Light the jetties

How many people have to die on Government Cut’s north jetty.

We lost our Marlins player, Jose Fernandez and two others, in an identical crash. Nobody can see these rocks at night. It would be so simple to put warning lights on the jetty, and relatively inexpensive.

Ignacio Vilarelle, Miami

Prison costs

The April 22 Business Monday cover story, “Private prisons,” about GEO Corrections and Detention, cites an Atlanta Journal and Constitution story that states, “a recent audit in Georgia found that it cost the state $49.07 per person per day to house people in private prisons compared to $44.56 in public prisons.”

Just two days earlier, on April 20, in another story in the Miami Herald, “Good Friday brings protests — but no apparent changes — at a shelter for migrant youths,” the Department of Health and Human Services reported that “the average daily cost to care for one child at an influx facility like in Homestead is approximately $775 per day.”

Did I read that correctly? That’s 17 times more expensive than in Georgia. Even in Florida, with an average daily cost of $52.24/day in 2016, according to the Vera Institute of Justice, it’s almost 15 times more expensive. Now, I would hope these little boys and girls in Homestead are treated very well; however, how can it cost $775 per day? In New York, the daily cost per prisoner is $190 according to Vera.

The April 20 stated that the Homestead facility will grow from 2,000 children to 3,000 soon. Health and Human services will be spending more than $2 billion of taxpayers’ money annually to house these children in Homestead. I’m not in favor of spending my tax money to lock up little boys and girls! That’s unchristian. Would you like your children locked up?

Tom Comerford, Pompano Beach

No impeachment

The U.S. House should not initiate impeachment proceedings against the president. It will further divide our country and the Senate will not convict anyway.

Douglas Oppenheimer, Dunedin

Impeach now

I have read the Mueller report in its entirety. I come away angry but also saddened that my fellow citizens allowed their worst fears to overcome their sense of right and elect a craven, deceitful cretin to the highest office of the land.

The report lays out the facts like nails in a coffin; example after example of deceit, arrogance, weakness, bullying and moral cowardice. Example after example of an enemy power obstructing our electoral process with impunity.

There are those who say that the country would be hurt by initiating impeachment proceedings. We can only regain our moral compass by exercising that most important of our constitutional precepts: No man is above the law.

Tony Saiz, Miami

Protect the people

We all knew that when Donald Trump became president, he would appoint people in his administration who would have a pro-business slant. Maybe a bit too much so.

First, there were the two crashes of Boeing 737 Max 8s, and hundreds of people died. Then the rumors the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) allowed Boeing to perform some of its own inspections. But the FAA did not ground the planes. Not until every other country in the world had done so first.

Then, the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play sleeper, responsible for the deaths of at least 32 children. When first interviewed about the product, knowing the fatalities attributed to it, the head of the Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) said there was not enough data to institute a recall. Nothing happened until the American Academy of Pediatrics demanded an immediate recall and public outcry became too loud to ignore.

The FAA and the CPSC are supposed to be looking out for us. But it seems that, when it comes down to choosing between protecting corporate welfare or the health and safety of the citizenry, the Trump administration is not pro-life.

Michael Marmesh, Miami

Reforming Congress

Our U.S. Congress is an unmitigated disgrace. It is not doing the work of the people. It is not putting America first!

Its ranks are rife with socialists, communists, and various and sundry other anti-capitalist and anti-American members. They are too busy fighting each other for power and positions. How do we drain the swamp quickly and cost-effectively?

Simple. Step 1: Require legislators to take and pass exams covering U.S. history, civics, and the U.S. Constitution. Step 2: Require legislators to disclose publicly their tax returns for the last 10 years and certify that all taxes are paid and current. Step 3: Require legislators to take continuing education courses on a regular, and monitored, basis.

Step 4: Impose restrictions on stock trading on all legislators. Step 5: Impose tougher lobbying restrictions on former legislators. Step 6: Cut back on benefits and perks for legislators.

Step 7: Require legislators to take — and adhere — to their oaths to uphold the U.S. Constitution. Step 8: Only U.S. citizens may hold public office. Step 9: Impose term limits on all public office holders (two terms max).

And Step 10: No excuses, exceptions, exemptions, carve-outs, or loopholes to any of the above.

Ira Cohen, Weston

A just reward

Attorney General William Barr did an outstanding job with regard to the Mueller report and should be properly rewarded.

A lion’s share of the attorney fees for the Trump legal team would seem to be justified.

Stephanie Liotti, Sunny Isles Beach

Policy leadership

I thank State Senator Anitere Flores for her vote against the Senate Rules Committee’s “sanctuary cities " bill. Since her election, she has demonstrated her leadership in doing what’s right for her district and for Florida residents.

In today’s environment, it is very refreshing to see exceptional legislators like her.

I also want to commend State Senator Jose Javier Rodrigues for trying to introduce amendments to the bill protecting the rights of immigrants, which were rejected by the committee’s Republican majority. He makes me proud of my vote for him.

As the most recent census confirmed, immigrants play a key role in our economic growth and development, particularly in Miami-Dade.

Rather than fall in line with the chaotic and expedient impulses of the president, state legislators should focus on doing what’s best for Florida rather than a dangerous polítical agenda.