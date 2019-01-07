Ugly year for stocks proved even worse for South Florida-based companies

The market gyrations of 2018’s final weeks put an exclamation mark on a down year for U.S. stocks.
South Florida-based publicly traded companies suffered in the process. Of the nearly four-dozen publicly traded companies in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, less than one-third ended 2018 showing net gains in share price.
But the damage was done long before that tumultuous week of Dec. 17. By summer 2018, many Miami-Dade and Broward-based companies saw sliding share prices, the result of a weakening housing market, rising interest rates and thinning profit margins.
The softening was part of a national trend. Over the 12 months of 2018, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indices both declined about 6 percent.
Statewide, the top public companies finished the year down five percent, according to the University of Miami Business School’s Florida 50 Index, which tracks Florida firms in the S&P Composite 1500 Index. Still, 10 index firms climbed more than 10 percent, and another five firms saw stock prices rise during the year.
Among local gainers, Fort Lauderdale-based Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. had the best year of any Miami-Dade or Broward listed company, with shares climbing 41 percent. The parent of Universal Property homeowners insurance (which enjoys Dan Marino as a pitchman),
has seen growth that is both fast and broad. On the company’s most recent earnings call, chairman and CEO Sean Downes said Universal is now selling in 20 different states and producing double-digit underwriting growth thanks in part to its Universal Direct online quote platform.
Similarly, Sunrise-based FedNat Holding Company (formerly Federated National Holding Company) said in November it was seeing “exceptional growth” among customers in states like Texas and Louisiana, helping offset declines in homeowner-ship and insurance sales in the Sunshine State. FedNat shares were also bolstered by a stock buyback announced in December.
Miramar-based Spirit Airlines, Inc. jumped too last year, finishing up more than 20 percent. That was well ahead of South Florida’s largest carrier, Dallas-based American Airlines, whose share price ended the year 38-percent lower than on Dec. 29, 2017. In its fourth-quarter report issued in November, Spirit said non-ticket revenue from extra-cost services like seat assignments and checked bags were outperforming expectations.
Miami’s major cruise operators also ended the year lower. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings finished 2018 down more than 15 percent. The slide reflected concern that orders for a flotilla of new ships would outpace demand by consumers.
Other local players fared even worse. The year proved downright grim for security company ADT. Based in Boca Raton but with more than 900 employees and thousands of customers across Miami-Dade and Broward, ADT saw its shares fall 51 percent for the year. The company debuted on the New York Stock Exchange in January, and within months began a steady slide as investors fretted over future growth prospects and the company’s debt burden.
Miami-based Ryder System, Inc. also saw a dismal 2018, with a 41-percent drop that was part of a broader sell-off among transportation stocks. The good news for the trucking and logistics company is that Wall Street analysts have now deemed its shares as worthy of a “buy” rating as Deutsche Bank forecast a 2019 recovery in freight volumes and supply chain improvements.
Home builders also had a miserable 2018. Miami-based Lennar Corp. fell with them, with shares declining 38 percent for the year. Like its competitors, Lennar fell victim to declining demand on the U.S West Coast and rising interest rates.
A smattering of companies listing South Florida corporate offices, including Dolphin Entertainment, vacation packager Monaker Group, Inc., and MoviePass parent Helios and Matheston Analytics, Inc. saw shares slip below $1.
Other 2018 developments among South Florida publicly traded companies included:
▪ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received approval from the Food and Drug Administration in November to start selling orphan drug Firdapse to treat a rare auto-immune disorder. Despite maintaining a “buy” rating from multiple Wall Street analysts, traders expressed concern about lower-cost alternative treatments cutting into market share. That, plus the heightened political environment to high-priced drug, contributed to a sell-off that cut the company’s value in half.
▪ Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc., the parent company of cinema subscription service MoviePass, is facing de-listing from the NASDAQ after its share price fell to less than $0.02, well below the $1 minimum required. Company Chairman and CEO Ted Farnsworth, a Miami-based entrepreneur, also came under scrutiny after the Miami Herald revealed he and his prior businesses have been defendants in a number of civil suits.
▪ ILG, Inc., a Miami-based vacation company, was acquired by Orlando-based Marriott Vacations Worldwide. Most ILG employees were retained.
▪ Wellington-based KLX, Inc., an aerospace parts supplier, was bought out by Boeing Co. for approximately $4.25 billion. KLX was formed in a 2014 spinoff from B/E Aerospace, Inc. B/E itself was sold to Iowa-based Rockwell Collins in April 2017; in November 2018, Rockwell Collins was purchased by Connecticut-based United Technologies Corp and renamed Collins Aerospace. Today, Collins Aerospace is headquartered in West Palm Beach. It is not publicly traded. KLX Aerospace Solutions, as the Boeing subsidiary is now known, still employs hundreds in Miami.
▪ MasTec, the Miami infrastructure company founded by Jorge Mas-Canosa, became what is believed to the be first company founded by a Cuban-American on the Fortune 500, entering the list at No. 428. In November, it was also added to the bellwether S&P Midcap 400 Index.
▪ Fort Lauderdale-based National Beverage Corp., makers of LaCroix Sparkling Water, was hit with a lawsuit alleging the drink contained artificial ingredients. The class-action complaint caused the company to miss its most recent revenue and profit target. Overall, company shares were down 25 percent for the year. CEO Nick Caporella denied the suit’s allegations, calling them “outrageous.”
▪ OPKO Health, Inc. was named in an SEC complaint that alleged chairman, CEO and well-known Miami philanthropist Phillip Frost participated in a scheme to pump up small-value stocks and then dump them. On Dec. 27, Frost and OPKO announced they had settled with the SEC without admitting or denying the charges. Frost and OPKO paid fines totaling $5.6 million and agreed to bans on penny-stock trading. OPKO shares have fallen about 25 percent since the charges were announced in September.
▪ Stalwart apparel group Perry Ellis International returned to private status, thanks to a buyout by former chairman and CEO George Feldenkreis and partners. The company, founded by Feldenkreis in 1967 as Supreme International, had been publicly traded since 1993. It purchased the Perry Ellis fashion house, the namesake of the star Seventh Avenue women’s wear designer, in 1999. In a November Miami Herald interview, Feldenkreis said the company would be staying in Doral, with a renewed focus on updating the company’s brands and technologies for the 21st century.
Below are the year-end results of publicly traded companies in Miami-Dade and Broward companies, plus a few other public companies with a strong local presence.
ADT, Inc.
What: Boca Raton-based security systems provider with strong South Florida presence
Chairman: Marc Becker
CEO: Jim Devries
Ticker: ADT
2017 close: $12.18
2018 close: $6.01
12-month performance: -51 percent
52-week high: $13.02
52-week low: $5.88
2018 year-end market cap: $4.6 billion
Amazon.com, Inc.
What: E-commerce giant with more than 4,000 full-time employees in South Florida.
Chairman and CEO: Jeff Bezos
Ticker: AMZN
2017 close: $1,169
2018 close: $1,501
12-month performance: 28 percent
52-week high: $2,050
52-week low: $1,170
2018 year-end market cap: $734.4 billion
American Airlines Group, Inc.
What: Largest passenger air carrier in South Florida, based in Fort Worth, Texas
Chairman and CEO: Doug Parker
Ticker: AAL
2017 close: $51.53
2018 close: $32.11
12-month performance: -38 percent
52-week high: $59.08
52-week low: $29.59
2018 year-end market cap: $14.8 billion
AutoNation, Inc.
What: Largest U.S. car dealership group, based in Fort Lauderdale
Chairman and CEO: Mike Jackson
Ticker: AN
2017 close: $52.47
2018 close: $35.70
12-month performance: -32 percent
52-week high: $62.02
52-week low: $32.87
2018 year-end market cap: $3.2 billion
The Bank of America Corp.
What: Bank holding company with large presence in South Florida
Chairman and CEO: Brian Moynihan
Ticker: BAC
2017 close: $28.99
2018 close: $24.64
12-month performance: -15 percent
52-week high: $33.05
52-week low: $22.66
2018 year-end market cap: $242 billion
BankUnited, Inc.
What: Miami Lakes-based bank holding company.
Chairman: John A. Kanas
CEO: Rajinder P. Singh. The Miami Herald previously profiled Singh.
Ticker: BKU
2017 close: $39.84
2018 close: $29.94
12-month performance: -25 percent
52-week high: $44.97
52-week low: $28.05
2018 year-end market cap: $3.1 billion
BBX Capital Corp.
What: Fort Lauderdale-based investment group; owner of Boca Raton-based Bluegreen Vacations Corp.
Chairman and CEO: Alan Levan
Ticker: BBX
2017 close: $7.93
2018 close: $5.73
12-month performance: -28 percent
52-week high: $10.17
52-week low: $5.23
2018 year-end market cap: $556 million
Blink Charging Co.
What: Miami Beach-based electric vehicle charging company
Chairman and CEO: Michael D. Farkas
Ticker: BLNK
2017 close: $4.50
2018 close: $1.72
12-month performance: -62 percent
52-week high: $15.00
52-week low: $1.28
2018 year-end market cap: $44 million
Carnival Corporation
What: World’s largest cruise line group, based in Doral. The Miami Herald previously covered the company’s Miami history and launch of its most recent ship.
Chairman: Mickey Arison
CEO: Arnold Donald
Ticker: CCL
2017 close: $64.63
2018 close: $49.30
12-month performance: -26 percent
52-week high: $72.70
52-week low: $45.64
2018 year-end market cap: $35.8 billion
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
What: Coral Gables-based pharmaceutical firm, developer of “orphan” drug Firdapase. The Miami Herald previously profiled the company.
Chairman and CEO: Patrick McEnany
Ticker: CPRX
2017 close: $4.01
2018 close: $1.92
12-month performance: -52 percent
52-week high: $4.08
52-week low: $1.85
2018 year-end market cap: $197 million
Citigroup Inc.
What: Bank holding company with significant presence in South Florida
Chairman: John Dugan
CEO: Mike Corbat
Ticker: C
2017 close: $72.80
2018 close: $52.06
12-month performance: -28 percent
52-week high: $80.70
52-week low: $48.42
2018 year-end market cap: $127.1 billion
Citrix Systems, Inc.
What: Fort Lauderdale-based networking and virtual desktop software developer
Chairman and CEO: Bob Calderoni
Ticker: CTXS
2017 close: $87.72
2018 close: $102.46
12-month performance: 17 percent
52-week high: $116.82
52-week low: $83.70
2018 year-end market cap: $13.8 billion
Dolphin Entertainment
What: Coral Gables-based entertainment company
Chairman and CEO: Bill O’Dowd
Ticker: DLPN
2017 close: $3.60
2018 close: $0.77
12-month performance: -79 percent
52-week high: $5.77
52-week low: $0.71
2018 year-end market cap: $10.9 million
EVI Industries, Inc.
What: Miami-based dry cleaning and laundry equipment distributor
Chairman and CEO: Henry Nahmad
Ticker: EVI
2017 close: $39.86
2018 close: $33.35
12-month performance: -16 percent
52-week high: $48.45
52-week low: $25.39
2018 year-end market cap: $381 million
Fairholme Fund
What: Miami-based mutual fund.
President: Bruce Berkowitz. The Miami Herald previously covered Berkowitz’s stake in Sears Holding Company.
Ticker: FAIRX
2017 close: $19.71
2018 close: $15.14
12-month performance: -25 percent
52-week high: $19.71
52-week low: $15.08
2018 year-end market cap: n/a
FCB Financial Holdings, Inc.
What: Holding company for Florida Community Bank; acquired Jan. 2 by Columbus, Ohio-based Synovus Financial Corp.
Chairman: Vincent Tese
CEO: Kent Ellert
Location: Weston
Ticker: FCB
2017 close: $50.08
2018 close: $33.58
12-month performance: -34 percent
52-week high: $62.95
52-week low: $31.52
2018 year-end market cap: $1.6 billion
FedNat Holding Company
What: Sunrise-based insurance underwriter
Chairman: Bruce Simberg
CEO: Michael Braun
Ticker: FNHC
2017 close: $16.23
2018 close: $19.92
12-month performance: 22 percent
52-week high: $26.76
52-week low: $14.06
2018 year-end market cap: $255 million
FedEx Corporation
What: Logistics company with large presence in South Florida
Chairman and CEO: Fred Smith
Ticker: FDX
2017 close: $246.96
2018 close: $161.33
12-month performance: -35 percent
52-week high: $274.66
52-week low: $150.94
2018 year-end market cap: $42.1 billion
Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc.
What: Fort Lauderdale-based owner of Flanigan’s restaurant chain and liquor store operator
Chairman and CEO: Jimmy Flanigan
Ticker: BDL
2017 close: $23.34
2018 close: $25.87
12-month performance: 11 percent
52-week high: $29.00
52-week low: $20.60
2018 year-end market cap: $48 million
Forward Industries, Inc.
What: Pompano Beach-based electronic device case manufacturer
Chairman and CEO: Terry Wise
Ticker: FORD
2017 close: $1.23
2018 close: $1.30
12-month performance: 6 percent
52-week high: $4.45
52-week low: $1.20
2018 year-end market cap: $12 million
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc.
What: Coral Gables-based food distributor
Chairman and CEO: Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh
Ticker: FDP
2017 close: $46.96
2018 close: $28.27
12-month performance: -40 percent
52-week high: $52.43
52-week low: $26.81
2018 year-end market cap: $1.4 billion
The Hackett Group, Inc.
What: Miami-based business and technology consulting company
Chairman and CEO: Ted Fernandez
Ticker: HCKT
2017 close: $15.39
2018 close: $16.01
12-month performance: 3 percent
52-week high: $22.84
52-week low: $15.03
2018 year-end market cap: $473 million
HEICO Corp.
What: Hollywood-based aerospace products and services provider. The Miami Herald previously profiled the company’s history in South Florida.
Chairman and CEO: Larry Mendelson
Ticker: HEI
2017 close: $60.24
2018 close: $77.41
12-month performance: 29 percent
52-week high: $94.12
52-week low: $58.36
2018 year-end market cap: $10.3 billion
Helios and Matheson Analytics, Inc.
What: Miami-based MoviePass controller and technology company holding group.
Chairman and CEO: Ted Farnsworth. The Miami Herald has covered Farnsworth’s past business attempts and lawsuits.
Ticker: HMNY
2017 close: $1,807
2018 close: $0.02
12-month performance: -99 percent
52-week high: $2,662.50
52-week low: $0.01
2018 year-end market cap: $27 million
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc.
What: Coral Gables-based Hispanic media distributor
Chairman: Peter Kern
CEO: Alan Sokol
2017 close: $11.55
2018 close: $12.14
12-month performance: 5 percent
52-week high: $14.25
52-week low: $10.50
2018 year-end market cap: $478 million
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc.
What: Miami Beach-based mutual fund
Chairman and CEO: Thomas Jay Herzfeld
Ticker: CUBA
2017 close: $6.77
2018 close: $4.90
12-month performance: -28 percent
52-week high: $7.54
52-week low: $4.79
2018 year-end market cap: n/a
HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc.
What: Coconut Grove-based real estate investment trust
Chairman and CEO: Maurice Wiener
Ticker: HMG
2017 close: $12.49
2018 close: $13.80
12-month performance: 10 percent
52-week high: $18.60
52-week low: $12.51
2018 year-end market cap: $14 million
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc.
What: Miami-based financial services group
Chairman and CEO: Richard Lampen
Ticker: LTS
2017 close: $3.11
2018 close: $2.33
12-month performance: -25 percent
52-week high: $3.84
52-week low: $2.15
2018 year-end market cap: $462 million
Lennar Corporation
What: Miami-based home builder. The Miami Herald previously profiled the company’s history in Miami.
Chairman: Stuart Miller
CEO: Rick Beckwitt
Ticker: LEN
2017 close: $63.05
2018 close: $39.15
12-month performance: -38 percent
52-week high: $72.17
52-week low: $37.29
2018 year-end market cap: $12.9 billion
MasTec, Inc.
What: Coral Gables-based infrastructure systems and services provider
Chairman: Jorge Mas
CEO: Jose Mas
Ticker: MTZ
2017 close: $48.95
2018 close: $40.56
12-month performance: -17 percent
52-week high: $55.52
52-week low: $37.24
2018 year-end market cap: $3.2 billion
MEDNAX, Inc.
Description: Sunrise-based pediatric physician management service provider
Chairman: Cesar Alvarez
CEO: Roger Medel
Ticker: MD
2017 close: $54.74
2018 close: $33.00
12-month performance: -40 percent
52-week high: $63.04
52-week low: $31.68
2018 year-end market cap: $3 billion
Mercantil Bank Holding Corp.
What: Miami-based controller of Amerant bank
Chairman: Gustavo J. Vollmer Acedo
CEO: Millar Wilson
Ticker: AMTB
2017 close: n/a (reorganized 2018)
2018 close: $13.01
12-month performance: n/a
52-week high: n/a
52-week low: n/a
2018 year-end market cap: $553 million
Monaker Group, Inc.
What: Weston-based alternative lodging and travel platform
Chairman: Don Monaco
CEO: Bill Kerby
Ticker: MKGI
2017 close: $5.75
2018 close: $1.20
12-month performance: -79 percent
52-week high: $5.88
52-week low: $0.85
2018 year-end market cap: 11 million
National Beverage Corp.
What: Fort Lauderdale-based beverage distributor
Chairman and CEO: Nick Caporella
Ticker: FIZZ
2017 close: $94.34
2018 close: $71.77
12-month performance: -24 percent
52-week high: $127.32
52-week low: $70.57
2018 year-end market cap: $3.3 billion
Net Element, Inc.
What: Miami-based mobile commerce platform
Chairman and CEO: Oleg Firer
Ticker: NETE
2017 close: $11.13
2018 close: $5.72
12-month performance: -49 percent
52-week high: $15.50
52-week low: $3.75
2018 year-end market cap: $22 million
NextEra Energy, Inc.
What: Juno Beach-based parent company of FPL; power plant operator
Chairman and CEO: Jim Robo
Ticker: NEE
2017 close: $152.07
2018 close: $173.82
12-month performance: 14 percent
52-week high: $184.20
52-week low: $145.10
2018 year-end market cap: $81.1 billion
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.
What: Miami-based cruise line, parent of Regent, Oceana and Norwegian
Chairman: Russell Galbut
CEO: Frank del Rio
Ticker: NCLH
2017 close: $53.25
2018 close: $42.39
12-month performance: -20 percent
52-week high: $61.18
52-week low: $39.36
2018 year-end market cap: $9.3 billion
NV5 Global, Inc.
What: Hollywood-based technical and engineering consulting service provider
Chairman and CEO: Dickerson Wright
Ticker: NVEE
2017 close: $54.15
2018 close: $60.55
12-month performance: 12 percent
52-week high: $96.70
52-week low: $40.00
2018 year-end market cap: $756 million
Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (d/b/a Star brite)
What: Fort Lauderdale-based boat appearance and maintenance products provider
Chairman and CEO: Peter Dornau
Ticker: OBCI
2017 close: $4.27
2018 close: $3.28
12-month performance: -19 percent
52-week high: $4.78
52-week low: $3.04
2018 year-end market cap: $31 million
OPKO Health, Inc.
What: Miami-based drugs, vaccines and diagnostic products developer
Chairman and CEO: Phillip Frost
Ticker: OPK
2017 close: $4.90
2018 close: $3.01
12-month performance: -39 percent
52-week high: $6.40
52-week low: $2.34
2018 year-end market cap: $1.8 billion
Optimum Bank Holdings, Inc.
What: Fort Lauderdale-based holding company for Optimum Bank
Chairman: Moishe Gubin
CEO: Tim Terry
Ticker: OPHC
2017 close: $4.88
2018 close: $3.01
12-month performance: -38 percent
52-week high: $7.18
52-week low: $2.70
2018 year-end market cap: $5 million
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
What: World’s second-largest cruise company, based in Miami
Chairman and CEO: Richard Fain
Ticker: RCL
2017 close: $116.60
2018 close: $97.79
12-moth performance: -16 percent
52-week high: $135.65
52-week low: $89.48
2018 year-end market cap: $20.4 billion
Ryder System, Inc.
What: Miami-based trucking and logistics provider
Chairman and CEO: Robert Sanchez
Ticker: R
2017 close: $81.65
2018 close: $48.15
12-month performance: -41 percent
52-week high: $90.26
52-week low: $44.80
2018 year-end market cap: $2.6 billion
SEACOR Holdings, Inc.
What: Fort Lauderdale-based transportation and logistics provider and risk management consultancy
Chairman and CEO: Charles Fabrikant
Ticker: CKH
2017 close: $46.22
2018 close: $37.00
12-month performance: -20 percent
52-week high: $59.00
52-week low: $34.63
2018 year-end market cap: $675 million
Spirit Airlines, Inc.
What: Miramar-based airline
Chairman: Mac Gardner
CEO: Bob Fornaro
Ticker: SAVE
2017 close: $44.85
2018 close: $57.92
12-month performance: 29 percent
52-week high: $65.35
52-week low: $34.36
2018 year-end market cap: $4 billion
The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.
What: Weston-based software provider
Chairman and CEO: Scott Scherr
Ticker: ULTI
2017 close: $218.23
2018 close: $244.87
12-month performance: 12 percent
52-week high: $332.44
52-week low: $207.02
2018 year-end market cap: $8 billion
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.
What: Fort Lauderdale-based holding company for Universal Property insurance company
Chairman and CEO: Sean Downes
Ticker: UVE
2017 close: $26.81
2018 close: $37.92
12-month performance: 41 percent
52-week high: $50.50
52-week low: $26.75
2018 year-end market cap: $1.3 billion
United Parcel Service, Inc.
What: Logistics company with large presence in South Florida
Chairman and CEO: David Abney
Ticker: UPS
2017 close: $115.39
2018 close: $97.53
12-month performance: -15 percent
52-week high: $135.53
52-week low: $89.89
2018 year-end market cap: $83.8 billion
Vector Group Ltd.
What: Miami-based tobacco product manufacturer and distributor; real estate services provider. The Miami Herald has previously profiled the group.
Chairman: Ben Lebow
CEO: Howard Lorber
Ticker: VGR
2017 close: $19.19
2018 close: $9.73
12-month performance: -49 perent
52-week high: $21.52
52-week low: $9.21
2018 year-end market cap: $1.4 billion
Veru, Inc.
What: Miami-based drugs and devices provider in men’s and women’s health and oncology
Chairman and CEO: Mitchell Steiner
Ticker: VERU
2017 close: $1.14
2018 close: $1.40
12-month performance: 23 percent
52-week high: $2.37
52-week low: $1.14
2018 year-end market cap: $88 million
Watsco, Inc.
What: Coconut Grove-based HVAC systems and parts provider
Chairman and CEO: Albert Nahmad
Ticker: WSO
2017 close: $164.73
2018 close: $139.14
12-month performance: -16 percent
52-week high: $192.94
52-week low: $131.88
2018 year-end market cap: $5.2 billion
Wells Fargo & Co.
What: Bank with large presence in South Florida
Chairwoman: Elizabeth Duke
CEO: Timothy Sloan
Ticker: WFC
2017 close: $58.95
2018 close: $46.08
12-month performance: -22 percent
52-week high: $66.31
52-week low: $43.02
2018 year-end market cap: $217 billion
World Fuel Services Corp.
What: Miami-based aviation and marine fuel marketer
Chairman and CEO: Michael Kasbar
Ticker: INT
2017 close: $27.86
2018 close: $21.41
12-month performance: -23 percent
52-week high: $33.17
52-week low: $19.78
2018 year-end market cap: $1.4 billion
THE BIG PICTURE
▪ S&P 500 12-month performance: -6.2 percent
▪ Dow Jones Industrial Average 12-month performance: - 5.6 percent
▪ Average South Florida-based publicly traded company performance (unweighted): -17 percent
Comments