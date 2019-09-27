This Miami-Dade commission race gets a jolt after Hillary Clinton names her choice

Hillary Clinton and Sybrina Fulton, a candidate for Miami-Dade County Commission, shown together in 2016. Fulton, the mother of the late Trayvon Martin, is running for the District 1 seat. Clinton endorsed her on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Hillary Clinton delivered some fundraising help to Miami-Dade commission candidate Sybrina Fulton on Friday, endorsing the anti-violence activist on Twitter and urging people to help her “make the change we need.”

A Mother of the Movement to prevent gun violence, @SybrinaFulton has already helped turn tragedy into action. Now she’s running for office as a Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 1. If you can, contribute to help her win and make the change we need: https://t.co/TExSHxDFjL — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 27, 2019

After the death of her son, Fulton became a national advocate for gun reform and social justice. She campaigned for Clinton during the 2016 presidential race.

Fulton is running for the District 1 seat being vacated by a term-limited Barbara Jordan in 2020. Her opponent is Oliver Gilbert, the mayor of Miami Gardens. He’s well ahead on fundraising, thanks in large part to the network of lobbyists, vendors and developers who are reliable donors to incumbents in Miami-Dade races.

So far, Gilbert’s campaign has raised $345,000 to Fulton’s $30,000.

Fulton is using her national profile to tap small donations from contributors across the country. Clinton included a link to a fundraising page for Fulton’s campaign. Her Twitter posting comes four days before the end of the September fundraising cycle, which must be reported by Fulton’s campaign on or before Oct. 10.

Friday night after Clinton’s endorsement, Gilbert, who serves as chairman of the county’s Transportation Planning Organization board, issued a statement that highlighted the complexities of county government and the need for local leadership.

“Our solutions for the issues of mass transit, housing affordability, traffic congestion, gun proliferation, economic development, jobs and a sustainable environment,” Gilbert wrote, “will come from us, not afar. #305.”