D-Day grateful

Watching the celebrations of D-Day 75 years later, Americans should be grateful to Winston Churchill for his great leadership during WW II.

If not for him, we might, God forbid, be speaking German today.

Harry Turk, Miami

Tongen’s legacy

The shocking news of WPLG-Channel 10 news anchor Todd Tongen’s passing by suicide.

Tongen was real, funny, talented, truthful, and he was a part of our lives for real community news; we’ve lost a member of our family.

His children will now only have his legacy, but we know that his role model will live on and his wife will continue to cope with this great loss.

Marie D. Valenti, South Miami

Go? Where?

Everyone keeps writing that the Homestead shelter is an abomination and that the children need to be released.

What I have yet to read is where they will go.

If this country cannot find homes for the homeless or foster children who are born in this country, how can we imagine finding homes for these immigrant children?

Barbara Parker, Miami

Empty voucher

State Sen. Manny Diaz’s June 2 OpEd, “New scholarship will continue to strengthen public education for families in Florida,” is a perfect example of how he and his legislative colleagues are gas-lighting the citizenry when it comes to their support of public education.

For 20 years, Florida’s public schools have been under attack.

How will another voucher strengthen them? Since the institution of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s A+ plan, we have watched so-called reform policies disrupt public schools while encouraging escape to private choice options.

Our children suffer under a test and punish system of accountability.

Test preparation has taken over the classroom.

Our schools are becoming more racially and economically segregated. Mental health problems are increasing.

There is a critical teacher shortage.

Students — shoved into insane numbers in Advanced Placement classes — are graduating unprepared for the rigors of college. Our children are hurting.

Diaz insists everything is great. The new voucher is just “another in a series of calibrated expansions” of school choice. Citizens beware.

School choice is a euphemism for privatization.

Suggesting that these assaults on our public schools are somehow good for them defies the reality before our eyes.

This is what gas-lighters do.

Sue Woltanski, Tavernier

Misuse of space

Re the June 4 story, “Police identify father, 7-year-old son shot to death:” In the recent story revealing the identity of Lavel Mucherson and his 7-year-old son, Hezekiah, both shot to death in Miami Gardens, I could not help but wonder why the Miami Herald used so much valuable space to describe the father’s past interactions with Miami Gardens police.

Was that offered to explain the killings and blame the victim?

Leonie M. Hermantin, South Miami

Publix and guns

Two people were accidentally shot in Publix stores last month. One of the shootings was caused by a Miami Police officer who was also a firearms instructor.

It’s time for Publix to ban firearms in their stores and post signs making customers aware of the policy.

There is absolutely no benefit to customers and employees to allowing guns in the stores.

Currently, they are endangering both customers and employees by allowing guns in the stores.

Neither Whole Foods Markets, Safeway, Target, nor Costco permit guns in their stores.

If more guns made us safer, the U.S. would be the safest place in the world, but Americans are 25 times more likely to die from gun violence than people living in any other developed nation.

In Florida, a child is shot every 17 hours and a gun is stolen every 26 minutes.

Last year there were 40,000 gun deaths in the U.S., the highest number in 50 years.

The economic cost of gun violence in the U.S .is $229 billion annually, with an annual cost to Florida taxpayers of $5 billion.

Publix must become a leader and a champion for public safety.

Time to do the right thing and save lives.

Barbara Markley, Fort Lauderdale

Close the shelter

I spent 20 years as a teacher and a principal in Miami-Dade schools.

I have long been an advocate for human rights, especially those of children.

Recently retired, I have been a daily witness/protester at the Homestead Detention Center, where nearly 3,000 children are confined in prison-like conditions.

These are migrant children separated from their parents and living under strict rules.

It’s a heart breaking situation, one I would not want for any child.

Caliburn, a private company, has been running the detention center after winning a no-bid, $341 million government contract.

Taxpayers are paying $782 a day for each child — about $2,346,000 daily.

President Trump’s former chief of staff, John Kelly, is one of the board members involved in Caliburn’s cruel treatment of these innocent children.

All the board members and banks supporting this operation should be ashamed.

I yearn for the good old “the buck stops here” days of President Harry Truman.

Nothing seems to stop at the desk of the immoral person in charge of this crisis.

It’s time to close Homestead Detention Center.

Debbie Wehking, West Kendall

MIA and the disabled

As a senior citizen who has traveled through Miami International Airport for more than 25 years, I am curious about the lack of amenities for disabled citizens.

I wonder why there are no moving walkways to be found from the D to E concourses.

I also don’t understand why the sky train and the little train to the E concourse don’t connect.

When I first visited MIA, I was amazed at its poor design.

The recent, years-long facelift has not improved much, other than cosmetic features.

In the Midwest, we refer to this as “putting lipstick on a pig.”

I try to fly Delta Airlines when possible through Atlanta to my part time home in St. John, but American Airline’s fares are nearly always less, and the Admirals Club at MIA is far superior to Delta’s Skyclub.