How did South Florida make the HQ2 Top 20 list? We’ve got the inside scoop

Making the Top 20 list of contenders for Amazon’s coveted HQ2 was an accomplishment, even if South Florida didn’t win the prize.
Get the inside story of how we landed on the list and what we need to do to win future opportunities at a special Miami Herald CEO Roundtable event on Jan. 29.
Acclaimed urbanist Richard Florida will moderate a panel of those involved with the effort, including Michael Finney, president and CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council; David Coddington of the Fort Lauderdale Alliance; Shereena Coleman of Palm Beach County’s Business Development Board and Miami World Center developer Nitin Motwani. Miami Herald Business Editor Jane Wooldridge will facilitate the conversation.
When: 8 - 10 a.m., Jan. 29
Where: Miami-Dade Beacon Council, 80 SW 8th Street, Suite 2400
Cost: $20
Register: MHceoHQ2.eventbrite.com
