This Miami native has joined the board of Walmart. He also serves on the board of PepsiCo.

A familiar face has joined Walmart’s board of directors.
Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and a Miami native, became the board’s 12th member; he will join the company’s Audit and Technology and eCommerce committees. Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Conde served as president of Univision Networks.
The 45-year-old, who also serves on the board of PepsiCo, is based in Miami.
