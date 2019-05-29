Speak Up States of disaster

It is well known that coastal areas subject to hurricanes, fires, tornadoes and floods, in addition to earthquake-prone areas, are hazardous places to live. Climate change is not helping.

While I am sympathetic to those who lost their homes in Oklahoma, I do not hear those who, as after Hurricane Sandy, wondered aloud why taxpayers should help fund reconstruction of homes in such disaster-prone areas in the Midwest.

The question is a legitimate one — and must be asked about all such locations.

Bob Kemper, Miami

99 too many

Re the May 27 story “Led by DeSantis, trade group arrives in Israel:” Congratulations to our governor for his initiative in promoting Florida in another country.

The only thing I question was the wisdom in taking along 100 witnesses to establish an academic relationship with the smallest of the three main universities in Israel.

Just one emissary could have signed the cooperative agreement on Florida’s behalf for Miami Dade College, Florida Atlantic University, Florida A M University and University of North Florida. This would have saved Florida taxpayers the cost of lodging, round-trip air fares, touring and dining for 99 extraneous people.

B. Krasne, North Miami Beach

Sanchez’s new gig

I read the May 26 article “How Rick Sanchez, raised to hate the Soviets, ended up working for Russian TV,” as I was beginning to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday. My father, my son and I all are U.S. Army veterans.

Rick Sanchez now receives his paycheck from Vladimir Putin and the Russian government, no matter how he tries to spin it. The Miami Herald constantly accuses President Trump of being Putin’s friend and co-conspirator. But seems to give an actual employee of Putin a pass. Amazing.

Why, when Sanchez referred to our president as “a vile human being” and said that, “We elected a monster as president,” did the Miami Herald reporter never mention the man whom Sanchez hit and killed as he was driving under the influence in 1990?

Sanchez pleaded no contest to charges of driving while intoxicated in 1991 and it seems to not matter when compared to our own president.

I think Sanchez is in good company with his boss, Putin.

Kevin Pedersen, Palmetto Bay

Passing the buck

Re the May 26 story “Shiver’s turbulent ride takes a new turn:” Steve Shiver has done such a great job blaming everyone else for his failures, he should consider running for president!

Shane Fischer, Ocoee

Address the issues

I am an octogenarian who is tired of Congress not addressing immigration, infrastructure and all the many things that our lawmakers should address. We voted for them to lead by example. I am tired of the bickering and name calling by so-called leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

They should get over it! They lost the election, and we the voters are the big losers. They need to work together for a better America.

This is costing taxpayers billions of dollars for illegal immigrants and families coming from Central America, Mexico and other countries. We need to change these crazy immigration laws.

I am the third-generation of legal immigrants who received no free housing, no food stamps, etc. My ancestors and current family members work for what we have. Wake up, politicians, or you may be voted out of office.

Al Koproski, Hollywood

Pass this legislation

The Miami Herald’s May 12 editorial, “South Florida must confront global decline,” was heartening. However, we need to address not just the affects of climate change but also the causes of global heating. With South Florida being Ground Zero our political leaders must step up.

If we are serious about salvaging our economy and lifestyle, Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott must back market-based legislation to price carbon: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019. This would spur existing solutions (energy conservation, green buildings, solar, electric vehicles, etc.) that have failed to scale due to the lack of a market (price) signal addressing under-priced fossil fuels.

The fix is clear. We need our government officials to demonstrate their leadership by supporting this carbon legislation. South Miami has taken a stand. So has the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. Why not our governor and members of Congress?

Leisha John, Miami

Red herring

People are being misled in the abortion issue in Alabama.

The real issue is: Should some states enact legislation that places such undue burden on what is a recognized citizen’s right that it de facto denies that right? Or, can a state prohibit a right?

Imagine the same bunch of states said, “Yes, you have the right to bear arms, but you can only have one gun and only one bullet and the gun can’t have a firing pin.”

Of course there would be an outcry. You get to keep your right, but the limitations on the right are so brutal as to do away with the right completely.

This agenda will, of course, always win because normal people won’t move to those states, meaning backwardness expands infinitely.

No doubt, we will soon see Alabama revise anti-sodomy and “separate but equal” laws.

Marcelo Salup, Coral Gables

Without merit

Re the president’s new immigration plan, one can’t help but wonder if his wife and in-laws would gain entry today.

Ossie Hanauer, Miami

This happened?

As I write this, the Miami Marlins own a Major League Baseball best-win streak of six games.

I just saw a pig fly over my house, as well.

James Cox, Kendall

Duck and cover

On May 22, President Trump said, “I don’t do cover-ups.”

If anyone knows anything about take-downs, it is surely Trump, because that is exactly what he tried to do to President Obama with his birther conspiracy theory.

He had many believing that Obama was not a natural-born citizen and therefore ineligible to be president of the United States.

Well, guess what? What goes around will surely come around.

JoAnn Lee Frank, Clearwater

Why wait?

Most kids dream of growing up to be president of the United States. But now Donald Trump has shown them that they no longer have to grow up to realize that dream.