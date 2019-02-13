Business News

This Miami native has joined the board of Walmart. He also serves on the board of PepsiCo.

By Jane Wooldridge

February 13, 2019 07:00 AM

NBCUNIVERSAL EXECUTIVES -- Pictured: Cesar Conde, Executive Vice President Business Development, NBCUniversal -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal)
NBCUNIVERSAL EXECUTIVES -- Pictured: Cesar Conde, Executive Vice President Business Development, NBCUniversal -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal) Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal
NBCUNIVERSAL EXECUTIVES -- Pictured: Cesar Conde, Executive Vice President Business Development, NBCUniversal -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal) Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal

A familiar face has joined Walmart’s board of directors.

Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and a Miami native, became the board’s 12th member; he will join the company’s Audit and Technology and eCommerce committees. Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Conde served as president of Univision Networks.

The 45-year-old, who also serves on the board of PepsiCo, is based in Miami.

Jane Wooldridge

Jane Wooldridge, an award-winning journalist and Miami Herald veteran, oversees coverage of real estate, economy, urban development, tourism, cruises, visual arts and Art Basel. She is president-elect of the Society of American Travel Writers. Find her on Instagram @JaneWooldridge.

  Comments  