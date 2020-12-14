Vaccines arrive, locals defy DeSantis, and gov defends search of ‘darling of the fever swamp’

FILE - This May 4, 2020, file photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, shows the first patient enrolled in Pfizer’s COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine clinical trial at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is entering the final phase of review by U.S. government regulators. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, Dec. 8 released a positive review of the vaccine. (Courtesy of University of Maryland School of Medicine via AP, File) AP

It’s Monday, Dec. 14, and freezer-packed vials of the COVID-19 vaccine are making their way into ultracold freezers in Florida today. The first shots will be given to hospital workers and nursing home residents.

It’s a sign of hope in a bleak and chilling year that the end of the pandemic is in sight. But for most of us, little will change for several more months. That’s the amount of time it will take to vaccinate 70-80% of Floridians, enough to resume normal life. Yet so many questions remain for our leaders.

Broward and Pinellas first up: State health officials announced last week that Broward and Pinellas counties will each receive about 10,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine from the federal government within the next several days, the first in the state. Those doses will go first to 35 skilled nursing facilities and then teams of health professionals who will fan out to area skilled nursing facilities. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state health department would receive 20,000 doses for the strike teams to bring to nursing homes. He offered no details about how the two counties were chosen or how the 35 facilities were selected.

Florida’s new surge: Day by day, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to rise at rates not seen since last summer. Saturday was the 10th straight day with new case totals at 10,000 or above. Thursday and Friday’s highs were the highest since the surge in July. The trend slowed on Sunday, typically a slow day for positive case reports, when 8,958 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported.

WH report says Florida needs action: A White House Coronavirus Task Force report about the state of the pandemic in Florida became public Saturday. It contradicts the governor’s open-everything approach to the latest surge and urges him to take immediate action to slow the spread of the coronavirus by closing or severely limiting indoor dining, limiting capacity at bars and issuing stronger policies around mask wearing. The report, obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, is one in a series of weekly reports which the governor’s office has refused to release to the public.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Locals defy DeSantis: Local governments may have their hands tied by the governor’s decision to strip them of their enforcement powers as it relates to coronavirus enforcement, but they are steadily pushing back.

Dog parks and defiance: Although the governor let an executive order expire that allowed cities to meet virtually due to COVID-19, some cities kept meeting virtually anyway. Others have arranged for hybrid meetings to keep a distance. Miami Beach, for example, moved its meetings to the city’s convention center, where commissioners are separated by drapes and piping and communicate with each other via teleconference. And in North Bay Village, as temperatures dipped into the low 50s, officials avoided meeting indoors by gathering under a small open tent on a waterfront grassy knoll behind a local dog park.

Cities on board: Miami-Dade County’s emergency order requires everyone in the county to wear a mask or face covering in public places. Last week, the Miami-Dade League of Cities endorsed the ordinance.

Citations resume: As reports continue that some nightlife establishments were operating with packed indoor spaces, few face masks, and virtually no social distancing, the Miami City Commission voted to allow its officials to enforce a countywide midnight curfew with fines to be collected after the governor lifts his order.

Late local messaging: After months of conflicting messages between local officials who want stronger mask mandates and a state government that doesn’t, newly-elected Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said it was time for a new messaging campaign. DeSantis stripped cities and counties of their coronavirus enforcement powers in September, when he suspended the collection of fines for violating COVID-19 orders and barred regulators from requiring any business to close to prevent coronavirus spread. Levine Cava last week revived the county’s mask order but also unveiled a public-service campaign revolving around the motto “We Can Adapt. We Will Thrive.”

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Whistleblower drama: Last week began with the controversial decision by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to send four officers to the home of Rebekah Jones, the former Department of Health data analyst turned whistle-blower, with guns drawn to seize her computers. They suspected she had unauthorized access to the DOH emergency messaging system and sent an anonymous message last month urging her former colleagues to “be a hero” and “speak up” about the coronavirus.

Normal procedure or intimidation? Questions immediately were raised about whether the aggressive raid by state police matched the crime, or if the search was intended as intimidation to silence anyone else from coming forward. FDLE released 30 minutes of body camera footage of the more than 3-hour visit to show how officers behaved.

Fever swamps and raids: The week ended with DeSantis blasting Jones, and the media. “Just because you’re a darling of some corners of the fever swamps, that does not exempt you from following the law,’’ he said. When asked by a reporter about the incident, he challenged the description of it as “a raid” and said: “It was not a raid. They were serving valid process in accordance with the laws and Constitution of the United States and the state of Florida.”

Michael Cohen’s ‘raid’: However, DeSantis used the term “raid” to describe the execution of search warrants in April 2018, when the FBI confiscated documents at the home of Michael Cohen, the former attorney for President Donald Trump. DeSantis, who was then in Congress, appeared on the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight” show and said: “Look how quick they are to go raid Michael Cohen’s office when it suits them.”

Lone Star state failed long shot: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined a long shot lawsuit from the state of Texas last week that tried, and failed, to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election. Miami Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart also signed the brief in which the Texas attorney general claimed Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin suffered from “voting irregularities” and asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene. The high court rejected the appeal late Friday, saying Texas did not have a “judicially cognizable interest in the manner” and dismissed the case as moot.

Former state Senate President Bill Galvano swore Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla into office on Dec. 7, 2019. Jonathan Martell City of Miami

Galvano’s new gig: Former state Senate President Bill Galvano has a new consulting contract. He’s been hired as the city of Miami’s new redistricting consultant, earning $10,000-a-month and up to $125,000 a year to redraw boundaries for municipal voter districts. Galvano, a Bradenton lawyer, led the Senate’s redistricting effort during the protracted legal fights between 2012-2016, a fight that cost taxpayers more than $11 million, three special sessions, eight rulings from the Florida Supreme Court and an embarrassing admission that Republicans intentionally drew districts that favored incumbents and parties in violation of the state Constitution.

Dark money’s failed gamble: The cruise industry faced an unprecedented challenge in November as Key West prepared to vote on three referendums that would drastically limit the number of cruise ships allowed to dock at the city’s port. Rather than openly campaign against the measures, the industry employed a tactic increasingly used by powerful interests: It financed a dark money campaign and hid behind shady and deceitful mailers to influence the vote. The effort failed. Now, we’re watching whether there will be repercussions.

Crackdown on shell companies: For a decade, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce fought an anti-corruption bill to stop anonymous shell companies from exploiting the South Florida real estate market for the illicit gold trade. Now, after acknowledging the practice harms local businesses too, the measure, which was drafted in response to Miami Herald reporting, is poised to become law.

Last one standing: The Miami-Dade County Commission filled its vacant seat last week with lawyer Danielle Cohen Higgins who was appointed to the post after commissioners opted not to consider the other six candidates, including former state legislator Frank Artiles. The seven candidates were applying for the South Miami-Dade seat left vacant by Levine Cava’s election to mayor last month, but commissioners ended up nominating only Cohen Higgins.

Seeing things: North Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, who rarely sides with Democrats, last week voted with them on a measure to decriminalize marijuana. The vote to legalize marijuana and expunge federal marijuana convictions was not a hallucination. Although it is unlikely to gain traction in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, it’s a sign that bi-partisan agreement is still possible.

Herald’s new exec editor: The Miami Herald’s parent company named Monica R. Richardson its new executive editor of the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald and Bradenton Herald last week. Richardson, senior managing editor of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, will be the first Black executive editor in the Herald’s 117-year history.

