Damage reported after severe storms, tornadoes sweep across Mississippi. Take a look

Startling images of tornadoes forming and scenes of damage across Mississippi are flooding social media as a dangerous squall line continues to move across the Deep South toward the Carolinas.

Heavy rain, wind and tornadoes have been blamed for widespread destruction in the Magnolia State as severe weather battered the region Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning.

In Wayne County, Tyrone Thomas Jr. and Shana Hodge captured video of a dark funnel cloud as it swirled behind them on Highway 84 East near Waynesboro. The National Weather Service office in Mobile, Alabama, confirmed a twister had touched down in Wayne County just before noon.

Resident Mitch Hendry told the Clarion-Ledger that parts of his property were destroyed by the tornado Wednesday, including a boat that may have been picked up and carried elsewhere.

“I just jumped behind the recliner and just hung on,” Hendry said, according to the newspaper. “In 10 seconds, it was gone, but if it would have lasted a little longer, I probably wouldn’t be here.”

The confirmed twister caused major damage to other homes as well as a chicken farm, photos show.

As of Wednesday evening, there were no reported deaths or injures in Mississippi, according to the Clarion-Ledger. At least 25 tornadoes have been reported “in six states from Oklahoma to Alabama” as a part of the storm system, ABC News reported.

As of Thursday morning, all storm watches and warnings have expired in Mississippi as the severe weather system pushes eastward, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Residents can expect sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s and mid 60s.

Here are more scenes from the storm and reported damage across Mississippi:

From Wilkinson County, E.M. --



Woodville, Ms.

️HWY. 61 North: occupied building destroyed, several trees uprooted, some twisted, no injuries

️HWY. 61 North: occupied building destroyed, several trees uprooted, some twisted, no injuries

️Carter Loop Road: downed trees, inaccessible.

Tornado wiped out some chicken houses in Wayne County Mississippi (about 14 miles east of Laurel).

Here's a pic of the tornado near Woodville, MS earlier that crossed highway 61.