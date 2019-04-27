Speak Up Can’t impeach — yet

Since the release of the Mueller report, the cable airways have been filled with Democratic congresspersons evading the impeachment question (with a few notable exceptions).

As a former prosecutor, the answer is self-evident: You don’t bring a case when you can’t sustain a conviction. That principle is embodied in U.S. Department of Justice policy. The same principle should apply to impeachment proceedings: You don’t impeach if you cannot convict.

Until Senate Republicans stop enabling the president, a conviction cannot be sustained. The result of the fool’s errand of impeachment is to make the president a martyr and solidify his support. Instead, Democratic congresspersons should be honest with the American people — there will be no impeachment proceedings without some assurance of a conviction in the Senate. They should employ their oversight responsibilities to hold hearings on the horrific things the president and his gang have done and continue to do.

The primary goal to save this country is to vote the president out of office; not to win a pyrrhic victory of impeachment.

Leon Kellner, Coral Gables

Measles outbreak I was appalled after reading about the current status of measles and the possibility of a measles epidemic. The amount of religious exemptions have skyrocketed over the past 10 years.

There is not a single religious textbook in the whole world that could or would have condemned vaccines, for obvious reasons. This exemption should be abolished or the children should be banned from school. The public good overrides false religious exemptions. Guillermo A. Martinez, Coral Gables Test lawmakers Kudos to reporter Emily Mahoney for her April 24 story, “Florida may raise requirements for Bright Futures.” I wonder how many legislators could score 1,330 on the SAT exams? Penny Steiner, Coral Gables Back to basics Kudos to the “Solar Mayor,” South Miami Mayor Philip Stoddard, as he shows us how to go off the grid and be electrically independent. In the April 15 Herald story, “In trial run for hurricane season, South Miami’s solar-powered mayor went off the grid,” Stoddard said that the only electrical drain was his clothes dryer. Why not use a solar dryer: A clothes line? Allan Bass, Kendall

Measles scare A measles outbreak is a scary scenario. I had it as a kid more than 50 years ago. I still remember how sick I was. As bad as the outbreak may get, only those who choose to opt out of vaccinations need to worry. The rest of us will just sit back and feel sorry for them. William Blumenkranz, Surfside The new first aid Instead of arming teachers for a firefight, why not add firefighter/paramedics to join police officers? Many are members of the military and are already first responders willing to sacrifice their lives for others. Firefighters don’t carry firearms on duty but some would, if necessary. Allow them to talk to students about the real dangers they will face every day, as well as their poor decisions. For example, Juul is a growing threat, as are other drugs. While the police officer is standing by waiting for an active shooter, students are vaping in the bathrooms between classes. A thousand people die daily from smoking and those who vape are four times more likely to become smokers. As first responders, we could also teach cardiopulmonary resuscitation and suicide prevention (more teenagers die from shooting themselves than from active shooters). The Centers for Disease Control recommends Florida spend $200 million annually on smoking prevention.

Mark Fabian, Palmetto Bay

Bogus census

The Trump administration argues that its plan to reduce participation of immigrants in the upcoming national census by adding a citizenship question is merely an attempt to get an accurate count of voters to enhance enforcement of the Voting Rights Act.

If that were really the reason, Republicans wouldn’t be undermining voting rights in other ways and the census question could be whether one is a registered voter. Many citizens aren’t registered to vote, so immigrants would be less intimidated to answer. But that isn’t really the reason for the question, is it?

It’s to reduce representation in the U.S. House and the distribution of federal funds to blue states.

Steven Meyerson, Boca Raton

Care for veterans

Many of Florida’s 1.5 million veterans struggle with PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and other challenges — symptoms that interfere with all aspects of life.

As a former Green Beret, I have firsthand experience with the devastating effects of PTSD. I am one of the fortunate ones. After years of trying other therapies, I found Accelerated Resolution Therapy — a treatment proven in clinical trials at the University of South Florida — and experienced a complete resolution of my symptoms.

I created a nonprofit, Veterans Alternative, where I have helped hundreds of others access alternative treatments for the invisible scars of war. Programs such as ours let veterans know that we are truly grateful for their service.

Now, Florida’s legislators have the power to help. House Bill 501 and Senate Bill 1518 would enable veterans to receive proven and cost-effective alternative treatments. Unfortunately, legislators have stripped key funding from the bill. It must be restored.

If we truly care about our veterans, let us stand by them. Our vets’ lives count on it.

Brian Anderson, CEO, Veterans Alternative, Holiday, FL

A Celtics legend

John Havlicek was the face of many of the Boston Celtics’ signature moments. His defining traits as a player were his relentless hustle and wholehearted commitment to team over self. He was extraordinarily thoughtful and generous, on a personal level and for those in need, as illustrated by his commitment to raise money for The Genesis Foundation for Children over three decades through his fishing tournament.

He was kind and considerate, humble and gracious. He was a champion in every sense. He will be remembered as a Celtics legend always and forever.

Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach

Slip of tongue

When Franklin Graham talks about getting rid of moral decay, he need look no further then one of his own — White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Each time she takes the podium, she insults the very foundation of morality by lying to the American people.