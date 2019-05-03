Speak Up Restore the vote

Felon or not, we are all part of “we the people” in this country. Cheating felons out of their intrinsic rights is unacceptable.

Their ability to become full citizens will be delayed again.

Give back them their rights. back. Expect the best, and you might get great results.

Every human being represents a possibility to change, grow and become their best if given an opportunity. Returning their right to vote will at least give felons a sense of responsibility, a sense of being like others in society, and that can be a fresh, great start for them.

Mayra Lara, Boca Raton

Stay on high ground

Whoever the Democratic nominees for president and vice president may be, I hope that they will not descend to President Trump’s level and trade insults with him.

Alan B. Wackerling, Plantation

No middle ground

Re Herald Sports columnist Greg Cote’s May 2 opinion piece, “In today’s America, there’s no middle ground,” about Lexi Thompson's round of golf with President Trump: I agree that it is sad to know that so much vitriol resulted.

However, by playing golf with Trump, pro golfer Thompson implies that she either respects him personally, or is being hypocritical. In either case, I have less respect for her now.

Trump has continually shown how little respect he has for others and how willing he is to employ deceit.

When a prominent person such as Thompson plays golf with him, she is implicitly accepting his disgraceful personal behavior, regardless of his political policies.

Edward Mast, Miami

Deep shock

I am shaken to the core after listening to the U.S. Senate committee hearings with U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.

As a retired civics/social studies teacher, I would not know how to explain to students his flagrant disregard for the oath he took when he was sworn into office.

I can only think that his testimony was an unabashed disregard for the rule of law and nothing more than a performance for an audience of one.

Could he possibly have visions of a Supreme Court nomination if an unfortunate vacancy occurs?

Lois Kahn, Coral Gables

Barr’s testimony

Attorney General William Barr’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee removed any lingering doubt that he has no appetite to cooperate if his testimony can be construed as detrimental to President Trump.

Despite efforts by the Democrats on the committee to draw Barr’s attention to documented instances where the president attempted and arguably succeeded in obstructing justice, Barr remained steadfast.

It was exasperating to watch senators, some of whom were career prosecutors, fall prey to the conflation of conspiracy and collusion. The Democrats’ failure to press Barr on the distinction between the two allows the specious account that the investigation was a witch hunt to live on.

The mere utterance of the word “collusion” by Democrats, which was never part of the special counsel’s mandate, is to cede control of the narrative to Trump and bolster his false claim of exoneration.

Jim Paladino, Tampa

Losing our nation

Has anyone noticed that the electorate has lost control over the elected? At the local level, for example, government officials tend to do just do what they want, paying no attention to the citizens or even their employees.

At the state level, directly related to the dictates of our commander-in-chief this week, the Legislature passed bills prohibiting local jurisdictions to be sanctuary communities, despite the public’s concerns and the ramifications to our local economy. Another bill was passed allowing public education funds to, again, finance schools that are in business to make a profit.

On the federal level, the president directs his staff and Cabinet to ignore congressional subpoenas and tells one official not to worry, he’ll pardon him should it come to that.

What appears to be happening in our country is that we are losing our voice and our democracy, drifting toward dictatorial form of governing. Be aware and vote accordingly.

Paul DeYoung, Pembroke Pines

Better than bullets

Adding more guns to the equation by allowing them in the classroom only increases the potential for more death. Law enforcement, who are required to have extensive training, often miss their target.

Teachers can be armed with Tasers or ear-piercing weapons. Windows, doors and desks can be bulletproof. Each classroom can be supplied with an armored shield for protection or rushing the shooter.

Let’s keep ideas coming, not bullets.

John B. McCaughan, Miami

Texting ban

Once again, Florida fails to pass any law with real teeth in it regarding texting while driving.

Why is it that state legislators can arm teachers in schools with guns, yet have no problem arming people with phones in their hands while driving?

There are 18 states with hand-held cell phone bans, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which prohibit all drivers from using these devices while driving.

Almost all new cars have the availability to connect a cell phone to a speaker and if not, to use the headphones that come with a cell phone.

Where is the sense in spending the time and money to pass a bill that is useless?

No way can the police prove someone was texting while driving without searching that person’s phone. Perhaps requiring someone to turn over their phone for review upon being pulled over would take consent, a warrant or an arrest. All one has to say is you were looking at directions.

What a waste of taxpayers’ time and money.

Judith M. Briggs, Miami

Half-baked

Wow! Imagine that. The NRA is going through financial difficulties. As a former educator, I suggest a bake sale.

We have been holding bake sales in schools for decades to support teachers and students. We can let the NRA know what are the best-selling items.

Dolores Mendoza, Coral Gables

Aging well?

President Trump boasted last week that he was full of vigor and vitality for the coming 2020 campaign. I don’t think those were quite the words he used to the draft board during the Vietnam War in the 1960s.

Then again, like a bottle of fine wine, our beloved president may have improved with age.