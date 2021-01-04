Rocky vaccine rollout, subverting the vote, remembering the lost

Some of the South Floridians who lost their lives due to COVID-19 in 2020. Read their stories below.

It’s Monday, Jan. 4. Happy New Year and welcome back to our weekly rundown of policy and politics in a state more likely to grab headlines for frozen iguanas.

2021 prediction: Life as we knew it before March 17, 2020 (when Florida launched its COVID lockdown) will not return this year.

Let’s pause for a moment to reflect on why.

The nation is embarking on the biggest mass vaccination campaign in history — and it’s off to a very shaky start. The prolonged damage to the economy has prompted the second round of stimulus checks heading into people’s bank accounts and a third one is likely. Florida’s coronavirus numbers keep getting worse: with the first reporting day of 2021 showing the highest single day total of positive cases since the pandemic began — 31,528.

Oh, and, lest we forget, the Florida Department of Health has reported the first case of the UK COVID-19 variant in Martin County — in a man in his 20s with no history of travel.

But, alas, there is hope, right? The Florida Legislature, which has remained on the sidelines the entire pandemic, will return to convene committee hearings next week. The top priority: making it less likely businesses can be sued for COVID causes.

‘Holy Grail’ ruling for businesses: The Florida Supreme Court has already paved the way for reducing lawsuits. In a 6-1 vote, hailed as “the Holy Grail of lawsuit reform,” the court voted last week to scrap a state standard for determining whether lower-court judges should grant summary judgment in civil lawsuits. It likely means there will be fewer cases for juries to decide.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Subverting the vote: Back in D.C., with just days away from the formal congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election, the ideological divisions that characterized the election continued to torment Republicans.

On Saturday, about two dozen Trump supporters — including Proud Boys —gathered in front of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio’s residence in West Miami to demand the senator challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory next week. Also Saturday, 11 Republican senators signed a joint statement saying they would vote to reject Biden’s win.

On Sunday, the Washington Post released an hour-long audio of a conversation between the president, his chief of staff and lawyers, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The surreal phone call had the president repeating unsubstantiated claims of fraudulent votes from out-of-state and dead voters and launching into other conspiracy theories that Raffensperger and the state’s lawyer told him had been investigated and disproved.

The unprecedented campaign is setting the stage for the Wednesday vote to certify electoral college votes. For the first time in 144 years, dozens of Republicans in Congress are expected to contest the electoral vote and subvert the will of American voters in multiple states. At this point, no Florida lawmakers have announced their allegiance to the cause to subvert votes, and a growing number of Republicans are speaking out against it.

Divided GOP: The economic fallout also continues to divide Republicans. The economic stimulus and federal budget measure averted a government shutdown and gave Americans hundreds of billions of dollars in relief. After initially criticizing the measure, President Donald Trump signed the $2.3 trillion package into law.

But many in Congress say the stimulus checks should be increased to $2,000 and eight of Florida’s 14 Republican congressmen voted against the House proposal to increase the stimulus checks. Three others didn’t vote but U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney, who has now retired, joined Reps. John Rutherford Mario Diaz-Balart to vote in favor of the increased checks. Republican Sarasota Rep. Greg Steube called the checks an “unnecessary redistribution of wealth.” Marco Rubio, Florida’s senior Republican senator, supports increasing payments, while Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott has yet to take a position.

Rent relief: The package is good news for Floridians facing housing insecurity as the state should receive an estimated $1.43 billion, significantly more than the $250 million in coronavirus relief funds allocated for rent and mortgage aid by DeSantis in June.

Mixed-status families: The $600 stimulus checks will also go to U.S. Citizens and green card holders married to an undocumented immigrant. These mixed-status families were previously excluded from receiving the first round of stimulus checks in April but will be eligible to receive the funds this round.

Salazar recovering: Meanwhile, the virus has left another mark on Florida’s congressional delegation. A Sunday ceremony in Washington to swear in members of the new Congress did not include Miami’s newest congresswoman, María Elvira Salazar. The newly-elected Republican was forced to miss the ceremony after contracting COVID-19. Salazar, 59, defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala in November and joins Congressman-elect Carlos Gimenez and U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart as the members of the delegation to have contracted the coronavirus.

12/30/20--Residents 65 and over lined up to receive the Moderna vaccine at the Manatee County Public Safety complex. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Confusion and chaos: Florida’s vaccine roll out has been a public relations challenge. First, Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference at The Villages retirement community to announce that Floridians over 65 will be next in line to get vaccinated for COVID-19, before essential workers and younger people with underlying health conditions. Then, the governor held another news conference to highlight the claim that Florida is the first state in the nation to mobilize county health departments to vaccinate seniors in their communities.

But when local hospitals and county health departments started to offer the vaccines, no one prepared the public for the short supply. Cars lined up for miles across the state. Phones rang for days at Miami hospitals, as seniors tried to schedule appointments. Elders waited in lawn chairs for hours outside a Fort Myers library. Near Jacksonville, people were camping out overnight to save their place in line, only to be told the shots were gone when they got close. And administrators at assisted living facilities scrambled for direction.

Snowbird shots? Then there was the big question for snowbirds. Florida’s Division of Emergency Management said senior citizens do not need to be full-time residents to get COVID-19 vaccines. Hospitals, which have had considerable leeway for administering the vaccine in South Florida, had a different answer.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Spinout: As all this was playing out, the head of the governor’s communication team was flaming out. Fred Piccolo, communications director for DeSantis, resigned last week amid backlash from a 4 a.m. Christmas Eve tweet, in which he downplayed COVID-19 deaths. The tweet drew national headlines and led Piccolo to delete his Twitter account.

Lives cut short: Piccolo was doing what every loyal member of the governor’s team has been trying to do for months: ignore the carnage, diminish the danger, and focus on the herd immunity being developed by people who survive the virus. But it was the prolonged and consistent absence of empathy from the administration that made Piccolo’s remarks especially brutal.

More than 22,000 Floridians had their lives stolen from them this year because of COVID-19. As many died in isolation, thousands of families were been traumatized by the lost goodbyes and inability to mourn with others.

“The lives they lived, no matter how glorious or humble, should be remembered,’’ writes Linda Robertson in a beautiful Miami Herald tribute to a tiny fraction of the victims. “Every number represents a person.”

Surge at nursing homes: On the same day last month that DeSantis signed an executive order prioritizing vaccines for people over 65, AARP released a report pointing to the alarming surge in coronavirus infections and deaths in Florida nursing homes since October. Elder-care advocates said they know why: the lack of a state strategy for accurate and immediate testing at elder-care homes of staff, visitors, family caregivers and vendors. Sadly, it’s been the same story for months and the advocates expressed concern that the governor’s focus on vaccines would reduce the urgency for better testing.

Doubters: Despite the lines of seniors waiting to get shots, vaccine hesitancy remains a concern for some of the hardest hit communities. According to a survey by Kaiser Family Foundation, Hispanic and Black communities are so wary of the coronavirus vaccine that more than two-thirds say they won’t get it.

Compassion for murderer: At the request of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Italian government, DeSantis “conditionally approved” the transfer of custody to Italy from Florida of convicted murderer Enrico Forti. The Italian filmmaker was convicted of killing Anthony “Dale” Pike in 1998. The Australian man’s bullet-ridden body was discovered in the sands of Virginia Key. His transfer is being fiercely opposed by the Miami-Dade prosecutors who convicted him.

Home Sweet Mar-a-logo? What will become of the president and where will he live when he’s out of office? That question is on the minds of the residents of the town of Palm Beach, where Trump signed an agreement 27 years ago that he could be allowed to turn the property into a social club under certain conditions. The conditions included preventing members from visiting the club more than three times or for more than 21 total days during a single year and barring Trump from living on the property.

