Election Day edition: Will Trump’s Miami coalition give him the advantage in Florida?

It’s Monday, Nov. 2, and tomorrow is the day we have all been waiting for. It’s the culmination of conflict, drama and unprecedented angst. It’s the ultimate end to the longest and most spellbinding election in the lifetime of most Americans.But if there is any caveat to that conclusion, it is this: It’s 2020.

That means today, the eve of the election, will likely will be rife with foreboding — and more predictions of mayhem. So hang tight!

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

How does this end for Florida? The good news is that there is a chance that Florida’s preliminary results will be among the earliest of the night, since two-thirds of the state’s eligible voters cast early votes, which get counted early and will be announced first. The bad news is the state is technically a toss up, so the final results may take time.

An ABC/Washington Post poll released Saturday showed Donald Trump has 50% support among likely voters to Biden’s 48%. But a New York Times/Siena College poll released at the same day shows Biden ahead by three points, 47 % to 44%. Both leads are within the margin of error.

No curfew for Trump: It’s no surprise then that the president squeezed in one more trip to Florida late Sunday, arriving to a packed crowd at Opa Locka airport at 11:45 p.m. where he spoke for an hour. The enormous crowd broke curfew and distancing rules in a county where large public events have been largely off-limits or avoided because of the coronavirus. But Mayor Carlos Gimenez, a Trump supporter who is also on the ballot for Congress, said the event qualified as an exception, like a sporting event. Democrats blasted the rally as “another one of his potential super-spreader rallies.”

“Two days from now we’re going to win my home state of Florida,’’ Trump told his supporters, many of whom were wearing masks. He hinted he may fire his coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election. He pointed to the front row and said, “there’s a lot of rich people here” and, told his supporters that since it was his last event of the day, they could “stay as long as we want.”

Trump advantage: The nation will be watching Miami-Dade County, with its dense supply of voters who will be critical to any Florida victory. Because Republican voters have turned out in higher percentages in left-leaning Miami-Dade than Democrats, and Republicans are more reliable voters on Election Day, there are increasing signs that if turnout continues to surge, Trump may have the statistical advantage in Florida.

By Saturday morning, of the 1.5 million voters in Miami-Dade, nearly 300,000 Republicans had already turned out to vote -- that was 7 percent more than Democrats, and the most of any county in Florida.

What has changed? The coalition has changed but the trend is the same. Florida, and Miami-Dade, have more Democrats registered than Republicans but the state and the county consistently performs proportionately more Republican. Trump lost Miami-Dade County by about 290,000 votes in 2016 and he has spent the last four years courting the county’s influential Cuban-American voters and building a new coalition that also includes Nicaraguans, Venezuelans and Colombians. Trump’s camp is confident their support for Trump in Miami-Dade will cut into Biden’s margins in the rest of the state.

Obama returns: But Biden sees Florida as wildcard territory and he is sending Barack Obama to Miami today to nudge turnout one last time. Just over a week ago, Obama held a drive-in rally in majority Black North Miami and then made an impromptu stop with campaign workers in majority Latino Miami Springs. “If you bring Florida home, this thing’s over,” Obama told supporters.

Last day of early voting: Miami-Dade was home to a whirlwind of activity Sunday, from Souls to the Polls events designed to get church-goers in Black and Hispanic communities to get out and vote, to the president’s late-night appearance.

In Tallahassee, former Second Lady Jill Biden and the family of George Floyd rallied support among Black Floridians. “This is it. There are no do-overs,” Biden said. “If we win here, there is no stopping us.”

Early voting ended at 7 p.m. Sunday and today is a quiet day until polls open for in-person precinct voting on Tuesday. As of Sunday morning, the statewide advantage Democrats have had in ballots cast had narrowed to about 94,000 votes, a gap that has been closing as expected for days.

A record 8.7 million early votes had been cast by Sunday morning in Florida. That’s a stunning 62% of all registered voters. Among one of the decisive blocks, those 65 years or older, 71 percent have already voted. But Sunday’s “Souls to the Polls” event in Miami-Dade County, modified to accommodate the pandemic, resulted in weaker turnout this year, with about 35,800 votes cast, compared to 53,098 on the same day in 2016 — a decline of 33%.

New energy: It’s going to be a record turnout year. And all indications are that first-time voters, and voters with little history of voting, are the kindling that has stoked this hot flame. But the voters new to the polls also are harder to predict. That makes this election year very different from four years ago.

Registered felons: Among the new voters are the nearly 13,000 Florida felons whose lingering fines and fees are being paid for by Michael Bloomberg, LeBron James and other celebrities to make them eligible to vote, an analysis by the Miami Herald/Tampa Bay Times and ProPublica has found. The modest increase in eligible felons falls far short of expectations, but it could make a difference if they show up to vote.

Where to watch: A Florida victory will depend in part on Trump’s ability to limit the size of Biden’s win in Miami-Dade. So if you want a bit of a roadmap of the county on election night, these are the six cities to watch. We’ll also be watching other telltale counties: Hillsborough, Pinellas and Hernando. They comprise the western edge of the pivotal I-4 corridor and all were former Obama/Biden counties that went for Trump in 2016 and could be bellwethers again this year.

Shorting the Senate: Democrats need to pick up three state Senate seats to move the 40-member chamber to parity with Republicans but, despite a near-unprecedented surge in campaign contributions, Florida Democrats are targeting just two seats for pickups. We broke down why that is.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Special delivery: On Friday night, inspectors discovered 48 ballots in the Princeton post office near Homestead after State Rep. Kionne McGhee tweeted a video that showed a backlog of undelivered mail piling up at the facility. That prompted Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle to order a search of every mail distribution center in the county to root out any undelivered ballots. On Sunday, officials announced other post offices will be searched ahead of Election Day.

Tension at the polls: Disruption and claims of intimidation have emerged this polarized election year as voters stream into early voting sites where emotions are high. They are sometimes greeted by eager, and aggressive sign wavers, caravans of cars flying flags for candidates and, occasional direct threats. Expect more of the same in Tuesday.

Change of address? Gov. Ron DeSantis showed up at the Leon County Courthouse last week to cast his ballot and was told that records showed he had changed his address the previous week. The befuddled governor responded that he moved to Leon County two years ago and voted there in the last two elections. According to one witness, the clerk quipped, “Do you happen to have any friends in Russia?” The confused governor provided proof of his current address, which lists the governor’s mansion and, after filling out a change of address form, he was allowed to vote. Police tracked down a Naples 20-year-old who allegedly changed DeSantis’ address. He was arrested.

All Voters Vote: A unanimous Florida Supreme Court rejected a last-ditch attempt by Florida’s political parties to derail Amendment 3 on the November ballot, which asks voters to allow all voters to vote in primaries. The ruling came a week after Secretary of State Laurel Lee slammed the challenge as “tardy, procedurally deficient, and, if granted, would cause nothing but electoral confusion in perhaps the most important state this election cycle.”

‘Deadbeat’ voters: President Trump’s highly successful data operation in 2016 categorized 75,000 potential Miami-Dade voters as “deadbeats” who were not worth trying to sway to his side or deter from voting. That came as a surprise to some of them interviewed by the Miami Herald, including some who plan to vote for him this year.

Dirty trick mailers: Voters in three competitive Florida Senate races are seeing a deluge of political mail ads funded by a mystery donor that aim to confuse voters in an apparent effort to siphon votes from Democratic candidates. The mystery group spent $550,000.

Fake threats and scare tactics: Miami Spanish-speaking residents are receiving a barrage of disinformation spread through popular messaging apps and social media platforms. The latest example is an anonymous message that emerged in WhatsApp chats that threatens Spanish-speaking supporters of President Donald Trump.

Great confidence: Florida’s Democratic members of Congress were briefed by U.S. intelligence officials Friday about known efforts of foreign interference in the 2020 election in Florida, including attempts by Iran and Russia to send hundreds of threatening emails sent to voters and deceptive claims sent on social media. They said the briefing assured them that “America has learned and we have great confidence in our election security.”

Health insurance in demand: Florida entered the novel coronavirus pandemic with the fourth-worst rate of people without health insurance in the country and as one of a dozen states with a Legislature that has so far refused to expand Medicaid eligibility for low wage-earners. On Sunday, Florida begins the six-week window for open enrollment on the insurance marketplace supported by Obamacare and, with more people out of work and insurance, the pandemic has increased the demand for the plan.

Go vote and remember, the Miami Herald and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on some of our coronavirus-related stories, but we very much need your help. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a subscription for unlimited digital access.

