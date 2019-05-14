Speak Up Violent Mother’s Day

I spent Mother’s Day hiding in the back of a local restaurant with my 3-year old twin girls, trying to escape the gun fight happening in broad daylight in Sunny Isles. An innocent man died in the parking lot outside and a 5-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

All of this mayhem was caused by rival rappers in town for the Rolling Loud festival. This was only one of many violent episodes this weekend.

This festival needs to be shut down until its performers can clean up their acts. We don’t need their juvenile feuds threatening our families’ safety.

Olivia Hoch, Fort Lauderdale

Make the call

The May 12 Herald editorial, “S. Florida must confront global decline,” closes with the supposition that South Floridians will find workable solutions to the affects of climate change.

It’s not that simple. As mentioned, building codes and road raising are not enough. Yes, there are mitigation measures to take, but more important, now is the time for reducing future climate warming by acting boldly, broadly and beyond just Florida.

The good news is there’s a groundbreaking bipartisan bill in Congress that does just that: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763). When passed, Americans will be paid to solve climate change. Polluters, rather than the rest of us, will finally pay for the damage they’re doing. Pricing pollution will rapidly reduce emissions and create real opportunities for innovative new, well paying jobs.

We in South Florida can immediately make a significant difference locally, nationally and globally, by contacting and convincing our lawmakers to pass H.R. 763. Our senators and representatives will respond when enough of us demand responsible action. The next generation will thank us for acting or condemn us for not. It’s our choice.

Ally Easley, Coral Gables

Taking a stand

The Herald’s May 12 editorial, “S. Florida must confront global decline,” really hit home. With South Florida being Ground Zero for the economic effects of climate change, we must step up to address this. The extinction of 1 million animal and plant species can seem overwhelming and make us feel hopeless, but it should drive us to urgent, critical political action.

Unfortunately, the Editorial Board’s piece fell short on the specific fix we need our government to support. If we are serious about salvaging our economy and lifestyle, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott must back market-based legislation to price carbon: H.R.763 — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2019. This would spur existing solutions (energy conservation, solar, etc.) that have failed to scale up due to the lack of an accurate market price applied to fossil fuels, which are artificially under-priced.

The fix is clear. We need our government officials to get educated and demonstrate leadership by supporting this climate legislation, supported by a consensus of economists. South Miami has taken a stand. So has the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce. Why not our governor and senators?

Tara Christou, Coral Gables

Take a bite now

The May 13 letter “Top banana” insults anybody who refuses to have dinner with our cruel, proto-fascist president for being a bunch of unpatriotic, God-hating, disrespectful, politically correct fools. There are at least a couple things the writer needs to be corrected on: We don’t break bread with our enemies, we don’t eat borscht and we won’t stand idly by eating cake.

We prefer to eat the rich instead.

Bruno Falconi, Plantation

He’s a peach

Kudos to Ira Cohen and his May 13 letter, “Top banana:” Well said! Thank you.

Rita Alvarez, Miami

Spilled milk

I couldn’t help but to laugh at Ira Cohen’s May 13 letter, “Top banana.” His feelings are hurt because others have the audacity to point out each and every lie President Trump tells, and how his actions are hurting this country. It’s funny, because Trump, for the previous eight years, did nothing but complain about Obama.

I guess Cohen is unaware of why the First Amendment was written: It was so that people living here, unlike in England at that time, could complain about the way politicians and bureaucrats were running the government without fear of reprisal.

It is a time-honored tradition to complain about politicians and the government. Cohen should stop complaining about the complainers.

Neil Marcus, Coral Gables

Good reporting

I thank reporter Monique O. Madan, for her excellent May 14 story, “3 House members demand probe into Homestead detention center no-bid deal.”

The involvement of the Miami Herald and the House members will facilitate remedying the shameful, unjust and corrupt policies of the companies receiving lucrative compensation and that are responsible for the Homestead detention center.

Norma Rosenfeld, Miami Beach

Why so few?

Re the Miami Herald’s May 14 headline “3 House members demand probe into Homestead detention center no-bid deal:” My question: Only three?

Seth Lefkow, Aventura

He’ll work harder? In the May 13 Miami Herald Sports pages, reporter Adam Beasley writes that the Miami Dolphins must give athlete Mark Walton a chance and quotes Dolphins coach Brian Flores as saying, “I think people deserve a second chance.” Coach Flores needs to check his math; Walton has three pending criminal cases. Second chance? In baseball, three strikes and you’re out. E.J. Mazzei, Coral Gables Top story? Miami Herald readers and our community care deeply about healthcare in general, and high prices and fraud in particular. So the news that 40 states are suing top American generic drug makers for serious price fixing should have been the lead story on page 1A on May 12; instead, it was buried at the bottom of page 8. The lead story was one few people of any political persuasion likely cared about — that a Trump-related Dominican Republic real estate project was sold to a friend of a friend of a Venezuelan bad guy in 2015. We learn the Trump administration has accused the bad guy of drug trafficking and money laundering, and, “There is no evidence of anything illegal on the part of the Trump Organization.” End of story, right? No.

The innuendo-filled, Washington-based story went on and on for another 3,000 words.