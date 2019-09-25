Miami-Dade’s Republican mayor might run for Congress and try to unseat a Democrat

Mayor Carlos Gimenez during a 2018 demonstration of express buses on the South Dade busway. The term-limited Republican is considering a run for Congress in 2020. Miami Herald

Republican Carlos Gimenez, the term-limited mayor of Miami-Dade County, will decide later this fall whether to run for Congress in 2020 in a race that would pit his local popularity against the partisan tide of a district where the GOP is outnumbered by Democrats.

The mayor this week said national Republicans were asking him to run for Congress, and a source familiar with the discussions said Gimenez is looking at the District 26 seat held by Debbie Murcasel-Powell, a freshman Democrat holding her first elected office.

“The Republican Party has talked to me about running for Congress,” Gimenez, a 65-year-old grandfather, said Tuesday evening. “At the end, my family will be a big part of any decision I make.”

The Cuban-born Gimenez has held the nonpartisan mayor’s seat since 2011, winning three contested elections during his tenure and making him one of the best-known politicians in Miami-Dade. But a Congressional run would be the former county commissioner’s first try at a partisan race, a contest sure to highlight his history with President Donald Trump.

For now, Gimenez said a Congressional seat is just one of several targets he’s considering as he plans his political future after he departs the 29th Floor of County Hall in November 2020.

He’s been telling supporters he might run for his old commission seat, currently held by a term-limited Xavier Suarez. Gimenez, a former city manager and fire chief, also has floated the idea of challenging Miami Mayor Francis Suarez when he’s up for reelection in 2021. Gimenez also said this week he might run for the Florida Legislature.

Recruiting Gimenez would give Republicans a high-profile candidate and formidable fundraiser running for a seat that has flipped between the parties in recent cycles. Gimenez raised a record $7 million for his 2016 reelection campaign, thanks to a fundraising network populated by developers, county vendors and lobbyists.

Two Republicans are already running in the primary for the chance to challenge Murcasel-Powell in a district that runs through Westchester and Kendall in western Miami-Dade, down to Key West. Democrats make up 36 percent of the voters and Republicans 31 percent.

One candidate is Omar Blanco, head of the Miami-Dade firefighters union, who has been counting on support from the same county establishment that Gimenez would tap for a congressional run.

“That would not be a good thing for me,” Blanco said Wednesday when asked about a potential Gimenez run.

Irina Vilariño, co-owner of the Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine chain, issued a statement that didn’t directly address a potential Gimenez run but criticized “politicians” who use “getting elected as a way to secure another taxpayer funded pension.”

The last Republican to hold the District 26 seat was Carlos Curbelo, a two-term moderate who last year lost with 49.3 percent of the vote to Murcasel-Powell’s 51 percent. Democratic turnout is expected to be even higher in 2020, a presidential year.

Murcasel-Powell declined to comment on a potential Gimenez race, said Michael Hernandez, the congresswoman’s political consultant and a former communications director for Gimenez.

If he enters the race, Gimenez’s complicated relationship with Trump is bound to get outsized attention.

When Gimenez launched his reelection effort in 2015, Trump was one of his first donors with a $15,000 check.

Gimenez solicited the donation while Trump, whose Doral resort is one of the largest hotels in Miami-Dade, was in talks with Gimenez and his administration about taking over the county-owned Crandon Park golf course. The potential deal fizzled shortly before Trump entered the presidential race in June 2015. His harsh comments at the announcement about undocumented immigrants from Mexico prompted Gimenez to return the donation.

Facing his own reelection effort in a Democrat-leaning county that Hillary Clinton would end up winning by 30 points, Gimenez declined to endorse Trump and then called on him to drop out of the race after audio leaked of the GOP nominee boasting of groping women.

Miami-Dade’s Republican mayor did not comment on @realDonaldTrump “why don’t they go back” to their countries tweets, but has condemned “Send Her Back” chants at Trump rally— saying Trump shouldn’t tolerate it. Statement also condemns socialism and “xenophobic attacks” pic.twitter.com/rQZTCO0xPs — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) July 18, 2019

During the interview Tuesday after presiding over a board meeting of the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority, Gimenez declined to address the big news of the day: congressional Democrats pursuing an impeachment inquiry of Trump after news of the president asking Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden surfaced.

Gimenez also declined to publicly reflect on his call in 2016 for Trump to get out of the race, a demand made after the county mayor said he was voting for Hillary Clinton.

“I’m not going to answer those questions now,”Gimenez said after the meeting of the MDX board, where he is chairman. “I’m not running for Congress yet. And I may not.”

Days into Trump’s presidency, Gimenez reversed county policy and ordered Miami-Dade jails to accept all requests by federal immigration agents to temporarily extend the detention of inmates who were booked on local charges but also sought for possible deportation.

The switch, later endorsed by a mix of Republicans and Democrats on the County Commission, ended Miami-Dade’s status as a “sanctuary” jurisdiction, prompting a congratulatory visit by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions in 2017. Gimenez was the only elected official who attended the event.

Even so, Gimenez wasn’t invited to greet Trump on the tarmac during a 2018 arrival at the county-owned Miami International Airport, where the mayor had once greeted then-President Barack Obama with a hug.

In July, during an outcry over “Send Her Back” chants at a rally after Trump criticized a Somalian-born congresswoman, Gimenez issued a statement saying he was “disturbed” by the sentiment and that no president should tolerate it.

In discussing a possible congressional run this week, Gimenez presented himself as a candidate who could win support from the right and the left. Gimenez said he has always enjoyed bipartisan support from county voters and governed free of ideological baggage.

“My constituents, a lot of them are Democrats. The last election, I won all three major ethnic groups,” he said. “I think I’d have a very good chance.”

“I believe in equal rights,” he said, noting that the LGBTQ-rights advocacy group SAVE endorsed him in 2016. Gimenez has also issued warnings against the dangers of “socialism” for American government.

“I do believe in fiscal responsibility,” Gimenez said Tuesday. “I look at the consequences of good intentions. This sounds like a good idea, but is it going to be good?”