DeSantis undermined Senate leaders when he recently squelched the idea, saying he wanted the scholarships “fully funded” in the budget.

Repealing roads: Simpson continued to hack away at initiatives of his GOP predecessors and last week the Florida Senate voted out a plan to scale back a controversial toll-road plan that was a priority of former Senate president Bill Galvano of Bradenton. The bill repeals the law that authorizes a toll road from Collier County to Polk County, extends Florida’s Turnpike to connect with the Suncoast Parkway and extends the Suncoast Parkway from Citrus County to Jefferson County. A similar measure, however, is still awaiting approval in the House.

Preemption pipeline: Bills moving in the Legislature would give Tallahassee the final authority over local decisions relating to police budgets, public health crises, vacation rentals, design and construction of new buildings, regulating home-based businesses, restricting crowds of cruise-ship tourists, and local consumption of fossil fuels. So why would any candidate for local office campaign to influence those issues?

Prempting gun laws: Florida’s 1987 law pre-empting local government authority over gun safety withstood a court challenge last week. The 4th District Court of Appeal sided with the gun-rights group Florida Carry over Broward County ordinances that sought to prevent people from carrying weapons at airports and in taxis.

Guns in churches: Meanwhile, legislators advanced a bill to expand gun rights. The Florida House passed a measure Friday that would expand the rights of Floridians to carry concealed weapons on the grounds of religious institutions.

Unemployment fix: Lawmakers are finally moving to replenish Florida’s unemployment fund, dried up from paying out claims during the pandemic. The answer: impose additional online sales taxes on Floridians — and give the companies several years of tax cuts.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Calling the feds: Florida Congressional Democrats asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for a corruption investigation into three Florida state Senate races with no-party candidates. The call came a week after former Republican state Sen. Frank Artiles was arrested on felony charges of offering no-party candidate Alexis “Alex” Rodriguez $50,000 to run as an independent in a South Florida state Senate race. Florida Senate Democrats followed with a similar letter to Garland. They also asked Simpson to conduct his own investigation.

Ballot harvesting? Florida’s Republican-led Legislature wasn’t interested in banning ballot harvesting nearly a decade ago when Jeb Bush was governor and a statewide grand jury recommended it. Now the GOP-led Legislature wants to ban the practice as it changes other voting laws.





More Sunshine violations: The examples of the DeSantis administration’s decision to flout state Sunshine laws continue to mount. State contracts and purchase orders are required by law to be posted online. It’s the legacy of former Senate President and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater, a banker by trade. But the current CFO has decided enforcing the law is not a priority and as the state made hundreds of no-bid contracts with vendors during the pandemic, there is no public access to them.

$4 million question: The latest example: $4 million spent on a contact tracing app whose co-founder is the son of a Palm Beach billionaire and a donor to former President Donald Trump, a close ally of DeSantis. However, here’s the irony: as DeSantis continues to clash with public health experts, he has recently criticized the value of contact tracing. It “has just not worked,” he said, just days before the state made another payment for the app.

Here we go again: Citizens’ Property Insurance last week asked state regulators to allow them to impose an overall rate increase of 7.3%, arguing that insurance in Florida is getting riskier and the private insurance market is collapsing.

