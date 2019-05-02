Speak Up Russia in Venezuela

According to administration sources and press reports, on Tuesday Venezuelan despot Nicolás Maduro was about to flee to Cuba when the Russians told him to stay put.

What are Mr. Putin’s military “advisors” doing in Venezuela? What are his intentions? Will more than 50 nations that have recognized Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president recall home their ambassadors for consultation? Will there not be a price to pay for Moscow’s intervention in the internal affairs of a nation in the Americas?

The Russian troops would not be in Venezuela if Raúl Castro, who still runs Cuba, its Communist Party and its military had not deployed there what Luis Almagro, Secretary General of the OAS has correctly denounced as an army of occupation. While Western tourists subsidize Raul Castro’s military by staying in their hotels on the island, Cuban agents train Maduro’s henchmen in repression and torture techniques. Democracies should ask Guaidó’s government for permission to deploy a peace force in Venezuela to protect the Venezuelan people and supervise a peaceful transition to democracy. Tourism, trade and cultural exchanges with Moscow and Havana should be suspended until their troops are out of Venezuela. Many are already pointing out the danger of American, Colombian, Brazilian and other democracies intervening, but few point out the risks of doing nothing. This is Caracas in 2019, not Hungary in 1956. Central European nations that were once occupied by Russian armies should take the lead and demand that Moscow withdraw their soldiers from Venezuela.

Frank Calzon, Center for a Free Cuba Washington, D.C.

Family remembered

Every year on May 2, we celebrate Holocaust Remembrance Day, in honor of the six million Jews who died in the Holocaust. I honor my dad, Gunther Karger, who was able to survive, as well as my grandparents, Herbert and Ida Karger, along with their entire extended family, who perished in the concentration camps and gas chambers.

The German people, and the world, watched as Adolf Hitler and the Nazis wiped out two-thirds of the European Jews and half of the world’s Jewish population, and did nothing to stop it. Antisemitism is on the increase as right-wing political parties rise to power in Europe, as well as anti-immigrant policies in the America. We have a president who lies, cheats, aligns with dictators and attacks the media as “fake news.” The lessons of the past teach us not to allow any political leader to get too much power to destroy basic human rights of its population, especially its minority citizens.

In memory of the Karger family, who suffered so much during the Holocaust, I urge my fellow citizens to keep a close watch and take appropriate action so this travesty is not allowed to ever happen again.

Kenneth Karger, Kendall

Ending hatred

Re the April 23 Miami Herald opinion, “Who will speak up against hatred? It’s up to us” by Father Patrick Desbois; though rooted in history and extant since time immemorial, the burgeoning of religious hatred seems overwhelming and gathering uncomfortable momentum.

The influence of prejudice and hatred begins mostly at home...and a place to begin addressing this serious issue can be countered early in grade school by good teachers in front of children’s impressionable peers.

H. Allen Benowitz, Miami

Too fast for text

I approve of no texting while driving. However, every day on Biscayne Boulevard, to name one road, there is excessive speeding and cutting in and out of lanes by some drivers. No police, no matter the time of day, are in sight. I seriously doubt that texters will be caught on our local highways.

Roberta Leonard, North Miami

Safer streets

After more than a dozen years of dithering, the Florida Legislature has finally made texting and driving a primary offense. Current law, which is much too weak, states that drivers can only be ticketed for texting if they are pulled over for something else, such as speeding.

In 2013, I wrote an op-ed in the Herald that made it clear that the legislature’s failure to act was “bad for consumers, bad for business, and bad economics,” given the enormous personal and financial toll caused by accidents due to texting and driving.

Action by lawmakers has been long overdue. I urge the governor to quickly sign this legislation and make Florida’s streets and highways safer for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Ira Leesfield, founding partner, Leesfield Scolaro, Miami

Questioning claims

After reading the April 11 letter, “In April and year-round, Children’s Home Society is here to help,” by the organization’s chief operating officer, I was left with questions.

He states, “Among families that complete the program, nearly 100 percent remain abuse-free.” So, what percentage of enrolled families actually complete the program? Is it 90 percent? Is it 50 percent? Is it much lower?

Unless the program completion rate is at nearly 100 percent, his next sentence is blatantly false. He wrote, “That means nearly 100 percent of families who partner with us on this journey remain out of the child welfare system.” That statement can only be true if nearly 100 percent of the enrolled families complete the program, which I strongly suspect is not the case. That percentage should, realistically, closely mirror the program completion rate.

Florida’s at-risk families deserve service providers who acknowledge the reality of the quality of the services they provide, backed up by actual math rather than spurious claims with zero grounding in reality. Florida’s taxpayers deserve an accurate accounting of what they are getting in exchange for their tax dollars.

Jeff English, Tallahassee

A better way out

Having been forced to endure the Senate hearing, it seems there was a clear path not taken [by Attorney General Barr] that would have been inspired. Motivated by the best interests of the people, he might have given appropriate weight to the findings in the Mueller report and avoided a lot of circumlocution.

He could and should have forwarded it to Congress with a statement that, although the Department of Justice found no criminal actions, the report contains many findings of misconduct that may be the basis for further review by the House of Representatives to evaluate whether any of the conduct would be a basis for the exercise of Congress’ oversight responsibility under the Constitution.

Barr could have saved a diminishing reputation and gone into history as a true servant of the people and their Constitution.