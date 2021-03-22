Spring break’s broken trust. Will Frank flip? Is there a new casino in the cards?

Spring breakers walk alongside Ocean Drive in Miami Beach Sunday night. cjuste@miamiherald.com

It’s Monday, March 22, and spring break meltdown is upon us. But in Tallahassee, everyone wants to know: Will Frank flip?

In a stunning sequence of events last week, police raided the Palmetto Bay home of former state senator Frank Artiles on Wednesday. Judging by the arrest warrant, they may have been looking for his home safe.

Pay-off problems: That’s where investigators said Artiles allegedly kept the cash he used to pay off sham candidate Alexis “Alex” Rodriguez to “confuse voters and siphon votes” from Democrat José Javier Rodríguez, the state Senate District 37 incumbent. Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia won by 32 votes out of 215,000 ballots cast while Alex Rodriguez received more than 6,000 votes.

Felony charges: Artiles left the Senate in disgrace four years ago after calling his Senate colleague racial slurs and amid revelations he used his political committee to hire a Hooters “calendar girl” and a Playboy “Miss Social” as paid consultants.

The idea of recruiting a ghost candidate to deceive voters is nothing new. But if money changed hands as prosecutors allege, it had to have come from somewhere. A day after the police raid, Artiles was hit with third-degree felony charges and released on bond. Investigators said they still don’t know where the $44,000 they alleged he paid Rodriguez came from. Stay tuned.

Dems want new election: Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz said that because of doubts about the integrity of the election, Garcia, who says she knew nothing of the scheme, should resign and a special election should be called for Miami-Dade Senate District 37.

Spring break chaos: As crowds crammed Ocean Drive in Miami Beach last week, fights broke out and the violence prompted a crackdown and a curfew. The popular Clevelander hotel shut down its food and beverage service until March 24. The city imposed an 8 p.m. curfew and closed the causeways. To enforce the temporary rules, police resorted to using pepper-spray balls, SWAT teams and a military-style vehicles rolling down Ocean Drive.

Partiers persist: By Sunday noon, however, hundreds of brunch-starved tourists paraded through Ocean Drive again, packing the beach-side restaurants. The iconic afternoon drag show was underway at Palace Bar.

Curfew continued: By Sunday evening, the Miami Beach City Commission voted to extend the spring break curfew in South Beach and close its main causeways during weekends for the rest of spring break, through April 12. By nightfall, after the restrictions took effect., hundreds of singing and dancing spring breakers continued to crowd some areas of South Beach.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING ON VACCINES

Demand softens: The governor’s tight control over vaccine access continued to slow demand last week as experts warned that his requirement that people produce a doctor’s note to show proof of a medical condition was slowing down vaccinations and hurting low-income people.

Dropping age: With demand for the vaccine slowing in many parts of the state, DeSantis announced that starting March 22, the vaccination eligibility will drop from age 60 to 50. But Miami-Dade and Orange County continued to defy him. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she would open county-run vaccination sites to people 40 and over on March 29, and then younger after that.

In Miami-Dade, law enforcement, firefighters, pre-K-12 school personnel and childcare workers of any age were allowed to register for a COVID-19 vaccination.

Defiant locals: Conflicts continued between the governor and local governments over COVID-19 restrictions. On March 10, DeSantis signed an executive order declaring that all fines for violating local COVID-19 orders were canceled. Last week, several mayors issued a statement criticizing the governor’s order and four days later Miami-Dade police announced they will resume fining people who don’t wear masks or who violate curfew.

Baptist favoritism: We continue to learn more about the depths to which people in power put their friends ahead of the vaccine line. Last week, details emerged that Baptist Health of South Florida was offering COVID-19 vaccines to its top donors before offering them to the public during a time when many seniors were struggling to get a vaccine appointment.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Casino Royale: Miami Beach real estate mogul Jeff Soffer used his superyacht, and his friendship with Tom Brady, to get renewed attention from Florida legislators to his long-sought bid for a Miami Beach casino. Details are scarce but we’re hearing that a draft bill is expected out this week.

‘Getting close’: DeSantis and Simpson met with 20 top officials of Florida’s casinos, poker rooms, horse tracks and jai-alai facilities on Thursday and reported that they were “getting close” to a new gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. Anyone who has been in Tallahassee long, however, has heard this before. “It seems to be the third rail of the Legislature,’’ said House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

Worry on the Beach: Revelations that the legislation may include a gaming permit for Soffer to put a casino at his Fontainebleau Hotel set off alarm bells at the Miami Beach City Commission last week. The commission promptly voted to hire additional lobbying firepower to fight the bill, and initiate a legal challenge if legislators attempt to permit casino gambling in the city or county without local consent.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING IN THE LEGISLATURE

$4 billon wish list: Of the $10 billion in pandemic relief headed to Florida from the federal government, DeSantis has come up with a $4.1 billion wish list. He wants to spend it on bulking up infrastructure, bolstering efforts to fight rising sea levels, fixing the troubled unemployment system and providing first responders with $1,000 bonuses.

Rejecting the eligible: In its determination to avoid paying fraud claims, Florida unemployment system also routinely rejected claims for eligible jobless workers, state records show. Pregnant women, Floridians sick with COVID-19 and those caring for children at home were among those denied benefits because they weren’t “able and available” for work under state law.

Bright Futures clouded: Senate President Simpson’s attempt to tinker with the state’s popular Bright Futures Program has run into some storm clouds. Following an uproar from students and parents, Senate Republicans revamped the bill that initially proposed reducing the amounts covered under the college scholarship program and replaced it with a plan to tie scholarship amounts to degrees that lead to jobs. The bumpy start wasn’t helped when DeSantis then surprised Simpson and told reporters he supports the current system.

Public health threat? The zeal to stop local officials from issuing regulations during the pandemic has led to a contradiction. Lawmakers are advancing legislation that says it’s OK for local governments to regulate smoking in parks because of public health concerns. But when it comes to public health concerns related to the coronavirus, they are moving another bill that says it’s not OK to regulate masks, fines or social distancing.

Liability limits loom: The Legislature’s first substantial response to the coronavirus pandemic passed the Florida Senate last week. A sweeping measure that would make it much harder to sue businesses, governments and healthcare companies passed the Senate on a party line vote and is now headed to the House, where the House Speaker has signaled it will pass.

Pandemic innovations: Bills being considered by the Legislature would make permanent some of the pandemic-imposed alterations to daily life that served to make avoiding personal interaction more convenient. The bills will allow Floridians to continue to get alcoholic drinks delivered from restaurants, access telemedicine even for pets, and expand remote education.

Transgender athletes: The latest front in the culture wars has made its way to the Florida Legislature. Republican lawmakers have proposed a bill which would ban transgender athletes from competing in school-sponsored girls’ sports, arguing that the integrity of gender-specific competition is at stake. Activists for transgender rights say the legislation is thinly disguised bigotry which purports to solve a problem that does not exist.

Targeting legal notices: The Florida House last week also voted a bill to strip the state’s more than 100 newspapers of the legal advertising revenue they continue to rely on. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, argues that requiring print publications to publish legal notices amounts to a government subsidy of the “dying” newspaper business. The Florida Press Association, which counts dozens of Florida’s newspapers among its members, opposes the bill. It argues that millions of Floridians still read the print newspaper and legal notices published in widely disseminated print publications provide the community with important information.

FPL fix: Legislators have come up with a plan to help Florida Power & Light pay for the expensive fix to its leaky nuclear cooling canal system, which has created an underground saltwater plume that threatens surrounding drinking water wells and Biscayne Bay. Bills moving in the House and Senate will let the company pass the cost along to customers by raising rates to cover sewage treatment plants.

Not a power grab: “This is not a power grab, or anything like it.” said County Commission’s chairman, Jose “Pepe” Diaz, as he proposed legislation to strip Mayor Daniella Levine Cava of her official role as the chief lobbyist for legislative priorities in Tallahassee and in Washington. Her replacement? Diaz. The county commission chair.

