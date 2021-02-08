Targeting Big Tech, agencies shuffle, unemployment gets hit with fraud and can race to vaccine beat viral variant?

Gov. Ron DeSantis reads his statement as he introduces a proposal to impose penalties on social media companies that ban politicians like former President Donald Trump. The measure will be discussed during the legislative session that begins March 2, 2021. Standing next to him are House Speaker Chris Sprowls, a Republican from Palm Harbor, and Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Republican from Trilby. Miami Herald

It’s Monday, Feb. 8 and Super Bowl 55 may not have lived up to the hype, but Florida — with an assist from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski — again demonstrated the value of old people power.

The Boss also reminded us we’re a nation that needs its middle. And if finding the middle is what is needed in a year defined by the coronavirus pandemic and economic strife, Florida’s Legislative agenda is veering far to the right of center.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Political appeal: GOP lawmakers are fast-tracking a slate of politically divisive proposals in the legislative session that begins March 2. The list of conservative evergreens is aimed at appealing to the state’s most conservative voters and interest groups. For example, they want to crack down on unions, require a conservative-backed “intellectual diversity” survey for college students, regulate “Big Tech’” rules, and increase the penalties for violent protests and civil demonstrations.

Compelling speech on Big Tech: Gov. Ron DeSantis, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson are getting the most mileage, however, from a plan aimed at targeting Big Tech. Their list of grievances includes accusing the companies of “viewpoint discrimination” that alleges their algorithms unfairly limit conservative speech. Their complaint comes after Twitter and Facebook banned former President Donald Trump for using their platforms to incite violence and promote dangerous conspiracy theories.

Called the “Transparency and Technology Act,” the measure would limit the extent to which social media companies can change their terms of service or moderate their content. It would force platforms to allow users to opt-out of algorithms and make it easier for Florida’s attorney general and individuals to sue “Big Tech..”

Faulty premise: But the measures is based on a faulty premise. According to a study released last week by New York University, Trump dominated social media among all U.S. politicians and there is no evidence his views were silenced, except when he used the platform to incite violence, in violation of the terms of service. His Facebook interactions alone were 654 million, compared to the next highest for Bernie Sanders, at 33 million.

The legislation also could run into constitutional problems. For example, how does a state unilaterally impose limits on platforms that cross state lines? And how does a state compel a private company to allow someone to post something that violates its terms of use?

Ending state pension: Meanwhile, another pandemic priority is the Florida Senate plan to end Florida Retirement System’s pension option for new state, county and school employees. FRS now has both pension and investment options and Republicans have long argued that the existing system could expose taxpayers to fund deficits in the future. Democrats argue, however, that the fund is stable now and changing it by preventing new participants will undermine its fiscal soundness.

Conspiracy backlash: Can peddling false conspiracies have consequences? Miami’s three Republican Congress members voted to remove Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene last week, bucking House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Greene had questioned whether the 2018 Parkland school shooting actually happened and filmed herself harassing Parkland survivor David Hogg. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar voted to support the resolution authored by Broward Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. They were the only three of 11 Republicans to join.

Pillow fight: Hogg, the Parkland survivor and gun control activist, announced last week that he and a Los Angeles software developer plan to market a pillow to rival conservative conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s MyPillow.

Changing of the guard: As we said last week, the midpoint of a governor’s term traditionally is a time for agency heads to move on and the governor to hit the reset button. On Friday, the changes came pouring in as Gov. Ron DeSantis replaced the leaders of the Department of Children and Families, the Agency for Health Care Administration and the Department of Management Services.

Quieting the utility watchdog: Florida’s largest electric utility company is asking for a $2 billion increase in its base rates and the lawyer who serves as the watchdog to protect the interests of residential customers in the case has been pushed out by Senate leaders. A legislative committee will appoint the replacement. Three of the four applicants for the job dropped out last week but the committee is still moving forward with a lone candidate. Richard Gentry, a 70-year-old veteran lobbyist who last year represented a utility-backed nonprofit, is expected to be named Public Counsel this week.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

We are starting to see emerging signs of the pandemic’s long-range impacts on Florida.

Repeating grades: Amid evidence that remote learning and COVID-imposed distancing has led to significant academic setbacks for some students, a proposal is quickly moving through the Florida Senate to allow parents to have their children repeat a grade to recover from learning losses experienced during the pandemic. Right now, that option is left to local school districts but the initiative to put it into law has bi-partisan support.

Eviction records: About 1 million people face evictions in Florida as a result of the economic woes brought on by the pandemic, so some Democatic legislators are proposing measures that allow for mediation, as well as sealing evictions records because of job loss.

Surge in unemployment fraud: Another problem haunting Florida’s beleaguered CONNECT unemployment compensation system appears to be a surge in fraud. In response to Miami Herald questions last week, the Department of Economic Opportunity acknowledged that the increase of more than 30,000 additional claims in the past two weeks may be the result of fraud. The agency detected the problem after adding fraud detection software to the mobile app now used by people applying for state unemployment assistance.

Feds rescue Medicaid: Federal money continues to stream into Florida coffers to bail out legislators this budget cycle and buy them time from deeper budget cuts. The latest appears to be $463.9 million in temporary federal money into the state’s Federal Medicaid Assistance Percentage, or FMAP. That money will help pay for an estimated 1.3 million in newly eligible Medicaid recipients and offset state general revenue funds.

Long lines were spotted at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. The popular COVID-19 testing site also began offering vaccines to seniors 65 and older and front-line healthcare workers. It’s the first state-run testing site in Miami-Dade County to offer vaccines. Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

Decentralized vaccination woes: As the state continues to struggle with its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, it relied on the Division of Emergency Management to distribute vaccines as quickly as possible. But that has resulted in a frenzied and decentralized process, where some combination of luck, internet savvy and personal connections often determines who gets a shot. It has also contributed to stark racial disparities that officials are now attempting to correct by sending vaccines to Black churches.

Homebound seniors: The state attempted to correct some of the in equity last week by announcing the allocation of 1,500 doses weekly of the COVID-19 vaccine for homebound seniors. The first 750 doses will be going to Holocaust survivors and their spouses.

Vaccine success: Jackson Health has found a way to improve vaccination rates among Miami-Dade’s Black communities by working with churches, sororities and using group texts. The hospital estimates it provided as many as 60% of the more than 13,000 Black residents vaccinated.

Virulent variant: Judging by the crowds that gathered in Ybor City to celebrate the Super Bowl, many people are still not taking mask wearing seriously. That means that Florida, where 5% of all cases today are attributed to the more infectious U.K. variant of the coronavirus, will continue to see infections spread throughout the state.

Everglades oil well: Just days after the outgoing Trump administration gave the state permitting authority under the federal Clean Water Act., a Texas-based oil company applied for permits to build well pads and access roads in preparation for future oil drilling inside Big Cypress National Preserve. Burnett Oil Co., which already did seismic testing to look for oil in Big Cypress in 2017 and 2018, filed two applications to Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection to fill in wetlands and build new infrastructure south of Interstate 75.. The area provides habitat for endangered species such as the Florida panther.

Who’s courting whom? Tech titan Elon Musk tells Miami Mayor Suarez he can build a tunnel under Brickell Avenue Bridge exclusively for electric vehicles in six months — and the cost would be only $30 million. The mayor tells us that for Musk: “It’s not about the money, it’s about creating a solution, creating something that creates happiness and prosperity to the people.” So, the EV manufacturer wants Miami to use experimental technology that would become his “signature project” to give an added value to EV owners -- because that brings people happiness?

Scott’s dangerous rhetoric: The Washington Post’s Fact Checker last week called out U. S. Sen. Rick Scott for continuing to push fake claims that Florida election officials broke the law in his 2018 Senate election -- an election he won -- and noted how this strategy paved the way for Donald Trump’s post-election claims that the election was stolen. Both Scott and Trump claimed with no evidence that legitimate votes that were being counted after Election Day were somehow fraudulent. Like Trump, Scott offered no evidence and conveniently ignored the context. For example, Florida law allows election officials to finish counting voters after polls close on Tuesday until noon on Saturday. Those votes are legitimate, not fraudulent. Scott also ignored the fact that state investigators who looked into the 2018 election did not seek criminal charges or produce evidence of vote-rigging.

Democrats in debt and disarray: The disastrous 2020 election cycle wasn’t the end of the Florida Democratic Party’s woes. The party is also $869,000 in debt and staff disarray has led to layoffs and distress under the new leadership.

FBI self-reflection: In the aftermath of one of the deadliest shootings in FBI history, the agency will now be conducting a comprehensive self-examination of what went wrong and what could have been done differently to prevent the deaths of Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, and Daniel Alfin, 36. They both worked on a federal task force fighting Internet Crimes Against Children, a phenomenon that has exploded since 2000. FBI apparently missed or underestimated the danger of serving the search warrant on the shooter, noting his possession of firearms, including an assault rifle. There are also questions emerging about the shooter’s mental health.

Legal notice battle: For the third consecutive session, Republicans in the Florida House are backing a bill to end the requirement that some legal notices be printed in newspapers. If approved, it will deprive newspapers of a key source of revenue.

Stay well and we’d love to hear from you. Miami Herald Tallahassee Bureau Chief Mary Ellen Klas curated this newsletter. If you have any ideas or suggestions, please drop me a note at meklas@miamiherald.com.

Special $1 deal: The Miami Herald needs your support if we are to continue to supply the meaningful local journalism you count on during these unprecedented times. We’ve lowered our introductory offer for unlimited digital access. Check it out!

Know someone who’d like to get this? Send this to a friend to receive our weekly newsletter on politics and policy.