Red state Florida, blue party woes, GOP silence and COVID confusion

It’s Monday, Nov. 9. Election Day has passed but it’s not quite time for Florida to exhale. Tropical Storm Eta is here.

Thousands were already without power late Sunday as the storm approached South Florida and wind damage and flooding fears mounted. The Miami Herald is right there with you to provide the most recent updates.

It is 2020: A brutal late-season storm that’s taken aim at two continents seems in keeping with 2020. Here are a few other surprises that arrived election week:

1. the post-Election Day drama was not about Florida;

2. the state solidified its place as a narrow red state with a blue-collar soul; and

3. while Florida’s 29 electoral votes were not enough to return President Donald Trump to the White House, his coattails and the coalition he assembled to nearly triple his margin over Hillary Clinton in 2016 has reshaped Florida politics.

Let’s break it down.

More than 11 million Floridians cast ballots on Tuesday, a 77% turnout that registers as the second highest in state history — behind 1992 which was before the state expanded its voter registration outreach.

After former Vice President Joe Biden was declared winner of the presidential election Saturday, supporters gathered in downtown Miami to celebrate with pots, pans and flags. By contrast, in Miami-Dade’s suburbs, a few hundred Trump supporters gathered outside La Carreta restaurant in Olympia Heights to extol the incumbent, praise Trump’s victory in Florida and protest what they consider electoral fraud.

Trump expanded base: Trump defeated Biden in the state by 3.4 percentage points which is the Florida equivalent of a landslide. Across the state, Trump had a higher margin of victory than he did in 2016 in at least 50 of Florida’s 67 counties, according to a Miami Herald analysis.

Biden builds support: Vice President Joe Biden improved on Clinton’s performance among the state’s White voters, exit polling showed, with 38% support versus Clinton’s 32%. And with Black voters, exit polls put Biden at a dominant 89%, up from Clinton’s 84%.

Those gains helped Biden improve on his numbers in Orange and Duval counties. Biden also demonstrated that Duval has gone blue, winning by three percentage points and marking the first time a Democratic presidential candidate had won Duval since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Miami-Dade triumph: Polls showed Trump winning about 47% of the Hispanic vote in Florida compared to Biden’s 52%, a substantial bump for Trump over 2016 and a key reason he won Florida. The largest swing in Trump’s direction was in Miami-Dade County, where Clinton won by 30 percentage points in 2016. Trump shaved his deficit with Biden substantially in what appears to be a swing of some 200,000 votes.

Trump played a base strategy throughout the state and in Miami-Dade, the state’s most populous county, he expanded that base by tailoring his messaging to non-Cuban Hispanics, many of whom are registered with neither the Republican nor Democratic parties. It worked, with some analysts speculating Trump may have won as much as half of the county’s Nicaraguans, Colombians, Puerto Ricans and Venezuelan voters.

What’s next for the GOP? Despite Trump’s apparent defeat nationally, his big victory in Florida should serve as a lesson that the GOP can be a “big tent” party, said Susie Wiles, Trump’s top Florida campaign strategist in an open memo laying out the strategy used to get Trump reelected.

Wiles wrote that their playbook should be the “model for other states” and that it focused on non-traditional niche voters, “including conservative Jewish voters, parents of school-aged children attending the state’s charter schools, Hispanics (including non-Cuban Hispanics), and Black voters in targeted Florida counties.”

Rush to defend false claims: Let’s hope the future GOP also reexamines what happens when they don’t correct reckless and deceptive behavior. For example, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the president prematurely claimed that he’d won the election and, without evidence, said there were “improperly cast ballots” in states that were still counting.

As if to underscore that Florida’s GOP is the party of Trump, several of the state’s most powerful GOP politicians came to Trump’s defense. The list included the Florida line-up of 2024 presidential hopefuls: U.S. Marco Rubio, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Unsubstantiations: By Thursday night, the president held a White House news conference and made a historic statement: “If you count the legal votes, I easily win.” He offered no evidence that any counted votes were illegal, and his campaign has yet to supply that evidence. He then called it a “fraud on the public” and attempted to build a conspiracy with no proof, involving Democrats, polling site workers, the media and “Big Tech,” claiming there was an effort to keep his supporters from turning out to vote. He also made no mention of the fact that if that was true, how had he won Florida?

Bondi buys it: One of the central players in Trump’s effort to sow doubt in the American election system was Pam Bondi, once Florida’s top law enforcement official, who emerged at a Philadelphia news conference last week to make the unfounded claims of voter fraud.

Leadership silence: What was the reaction of Florida’s Republican establishment to the president’s questioning the sanctity of the election without evidence? Silence. Shouldn’t Republicans who were either elected or reelected using the same democratic process as the president have an obligation to speak up and either accept what the president was saying or reject it? More silence.

Aware of his power over many Americans, not one Florida official raised their voice when Trump said legal vote counting was illegal.

On Saturday, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush spoke up and acknowledged Biden’s victory. By Sunday, former President George W. Bush released a statement that also congratulated Biden, said the election was “fundamentally fair” and “its outcome is clear.”

Down-ballot carnage: Democrats did succeed in forcing Trump to defend Florida, spending more time and resources in this battleground than Wiles may have wanted. But it was little comfort for Florida Democrats who got clobbered down the ballot, losing possibly three incumbents —two in Congress and potentially an incumbent state senator — and two open state House seats they thought they could flip to blue.

Democratic legislative candidates we talked to were not happy, and described being blindsided by poor polling, bad strategy and ill-advised messaging. In the postmortem examination of their bruising defeat, many Democrats suggested that the party should have aligned itself more with the minimum wage amendment, instead of trying not to insult their business-backed donor class.

Blue-collar soul: On the day when Floridians delivered a decisive defeat of Democrats down the ticket, just over 60% of Floridians voted to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. That was about 720,000 more votes than Trump got and a sign that voters who sympathize with Florida’s working class are a majority — and a good number are clearly split-ticket voters.

Socialist attacks: Democrats also complained that they failed to effectively counter the drumbeat of attacks from the GOP that Democrats are socialists. The Trump campaign’s socialism rhetoric stoked fears and played out on several fronts, much of it in Spanish: in the traditional form of TV ads, mailers and rallies, as well as on the newer frontier of social media.

South Florida’s Hispanic voters seemed to be particularly receptive to the claims. In districts where Democrats had won easily two and four years earlier while running on mostly moderate platforms, voters not only rejected Biden, they also rejected Democrats down the ballot. These losses will be particularly painful in Tallahassee, which faces a redistricting year next year.

21 vote margin: We are headed for a recount in the race for Senate District 37, where incumbent Democratic Sen. José Javier Rodríguez is hoping to retain his seat from Republican challenger, Latinas for Trump founder Ileana Garcia. Garcia, a former television personality, is ahead by 21 votes. If she wins, the GOP-controlled Senate will increase its majority to 24-16.

Dems bright spot: Not all was a loss for Democrats in Miami-Dade on Tuesday. Daniella Levine Cava was elected Miami-Dade mayor, the first woman to win the office and the first candidate without Hispanic roots to hold the seat since the early 1990s. She replaces the current term-limited mayor, Carlos Gimenez, who has held the post for nine years. She defeated fellow commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr., a Cuban-American Republican who embraced Trump.

Felon confusion: As the pandemic led voters across the nation to cast their ballots by mail in historic numbers, we also learned that many states did not have the VBM operation at the scale of Florida and could learn from us going forward.

But for all the accolades Florida earned on Election Day, Florida dodged a major controversy with the way it managed felons voting. For months, supervisors were often left without direction about how to handle the conflicting legal interpretations over the implementation of the constitutional amendment to restore felons voting rights.

They alternately were told to start removing felons from voting rolls, and then were told it wouldn’t happen before Election Day. The confusion raised questions about whether the status of newly enfranchised felons could be called into question in a tight statewide election. As we pointed out, because Trump won decisively, those fears were moot.

COVID cases climb: Voters may have embraced the claims of the president and Gov. Ron DeSantis that the country is “rounding the corner” on the pandemic, but the corner keeps getting harder to turn.

Sunday was the eighth day Florida reported more than 4,000 additional coronavirus cases as state health officials reported 6,820 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — the most in almost three months.

Denying death data: Meanwhile, since the Department of Health took over analysis of COVID death certificates from the state medical examiners in August it has since refused to release the reports to the public as the medical examiners had. Now, DeSantis appears to be at war with his own health department, not because they won’t be transparent, but because he thinks they are over-counting COVID deaths.

The Miami Herald revealed this week that the DeSantis administration leaked about 800 copies of heavily-redacted death certificates to a Gainesville blogger who has been advancing what scientists consider a “conspiracy theory” that alleges some people died with COVID-19 but not from COVID-19. Public health experts say that’s a meaningless distinction, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that deaths are actually being undercounted nationwide.

In-person meetings resume: After DeSantis refused to renew his executive order allowing local government to meet virtually because of the Pandemic, Miami-Dade’s County commission chambers will open for the first time since March today. In-person meetings will resume but the public will still be participating by video screen.

More GOP silence: The GOP-controlled Legislature which has not met in eight months, has scheduled a one-day meeting in the state Capitol next week to swear in new lawmakers. They and their staff must agree to be tested for coronavirus to enter the building and the public is still banned.

Although they have been absent for months, they won’t be meeting to handle any government business until January. There remain no public briefings on the handling of the pandemic, no questions about plans for vaccine distribution, no updates on testing and tracing and no public hearings on the troubled state unemployment system.

Storm closures: Late Sunday, Tropical Storm Eta was expected to barrel through the Keys and possibly become a hurricane. Most of the public activity in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties has stopped. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed.

Stay safe all and remember, the Miami Herald and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on some of our coronavirus-related stories

