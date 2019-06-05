Speak Up School funds

I disagree with Florida Sen. Manny Diaz, Jr. in his June 2 OpEd,“New scholarship will continue to strengthen public education for families in Florida:” Public monies should be used for public schools and not to support private, parochial and charter schools.

Florida’s K-12 public schools are ranked 26th by U.S. News and World Report. Instead of these scholarships, which are basically handouts to special interest groups who run private schools, the funds should be used to improve public schools and teacher salaries, especially in under-served communities.

Furthermore, funding should not be cut for Bright Scholarships students who depend on them for their higher education.

Phyllis Levy, Miami

Feting Trump

I remember an ad, aired years ago, for a brand of bras, with the tag line, “No visible means of support.” The British royals seem to have taken that one step further, holding their noses with no visible evidence they’re doing so, though surely they must be.

Christopher Cooke- \Yarborough, South Miami

The hate they make

I can think of no better way to groom terrorists than by separating children from their parents, treating them like criminals for no apparent reason, and preventing them from comforting each other in the form of basic human touch — a hug.

How do you spell resentment?

This administration will be responsible for breeding home-grown terrorists.

Neris Franco, Miami

Send them back

Re the June 4 letter, “Shut it down:” The writer commented on the Homestead shelter and complained that Trump is responsible for it. He isn’t. Trump is trying to solve a problem that gets worse daily due to obfuscation by Democrats. The shelter would not have been built if there were no need, but the same Democrats have made it easier to keep them rather than sending them back.

The writer misses the point that our economy is being wrested from us by invaders. We are not allowed to repel them, as when they are here, they are entitled to due process. I call that nonsense. They came illegally, and should not benefit from our civil rights.

I don’t like these kids used as pawns by the globalists. Them being here is immoral and illegal. Send them home immediately.

Leonard Feinman, Hialeah

Deadbeat hires

Why have U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott (and everyone else in Congress) not invoked the Ethics in Government (EIG) Act regarding our president’s lack of submission of tax records? The EIG is a federal law mandating public disclosure of financial and employment history of public officials and their immediate families.

Congress’s job requires them to uphold and enforce the laws of our country. Please put partisan politics and party aside and do your jobs!

Paul Bourjaily, Palmetto Bay

Loud tennis

When did the coaches who teach youngsters to play tennis stop telling them that shrieking with every shot wasn’t necessary?

They should be encouraged to watch the past legends of the sport. And even Roger Federer today!

Screaming was not as ever-present then, and one could actually enjoy the game.

Today, you almost have to mute the volume on your TV during the matches.

Díane Goodman Dolcourt, Pinecrest

Shafted

As president of my condo association, I offer some advice: Be very careful when hiring an elevator maintenance company. We chose wrongly.

First, the company demanded three months payment in advance. Reports of outages were mostly ignored; we were told to never call the company again. What work it did was shoddy at best — even created a danger for our elderly residents on wheelchairs and walkers who rely on our elevators. So we fired the company — and it sued us for breach of contract!

We lost the case for “failure to give 30-day notice to cure,” (the judge disregarded emails and phone calls made daily when one elevator was down for months). Later, we learned this company had sued 33 other condos on similar contract claims. This is their modus operandi — they cannot fix an elevator, but their lawyer knows his way around the courthouse.

The moral: Always investigate a company’s records — not only if its customers have sued it, but if it has sued its customers.

Murray Durst, Hollywood

Old buses

Where are the commissioners and the mayors of Miami-Dade’s cities and the county?

As I drive all around Miami-Dade, I keep seeing the big elephant buses burning fuel. Sometimes only a handful of people are the only passengers. We are closing in on 2020 and no modern buses in sight. Miami may have a lot of skyscrapers, but its transportation system is stuck in the 1970s.

Laura Bustamante, Miami

Off track

The Associated Press story, “U.S. withdraws train crew proposal that came after explosions,” which was published in the Miami Herald on May 23, misleadingly characterizes the rule-making history of that proposal and fails to acknowledge the railroad’s outstanding safety record.

The story claims that the Obama Administration concluded that two-person crews were worth the cost and that the withdrawal represented a rollback of Obama Administration rules. In fact, the Obama Administration never reached any conclusion regarding the crew size proposal and never issued a rule. The data in the rule-making record shows that one-person crews are at least as safe as two-person crews.

The freight rail industry is safer than it has ever been. More than 99.999 percent of all hazardous materials moved by rail reach their destinations without an incident. The train accident rate has decreased 10 percent over the last 10 years.

The industry’s outstanding safety record is a reflection of the railroads’ investment in its infrastructure, amounting to $25 billion annually. The industry has also aggressively sought tougher tank car standards and the phase-out of older tank cars.

The industry’s top priority is the safety of the communities in which they operate. Railroads continue to invest in the nation’s rail network and support smart regulations that enhance safety.

Michael J. Rush, Washington, D.C.

The royal road?

Did you ever notice that the closer you get to Tallahassee, the better the roads?