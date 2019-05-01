Speak Up Renounce hatred

With sadness and shock, we condemn the shooting at the Congregation Chabad in Poway, California, as violence and hate arrive again at another house of worship — from Sri Lanka, to New Zealand, to Pittsburgh, to Sutherland Springs, to Charleston.

We extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this senseless violence, and to their families and friends who are in our thoughts and prayers.

MCCJ renews its call to loudly and unequivocally denounce hateful rhetoric against our Jewish, Muslim and Christian brothers and sisters and for action by all communities — officials and citizens — to find ways to address violence before another hate crime comes knocking at the door of our temple, mosque or church.

MCCJ is dedicated to advancing understanding among different cultures, religions, backgrounds and races based on interfaith respect and good will.

Brian Dervishi, board chair, on behalf of the board of directors, MCCJ, Miami

Water bill woes

For 30 years, we had no problems with sending checks with our water and sewer bill.

But now that Miami-Dade Water and Sewer uses Atlanta to process the payments, we have had our second “Final Notice” result from this new processing, which takes jobs out of Miami-Dade because of the inefficient handling of the U.S. mail.

Frederick Schaefer, Miami

Biden’s tax plan

My enthusiasm for the Joe Biden candidacy slipped a few notches when he suggested raising billions of dollars by initiating a “carry-over basis” in which a beneficiary would be required to use the decedent’s basis in property when selling an inherited asset instead of the current statutory day of death value.

I’m a lot older than he is and my memory is clearly impaired but I vividly remember the utter disaster that “carry over basis” was the last time that it was tried.

In 2010, carry-over basis was law. It worked out so badly that it became the only tax law of which I am aware that Congress had to repeal retroactively to date of enactment.

The problem was that very few heirs had any idea what the decedent's basis was.

The situation became so confusing that I suggested that accounting firms hire mediums so that we could hold seances and ask the decedent for help.

The most unfair aspect of “carry-over basis” is that it is a tax on inflation, especially when it is applied to residential real estate, an asset often held for a lifetime.

If Mom and Dad bought a house for $40,000 during a recession, and it’s now worth $400,000, you are being asked to pay tax on $360,000 that isn’t really income at all. It’s what happened to the dollar.

To add insult to injury, the repealed law didn’t add to the treasury, it subtracted. When Congress repealed the law retroactively, there were many complaints from people who had benefited from it.

That there were many such people should tell Biden that a lot of people die owning stocks worth less than what they paid for them.

As a result of the protests, taxpayers were given the opportunity to elect to apply “carry-over basis” for the 2010 tax year. Those who could benefit did so. Everyone else amended their return.

The “carry-over basis law” isn’t going to raise a lot of revenue in a year that the stock or real estate markets happen to be down.

If it will give Biden any comfort, I prefer his idea to Elizabeth Warren’s ad valorem wealth tax, which will probably drive real wealth out of the country within two generations, leaving our grandchildren living in a Third World country.

Arnold Slotkin Hollywood

Mothers and the NFL

In the wake of the largest NFL draft in history, and after all the analysis and hoopla, no draft would be complete without the proverbial bond captured on television and in newspapers across the country between mothers and their sons.

All Americans can feel that tears of joy in celebration of lifelong dreams coming true.

America’s greatest pastime would not be complete without mothers who share a special bond with their sons.

Who could ever forget the great Campbell Soup “Mama’s Boys” commercials that feature superstar NFL players alongside their mothers.

It’s a fact that mothers are the MVPs in any boy’s life — just ask anyone on the receiving end of a your-mama joke.

It’s understood that mothers definitely are no laughing matter.

When it comes to mothers, they are the best wide receivers whenever you have a problem.

They’re as dependable as a linebacker, and like a quarterback they call all the plays.

They are an essential part of any team on which their son is playing.

They can usually be found closest to the field in the stands yelling the loudest in support of their sons.

William J. Booker, University Park, IL

Jetty safety

I wonder how many more people have to die before the Coast Guard or the Army Corp of Engineers or whoever is responsible for maritime safety get some sort of lights or warning signals at the ends of the Government Cut jetties.

Having spent my life boating in South Florida, I can attest to the fact that, at night, the ends of the jetties are almost impossible to see. Add bad weather or nights with little or no moonlight, and you have a recipe for disaster.

We have had two recent accidents where six people have died. Over the years, there have been other deaths from boats colliding with the rocks.

There needs to be some kind of strobe light or warning signal to prevent such tragedies from ever occurring again.

Mike Perry, Miami Beach

Border ‘invasion’

The invasion of our Southern border continues, and the deadlock in Congress is without resolution. Some believe open borders are the way to go and oppose any action to even enforce current unworkable immigration laws.

In addition they want citizenship for all illegal aliens, the elimination of ICE and birthright citizenship.

Others want to build a wall along the 2,000-plus miles of the border and to limit even legal immigration to small numbers until the southern border is totally secured. Also no legal status for any illegal aliens and deport all of them over time.

How can a compromise be reached considering how different these two positions are and — with a divided federal government?

Compromise is not likely. Also the status quo on controlling the Southern border could trigger a strong response by the Trump administration to close borders and accelerate deportation procedures.