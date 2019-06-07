Speak Up Educate shelter kids

I am an average citizen of Miami-Dade, but in the summer of 1980, I became a part of history. I welcomed 88 Mariel boat-lift teens to the United States, to Miami, and to the English language. As an ESOL teacher at South Miami Senior High, I felt that I had done God’s business and my patriotic duty.

Despite the poignancy of the D-Day celebrations, magnificently organized by the nations that participated on this fateful day, the mainstream media and liberals ignored the quality of the moment and chose to continue their blistering negative comments about President Trump.

Their bitterness could not erase the impact of the words the president’s speeches had on the audiences and the world at large. Cable commentators could not for a moment silence their inner feelings of hate. While we are more or less immunized to their comments, filled with mockery and insults, day after day, for the past 2 1/2 years, we cannot but always be surprised by the depth of the negative feelings.

It has been said that a Harvard survey showed the press is 93 percent negative toward the president. It’s grand time they show some maturity, accept the fact they lost the election, and help our country to a better future.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Renee Arazie, Aventura

Shame on shelter

So we are now going to deprive children of schooling, recess and any and all activities and just keep them caged? Yes, it is a cost to the taxpayers to provide these rather basic things, but let’s ask this question: Did the taxpayers pay for the Trump children to go to Europe and visit with the British royals? If so, why? Am I the only one seeing the glaring double standard and hypocrisy?

Shame on us if we, as a nation, do not speak up and demand better treatment for these children. We treat and pamper our animals better. I particularly urge my fellow Cubans — so many who came as unaccompanied minors — to think back, to stand and demand that this abuse be stopped. This has nothing to do with political preferences; it has to do with humanity. Let the churches also scream loud and clear.

Gloria Marina, Miami

Traumatized kids

Every day, when I start to read the Herald, I do so with a sense of dread, wondering what horrible news Trump has added to his already huge number of shameful and shocking headlines. Today is among the worst; his administration is eliminating “schooling, soccer, lawyers and art” for migrant children in detention centers.

These children are innocent victims who now will only suffer more with these cutbacks. Exactly what are they supposed to be doing during their long days?

There are no words strong enough (or printable) to express my despair at this latest government action. Our country has been so weakened and tarnished by Trump’s leadership. If karma exists, may it descend on him and each person who is responsible for further traumatizing children in our care.

Marian Turk, Miami Beach

FSU marching band

Please mention somewhere in the Miami Herald that the Florida State Marching Chiefs, the marching band of Florida State University, was invited to perform at the D-Day Normandy Beach anniversary celebration, in both Paris and Normandy.

They were the only marching band in the United States to perform and they did an outstanding job.

We Floridians should let them and the rest of the country know how proud we are of them.

Gilda Saul, Plantation

Respect Trump

Despite the poignancy of the D-Day celebrations, magnificently organized by the nations that participated on this fateful day, the mainstream media and liberals ignored the qualityof the moment and chose to continue their blistering negative comments about President Trump.

Their bitterness could not erase the impact of the words the president’s speeches had on the audiences and the world at large. Cable commentators could not for a moment silence their inner feelings of hate. While we are more or less immunized of their comments, filled with mockery and insults, day after day, for the past 2 1/2 years, we cannot but always be surprised by the depth of the negative feelings.

It has been said that a Harvard survey showed the press is 93 percent negative toward the president. It’s grand time they show some maturity, accept the fact they lost the election, and help our country to a better future.

Renee Arazie, Aventura

Marlins slighted

On Tuesday evening, the Miami Marlins defeated a talented Milwaukee Brewers team 16 to 0.

In the 5th inning they accomplished a rare and remarkable achievement: They scored 11 runs with each of their nine batters having at least one RBI in the inning. There was not one word of this in the Wednesday Herald nor was there any mention of this in the Thursday Herald Sports section.

Yet, in the Wednesday and Thursday papers there were hundreds of news column inches devoted to the Miami Dolphins and their off season workouts. Tell me, did Miami Dolphins owner Steven Ross secretly acquire the Miami Herald from McClatchyNewspapers !

Dave Oliver, Miami Lakes

Cuba cruises

The ban on cruises to Cuba obviously has nothing to do with punishing Cuba for its support of the Maduro regime, but everything to do with Trump soliciting the Hispanic vote, particularly in South Florida. U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is on board with it for the same reason.

As a secondary benefit to his administration, it reverses yet another Obama-era initiative.

This will only punish the travel industry and the Cuban people.

Robert Keiser, South Miami

Rubio, Scott are right

While there are many issues that we can disagree with when it comes to President Trump’s agenda, both Florida senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, are right on track when it comes to imposing sanctions in the form of tariffs against Mexico.

It is obvious that the failure of Mexico to stop the ever increasing flow of migrants from reaching our southern border is intentional and goes back to the long-standing hatred by this country towards the United States for a variety of reasons, including the annexation of parts of Mexican territory by this country, now parts of Texas and New Mexico.

Unlimited and unplanned migration at the current rate is unacceptable and must be stopped before it causes irreparable harm to our country, a nation which cannot meet the basic social and economic needs of our own people.