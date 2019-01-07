Ugly year for stocks proved even worse for South Florida-based companies

File-This May 24, 2018, file photo shows a Spirit Airlines passenger jet plane, an Airbus 319 model, approaching Logan Airport in Boston. Spirit Airlines tops the latest ratings for on-time flights, a stunning turnaround for a discount carrier that consistently ranked as the tardiest airline in America three years ago. The Transportation Department said Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, that 89 percent of Spirit’s flights in October arrived on time, putting Spirit just ahead of frequent winner Hawaiian Airlines and Delta. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) Charles Krupa AP