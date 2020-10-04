Trump sidelined, Biden visits, and Florida says it’s up to businesses to become the new COVID regulators

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he leaves the White House to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Washington. Trump told the world that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19 in a tweet at 12:54 a.m. Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) AP

It’s Monday, Oct. 5 and it’s the last day to register to vote for the November election in Florida.

It’s hard to imagine another week in politics as unsettling as the last, but it is 2020, and everything is possible. (Then, there’s that hurricane watch.) As President Donald Trump is sidelined and recovering from COVID-19, his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, makes his first trip to Miami Monday in more than a year.

He will hold an outdoor town hall with a socially-distanced audience of undecided Florida voters at Miami’s Pérez Art Museum. The event, moderated by anchor Lester Holt, will air on NBC at 8 p.m. Before the event, Biden will visit Little Haiti and Little Havana, his campaign announced Sunday.

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Let’s briefly rewind: Last week began with the blockbuster reporting by the New York Times on the president’s undisclosed tax records, revealing the president’s massive businesses losses and outstanding personal debt.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

That same day, police hospitalized former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale following a confrontation with police at his waterfront home in Fort Lauderdale, later seizing a small arsenal of guns and investigating whether to charge him with domestic violence. It was a hard fall for the digital guru who was credited with orchestrating Trump’s 2016 victory, and foreshadowed the dark week to come.

Chaos and COVID: Next, came the chaotic and unprecedented debate in which the president refused to denounce white supremacists organizations, including the Proud Boys who have quietly attempted to assimilate into Miami politics. And the week ended with the stunning news that the virus the president attempted to minimize for months had infected him, his wife and members of his political inner circle.

The effect on Florida was immediate. The campaign canceled a rally in Sanford scheduled with the president on Friday, as well as a three-day bus tour with Donald Trump Jr., scheduled to start in Tampa on Saturday.

But despite months of attempting to discredit science, mocking mask wearing, and urging businesses operate at pre-pandemic capacity in Florida and other battleground states, the president’s positive test threw the pandemic right back into the spotlight, undercutting his attempt to diminish its importance.

Will it matter? In a political landscape where polls show there are few undecided voters and early voting has already begun in earnest, political experts from both parties don’t expect the president’s diagnosis to change many votes in Florida.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Flood of ads: But because Florida is won on the margins, money is flooding into the state to influence voters in narrow niches.

The Republican Jewish Coalition announced it is spending $3.5 million in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties on two ads, one to boost Trump and the other to attack Biden.

A pro-immigrant group is running a 54-second radio and TV ad in English and Haitian-Creole blasting Trump for what it says is racist anti-Asian rhetoric. Created by Immigrants List Civic Action Inc., the ad is called the “Greatest Threat” and attempts to use Trump’s own words against him.

Republican Voters Against Trump, an anti-Trump Super PAC, is airing a Spanish-language TV ad that compares Trump to Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

The pro-Trump super PAC America First Action announced it will spend nearly $8.7 million in Miami on TV, digital and direct mail advertisements before Election Day.

Felons’ fees: Florida Rights Restoration Coalition said last week it has received over $20 million in donations to help pay court fines and fees of people who have served their sentences and want to restore their voting rights. The group says it is prepared to spend $7 million just on helping former Miami-Dade felons.

Food favors: Then there is the goodwill that comes from the Families Food Box Program which has been distributing millions of food boxes containing dairy, meat, produce — and a letter signed by the president — to under-served families as a relief effort during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami debate: Before the prospect of a second debate was diminished by the president’s diagnosis, pressure was building to change the rules for the Oct. 15 presidential debate in Miami. Trump’s political advisers accused board members of the Commission on Presidential Debates of a pro-Biden bias and suggested they would not agree to any rule changes for the town hall-style debate in which undecided voters will directly ask the candidates questions.

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign dismissed talk that a second debate in Miami should be canceled. “Joe Biden’s going to show up,” they said.

The new regulators: Last week when Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted state coronavirus restrictions on businesses, he left it to them to be the new enforcers of social-distancing guidelines. “It’s going to be on them, the state is getting out of the way,” said Halsey Beshears, the DeSantis administration official charged with regulating state bars and restaurants.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, however, resisted the switch. Despite the move by the governor to let bars reopen to full capacity and his decision to suspend COVID fines, Gimenez kept the county’s stricter rules in place.

In this Sept. 26, 2020, photo President Donald Trump, center, stands with Judge Amy Coney Barrett as they arrive for a news conference to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie watches from fourth row from front on far right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon AP

Transparency failures: On Sunday, it became increasingly clear the White House was not being forthright about its handling of the president’s condition and, as Fox News put it, was “raising questions about transparency and what the White House is not telling us.”

Among the questions voters should know: Has the president suffered any long-term damage to his lungs or other organs? Is he suffering from any side effects of the medications he is on? When did the president last test negative for coronavirus? When did he became symptomatic? Explain how many who may have been exposed by the president and his staff have undergone contact tracing?

Schools with COVID: Florida has also not been a model of transparency. After nearly a month of requests from news organizations, the Florida Department of Health for the first time on Tuesday released a report that details school-related COVID-19 data. The report came only after news organizations threatened to sue DeSantis for violating the state’s public records law.

Positive improvement: Although it appears that Florida has made steady improvement in recent weeks, the average daily positive test rate for the last seven days was 4.43% on Sunday.

But the tragic impact of the prolonged pandemic is starting to mount.

Isolation kills: An outgoing and healthy 95-year-old mother decided to stop eating after isolation in a Florida ALF left her lonely and confused. Her daughters blame the state’s flawed and inconsistent COVID restrictions on her death.

Down ballot impact? What impact will the revived focus on COVID-19 have on other candidates in November? It is a central theme in the race to represent House District 115 between Republican Rep. Vance Aloupis and Democrat Franccesca Cesti-Browne. Let’s keep an eye on this trend.

Stay safe all and remember, the Miami Herald and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on some of our coronavirus-related stories, but we very much need your help. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a subscription for unlimited digital access.

Know someone who’d like to get this? Send this to a friend to receive our weekly newsletter on politics and policy.