Florida Trump loyalty, deep distortions, and vaccination chaos continues

Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., and one is carrying the lectern bearing the seal of the Speaker of the House. As this photo captured by chief Getty Images photographer Win McNamee quickly circulated on social media., many residents in Florida’s Manatee County identified the man as Adam Christian Johnson, 36, from Parrish. Getty Images

It’s Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The (failed) insurrection was live-streamed.

A week ago, we were talking about how the president made a phone call to the Georgia secretary of state in an attempt to pressure him to illegally change the outcome of that state’s election.

Today, we’re talking about the nation in crisis because the president’s supporters, whom he fed a diet of conspiracy theories and election falsehoods, stormed the Capitol as Congress was ceremonially certifying President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s win. The deadly assault on truth and democracy now has leaders of both parties discussing whether Donald J. Trump should be removed from office. He has already been removed from Twitter.

What was the Florida connection, because there’s always a Florida connection? Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish Florida, who was caught in viral photo carrying Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from House chambers, was arrested Friday on charges of theft, violent entry and disorderly conduct. Federal marshals booked the stay-at-home dad and father of five into the Pinellas County jail.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Florida Republican leaders were quick to condemn the deadly siege. Most issued carefully-worded statements that stated the obvious, but avoided any mention of the president’s role in inciting the mob assault.

That’s because, in Florida, Trump has played kingmaker and tilted the balance of power further toward the GOP, making it difficult for many Republicans to risk antagonizing his supporters by criticizing him.

Consider this: As the rioters were assembling at the Capitol Wednesday, many of Trump’s loyal followers rallied in Miami Dade to condemn Republicans who refused to support the false claim that the election has been stolen from him: “Those Republicans don’t represent us,” yelled one supporter at a rally at the Versailles restaurant in Little Havana.

Gimenez’ first test: Proof of the hold the president has in Florida came from Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez who ran as a moderate. The vote to void election results in states, even without proof of wrongdoing, was seen by some Republicans an overtly partisan attack on democracy. Yet, in the first consequential vote of his nascent career in the U.S. House of Representatives, Gimenez voted to object to certifying the votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

But Gimenez was not alone: The majority of Florida’s Republicans supported the president’s failed electoral challenge. Republicans who objected to certification of one or more states were Rick Scott and Marco Rubio; Matt Gaetz, Fort Walton Beach; Byron Donalds, Naples; Kat Cammack, Gainesville; Mario Diaz-Balart, Miami; Neal Dunn, Panama City; Scott Franklin, Lakeland; Carlos Giménez, Miami: Brian Mast, Palm City; Bill Posey, Rockledge; John Rutherford, Jacksonville; Greg Steube, Sarasota; and Daniel Webster, Clermont.

Rubio waits: Meanwhile, the counter narrative is emerging. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Friday in a video that the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol were “lied to by politicians who were telling them that the vice president had the power to change the election results.” What he didn’t say: In the days leading up to the attack, he made no public effort to counter what he now calls a lie pushed by politicians he didn’t name.

Trumpism is here to stay: It’s a grim reality for many Republicans like Stuart Stevens, former consultant to Jeb and George W. Bush, who believe the party once stood for character, personal responsibility and conservative governing principles but they now see it transformed by Trump’s ability to stroke its underbelly: racism, self-deception and anger.

“Donald Trump and his family, and a whole army of corrupt people are not going to go away,’’ former Republican Party of Florida Chairman Al Cardenas, a longtime critic of the president told us.

“What we see today is going to be with us for a very long time,’’ observed David Jolly, the former Republican U.S. congressman. “The question to me is, who emerges to lead it?

Was attack really a surprise? A question Republicans have to answer is, after four years with the president trying to normalize unacceptable behavior, including violence, how could Republicans not have seen this coming?

Shifting blame: One answer came on Wednesday night as a Congress returned to the Electoral College vote after the rioters were cleared. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, did what Trump supporters have become skilled at: He distorted the obvious interpretation of events to make it appear it was something else.

Gaetz said there was “pretty compelling evidence” that some of the people who breached the Capitol were not Trump supporters, “they were masquerading as Trump supporters, and in fact were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa.”

By Friday, the FBI denied any evidence of Antifa involvement, and yet the unverified internet rumor had been broadcast on national television, shared and picked up on social media, amplified by conservative media outlets and featured on Gaetz’s Facebook page.

Alternative information: “This is more than just misinformation,” expert Claire Wardle told Steve Contorno of the Tampa Bay Times. “There is an alternative information system that many people in the Capitol have been part of for four years.”

Twitter ban outrage: But before outrage over the lies, we are seeing outrage over the president’s ouster from social media. State Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, filed legislation over the weekend that he said will prevent privately-operated social media companies from censoring people the way Twitter and Facebook banned Trump, and Apple banned the social media app Parler. The legislation could face some hurdles. The First Amendment prohibits government censorship, but it does not apply to decisions made by private businesses.

Spanish radio distortions: Misinformation has also been a feature of Miami’s Spanish-language radio, and it was no different last week as some hosts blasted false and often deceptive claims about the Capitol riots.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Dems pick Diaz: Florida Democratic activists on Saturday chose former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz as their new chairman. He’ll lead a wounded party in the nation’s biggest political battleground to unseat Republicans in the state’s most coveted political jobs: U. S. senator and governor as well as to try to win back flippable seats in Congress and the Florida Legislature.

A driver flexes his arm as he and others wait in line to receive his vaccination shot on Sunday, January 10, 2021, as the Florida Division of Emergency Management, in partnership with Senator Shevrin Jones, hosted a COVID-19 vaccination event for seniors 65 and older to increase immunity and protect the health of South Florida’s most vulnerable residents at the Koinopnia Worship Center and Village in Pembroke Park, Florida. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

Positivity rate now at 11.79%: COVID-19 chaos continues in Florida as the state reported 12,313 new cases on Sunday, the highest numbers for a Sunday since summer’s pandemic peak. The average daily positive test rate last week was 11.79%,

Vaccination confusion: Ten months into the coronavirus pandemic, DeSantis’ hands-off governing style is still frustrating Floridians, healthcare industry groups and elected officials as they now scramble to adapt to his changing vaccination strategy.

DeSantis has shifted responsibility for the vaccine roll out to county health departments and local hospitals, overwhelming them with demand while simultaneously threatening to take away vaccine doses from hospitals that don’t administer them fast enough.

Vaccine tourists: Florida, along with other states including Louisiana and Texas, are making the vaccine available to those over age 65 before health care workers and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have all received a shot.

In addition to a scramble for supply, the policy has created an opportunity for “vaccine tourists” from other states, as well as Canada, Brazil and Argentina to travel to Florida to get the shot.

DeSantis not outraged: DeSantis has discouraged it, but he said he’s not ready to penalize any tourists for getting a vaccine or punish anyone who otherwise jumps the line. Hospitals told the Miami Herald they also would not be requiring any proof of residency for patients making vaccine appointments.

Scott wants probe: Reports of wealthy people getting early access to shots has prompted U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to call for an investigation into the state’s COVID vaccine distribution.

Prisoners wait: One place that is still not on the priority list for the vaccine are Florida prisons. Florida Corrections Secretary Mark Inch has submitted a request for thousands of state prisoners who are 65 and older to get a coronavirus vaccine, but it has yet to be approved by state health officials.

Cruise line preemption: Local control may be just fine for managing thorny issues like vaccine distribution, but when it comes to commerce, the Legislature says the state knows best. That’s the attitude of the latest pre-emption bill filed by freshman state Sen. Jim Boyd. The bill would prohibit local governments from regulating seaport business, including restricting a vessel’s type or size. The measure is a direct attempt at undermining the November referendum approved by more than 60% of Key West voters.

Tougher penalties for rioters: Halfway through his first term, DeSantis has announced one piece of legislation he’ll be pursing: creating steeper penalties for crimes that already exist for anyone who participates in a “riot.” The vague term that is not defined in proposed legislation that emerged last week, a day after the attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

