Super Bowl mask tensions, keeping ‘leeches’ at bay, and a state budget buoyed by feds

Socially distanced fans are shown during the second half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, on this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, file photo. Hall of Famer Warren Sapp wishes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could pack the stands for the first Super Bowl played in a host team’s home stadium. AP

It’s Monday, Feb. 1. and by this time next week, a divided nation will have joined together for a needed diversion: Super Bowl 55. Florida will be center stage and the first-ever COVID-restricted crowd will get something memorable as their game day souvenirs: N95 masks. Fans would be wise to wear them.

The deadliest month: Months into the pandemic in Florida, mask usage is still not universal — even as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top public health expert, is now saying we should double up on masks to protect against the new coronavirus variants. The State Department last week warned Americans to strongly reconsider travel as a new COVID-19 testing requirement went into effect. New variants of the virus were detected in Latin America and the Caribbean.

And January marked the deadliest month yet: 4,806 Floridians lost their lives to COVID-19 in 2021, according to the Florida Department of Health, surpassing August by 462 deaths.

Who was that masked fan? Tensions continue to mount between Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has banned local governments from making masks mandatory, and local leaders struggling to halt the virus as more virulent strains arrive in their towns. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor last week signed an executive order requiring that masks be worn in downtown neighborhoods around Raymond James Stadium — where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hoping that the Super Bowl 55 doesn’t make history as the nation’s largest super-spreader event, the city says those who are not wearing a mask can be cited with a “nominal civil infraction” that carries a penalty up to a $500 fine. But because of DeSantis’ order, it’s unclear how the fines will be enforced.

‘I’ve tried to reach him’: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday that despite Miami still being in the “red zone” and Florida having more cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant than any other state, he still can’t get DeSantis to pick up the phone to talk about letting him impose mask requirements and limit capacity in bars and restaurants.

He said those restrictions helped to reduce cases by 90% during the summer surge and he wants to impose them again. “I’ve tried to reach him on multiple occasions to tell him to give us the opportunity,’’ Suarez told host Margaret Brennan. But the governor has not responded.

Massive quarantines: MAST Academy on Virginia Key has been slammed with the coronavirus. It announced last week that it has quarantined 25 teachers and more than 200 students after at least a dozen positive cases were reported. There are no plans to close the school.

Lawmakers mask up: In striking contrast to many places in Florida, legislators met in Tallahassee last week and showed deference to science. They wore masks during committee meetings — except when they were speaking — and kept people at a distance, requiring legislators and the public to address the committees via video feed from meeting room blocks away at the Leon County Civic Center.

Fending off legislative ‘leeches’: The Legislature’s COVID equivalent of a Maginot Line —to keep lobbyists and advocates away —was something Senate President Wilton Simpson said he could get accustomed to. “A lot of our friends have a lot of heartburn about not being able to get in the building,’’ he told his committee chairs last week, adding that COVID protocols would likely not be lifted until after the legislative session that ends in April.

“Does anybody have a problem with 25 lobbyists not piled up in your office?,” he asked. “This is gonna be a very productive session — with all the leeches outside.” Then, with a wry smile, he corrected himself. “I mean, not the leeches, leaves....”

$4 billion budget increase: Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled his legislative priorities in the form of a $96.6 billion budget that is $4.3 billion higher than the spending plan Florida lawmakers passed last year. The historic jump is the result of $4.5 billion in COVID-relief money flowing into state coffers from the federal government, as well as a state economy buoyed by federal stimulus checks and $17 billion in federal unemployment payments made to jobless Floridians.

The state faces an estimated $2.75 billion revenue shortfall but DeSantis’s optimistic forecasts calls for no new taxes (although does suggest that school districts hold onto the additional tax payments made because of new construction or rises in property values.) His plan increases K-12 education spending by $290 million and includes no tuition increases for universities.

$1 billion for climate impacts: The governor’s proposal also includes a breakthrough: a plan for a $1 billion investment over four years to allow local governments to build new infrastructure to address the impacts of climate change. If approved by lawmakers, it would be the largest investment in climate-change related improvements by the state to date.

Strum and Moskowitz head for the exit: It’s that time in a governor’s term when we start seeing the changing of the guard. Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears recently announced his departure. Last week we learned at DeSantis chief of staff Shane Strum is a finalist for the Broward Health CEO job. And in the next two weeks we hear Division of Emergency Management director Jared Moskowitz will be announcing he’s stepping down, expected to take effect in March.

A legend retires: Carl Hiaasen, one of the Miami Herald’s most brilliant stars, is retiring. He will publish his last column on March 14.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at a Publix Super Market in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. DeSantis announced the expansion of the use of Publix pharmacies as COVID-19 vaccination sites to 56 new stores in St. Johns, Flagler, Volusia and Collier counties. Bob Self Florida Times-Union via AP

Publix and Palm Beach: After growing public outrage by Palm Beach County residents and local government officials over COVID-19 vaccines only being administered at Publix stores, the Florida Division of Emergency Management changed its position over the weekend. The county public health office will now receive a shipment of the vaccine to help distribute to communities where Publix is not located.

Publix heiress: Publix found itself in hot water over the weekend after the Wall Street Journal reported that Julie Jenkins Fancelli, an heiress to the supermarket chain, committed about $300,000 to Trump’s 2020 campaign and the money helped substantially finance the $500,000 rally in Washington that led to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Vaccine frustrations: Meanwhile, the rollout of the vaccination continued to leave Floridians frustrated as scarce appointments quickly filled up at hospitals, grocery stores and pharmacies. A stunning disparity emerged between the number of elderly Blacks being vaccinated in Florida compared to elderly whites — a shocking 73,000 to 945,000. And thousands of vaccines were reported lost because of breakage or thawing or unused leftovers.

Vendor stumbles: In an effort to accelerate the vaccine distribution in early January, DeSantis signed a $24 million contract with the subsidiary of the Miami engineering and emergency management firm CDR Maguire. But the company was new to vaccinations and the rush to do the job was rife with miscommunication and frustration and fraught with misinformation that led some health care workers to refuse to take it.

White House takes aim: Accustomed to Oval Office pandemic access with former President Donald Trump, DeSantis last week found himself in a tit-for-tat with President Joe Biden’s top press aide over the slow pace of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration. The governor accused Jennifer Psaki, Biden’s spokesperson, of being disingenuous when she said Florida had distributed less than half its allotment. But he also reversed the statement he made in early January, when the governor said that vaccine allotments to Florida would be given as they come. Last week, in response to Psaki, he said that all along some have been held back for second doses.

Excess execs: A preliminary report from the Office of Inspector General points to nine non-profit agencies that appear to be paying excessive compensation to one or more executives. The review was prompted after the Miami Herald reported that the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence compensated its former CEO $7.5 million over three years. Some of the organizations challenged the numbers of the preliminary report but the OIG responded that the review is still pending and a final report will be issued in June.

Galvano withdraws: A week before Miami-Dade County commissioners were expected to terminate his contract, former Florida Senate President Bill Galvano ended a $10,000-a-month deal to redraw city voting districts. In a letter, Galvano wrote that in light of the commission’s previous discussion, he thought it would be best for him and the city to part ways.

Social media test case: In a case likely to explore the limits of free speech and the policing of disinformation, a social media influencer from West Palm Beach was arrested last week and accused of attempting to dupe New Yorkers into skipping the 2016 election.

Divesting Big Tech: Meanwhile, Florida legislators are getting behind a bill to stop state and local governments from doing business with some of the conservative movement’s top enemies: Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Amazon and the People’s Republic of China. Their goal: to punish China, as well as punishing other technology companies for stifling conservative speech online.

Election 2022 has started: Donna Shalala, the former University of Miami president and Democrat, told us last week she is considering a rematch with the Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, who defeated her in November. Shalala continues to raise money.

McCarthy comes calling: U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy made a surprise swing through Miami last week to sit down with Republican Mayor Francis Suarez to talk tech startups and big government. The House’s top Republican was reportedly in South Florida to raise money and meet with former President Donald Trump.

