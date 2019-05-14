Speak Up Doris Day

Doris Day was the world’s sweetheart and beloved by all.

She brought so much joy with her humor, extraordinary talent, and kind heart.

She was a true star in more ways than one.

We will remember her always and forever.

Doris Day, RIP.

Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach

Media aids Maduro

The May 4 story “Is Venezuela’s military really loyal to Maduro — or its own survival?” omits that most Venezuelans — regardless of their feelings about President Maduro — oppose forced regime change and American intervention. They know that it is the opposite of democracy. Americans we would never accept a coup or foreign intervention in our country.

And while we can remain blissfully ignorant of the trail of atrocities and chaos that our previous interventions in Central and South America have created for the people there, Venezuelans are all too aware.

The article references only pro-Guaidó sources and anecdotes. How is that journalism? Even anti-Maduro Venezuelans fear that civil war would ensue from a forced regime change. As each attempt at a coup fails with the Venezuelan people, the White House ramps up its lies, and the mainstream media oblige.

Stephanie Carrow, Fairfield, CT

Enforce the law

In the May 2 Opinion page, there are two letters about transit: “Safer streets” and “Too fast for text.” The writer of one letter claims that she seriously doubts the new texting-and-driving law will be enforced because there are not enough police to enforce it.

On a recent trip to the New York/New Jersey area, I noticed a big difference in the driving culture there. All drivers use their signals when they turn or change lanes. And it happens because transit laws are enforced.

We can’t blame the influx of new drivers from other countries for the bad driving in Miami; people from hundreds of countries reside in the New York/New Jersey area.

The difference is that Florida’s elected officials don’t care about their duty to protect our safety.

There should be red-light cameras at every traffic light. Police should patrol the streets in every municipality. And we should enforce the law.

Julian Dario Miyares, Miami

Gun club

Florida is in crisis. A patron at the Blue Martini lounge shot three others there, one fatally. The Republican-led Legislature needs to immediately mandate that all Florida bartenders be armed to save lives in our sacred watering holes.

James L Wilson, Plantation

A trust issue

Gov. Ron DeSantis used members of the black community to stage his signing of the controversial school voucher bill.

How can we trust this bill to bring about opportunities and inclusion for black children?

This is the same guy who has helped implement and support bills that are non-nclusive, such as making it difficult for ex-felons to get their voting rights restored.

Herbert Mahone, Pembroke Pines

Where are we?

Is this Miami or are we living in Chicago? The crime rate here is getting worse, and a joint public explanation by the authorities must be delivered as to how this huge problem will be addressed.

They shouldn’t wait for it to get even worse.

Asdur Triff, Miami

Bad old days

The anti-abortion legislation that GOP lawmakers in Ohio attempted to pass, which included implanting eggs from ectopic pregnancies into a woman’s uterus, sounds similar to medical experimentation done in Nazi concentration camps.

Ellen Schnepper, Miami

Trump’s tax returns

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin refuses to produce Trump’s tax returns, claiming there is “no legislative purpose” behind the demand for them by the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Trump tweets that taking $1.7 billion in losses to avoid paying taxes in eight of 10 years was “mere sport.”

That is the legislative purpose right there: To examine the returns in order to learn the rules of the game by which Trump played, so as to create the legislation required to change those rules so that the Donald Trumps of the world play by the same rules as the rest of us who bear the brunt of the tax laws.

Edward R. Shohat, Miami

Coping with crisis

The May 12 editorial, “S. Florida must confront global decline,” was a sobering recap of the United Nations report on mass extinction because of human-induced climate disruption. The editorial correctly underscored that solutions must be as sweeping as the problem itself.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, now before the U.S. House of Representatives, is one such sweeping solution. The bill is bipartisan and supported by economists and scientists as simple, comprehensive and effective. The policy is estimated to reduce America’s emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years.

The fees from companies emitting carbon will be allocated to all Americans in the form of a dividend, making the policy revenue neutral. The size of our government will not grow, but innovation and new jobs will expand.

I urge my representative, Donna Shalala, to support it, and hope that readers will contact their representatives to support it, as well.

Kathryn Carroll, Miami

Getting it right

“Mental health! Mental health!” the Colorado students chanted as they marched out of a political gun-control rally that was supposed to be a vigil for the slain student that charged the shooter.

The students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school got conned into thinking that their tragedy was about a weapon and not mental health.

These students in Colorado have figured out the reason this keeps happening when the adults haven’t had the slightest clue. Maybe with more students calling for mental-health counseling for troubled students, there will be less of these tragedies in the future.

Mark Osman, Kendall

Warm and fuzzy

So Iran is enriching uranium again, possibly to make nuclear bombs, while we have a naval task force off its coast; North Korea is firing missiles near Japan; Hamas is firing hundreds of missiles at Israel; we had another school shooting last week and people are getting killed in their places of worship.

I am so relieved that President Trump has made the world a safer, better place in which to live.