Speak Up Second chances

Hats off and congratulations to the excellent April 21 OpEd, “If lawmakers don’t give former inmates a second chance, they’ll defy Floridians’ will,” which eloquently criticized pending bills in the Florida legislature trying to undo the people’s will in passing Amendment 4, which restores a felon’s voting rights.

The authors, Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Andrew Warren and Miriam Aroni Krinsky, persuasively argue Amendment 4’s benefits to public safety. Those benefits include successful reintegration into society and lower rate of recidivism.

Lane Middleton, Miami Shores

ALICE report

After reading the United Way’s ALICE Report and the Children’s Home Society’s Annie E Casey Foundation annual KidsCount Report, I must ask: How could two separate reports paint such a clear and precise picture of three neighborhoods in South DadeCounty — Naranja, Goulds and Perrine?

These areas can say with pride that they have public housing, housing for the homeless, housing for homeless veterans. Take the numbers of either one of the reports and multiply that by infinity. The good people in these neighborhoods have paid their dues and opened their hearts. They deserve more accountability from all parties concerned.

Miami-Dade County, Homeless Trust, Children’s Trust and to all social service providers: When considering funding programs and services or reduction of services or programs in these areas, look hard at the numbers.

Phillip Murray, Jr., Naranja

State of healthcare

I recently returned from a trip to Israel. During the trip, I realized that I did not have enough insulin with me. I am a Type 1 diabetic.

I consulted with a doctor, who gave me a prescription for Humalog Kwikpens (a box of five). I took the prescription into a pharmacy in Tel Aviv, and picked up the box for a cost of 100 shekels (Israel currency). The conversion rate vs. the U.S. dollar is roughly 4 shekels to one dollar, so the insulin cost about $25. The cost of this same drug in the United States is between $600 to more than $1,000 per box. In addition, Epipens in Israel are free with a prescription, while they cost at least $300 here.

Something is very wrong with our system of healthcare in this country.

Neil Dern, Aventura

Sanctuary cities

When Fodor’s, one of the world’s largest and oldest travel companies, issues a warning against traveling to Florida because of potential bills banning sanctuary cities, shouldn’t our legislators consider the economic impact this kind of publicity will have on tourism, our number one economic driver?

The Florida House and Senate have pending bills to allow ICE agents to stop anyone and detain them for 48 hours without cause. Fodor’s warns anyone with an accent to consider visiting beaches in other states — then goes on to recommend several out-of-Florida destinations.

Julie C. Simon, Pinecrest

Economic inequality

Re the April 22 story, “Miami-Dade’s economic inequality is nation’s second-worst;” Miami Herald writer Andres Viglucci hit the essence of the issues surrounding: The dwindling middle class, affordable housing, and attracting the top 1 percent wealthiest to our community. We have a serious workforce housing dilemma, pay scales are not akin to living wages and the talent pool makes it harder for big entities to hire staff if they move here.

I serve on two boards that deal with grants-gifts-sponsorships for workforce and affordable housing. It is incumbent on our leaders, and building/zoning departments, to help keep balance in Miami-Dade, otherwise the disparity will further divide and prices will continue to spiral out of range for those who will fulfill the duties of the working sector.

We are believers in rehabbing existing, tired apartment facilities and offer upgrade funds from many sources to put these units into service for workforce and homeless people. It can be done; the economics can flow accordingly. New construction is not needed for many reasons. The time is now to focus upon workforce rehab rather than build new.

Jim Angleton, Bay Harbor Islands

Halcyon days

How I long for the days when we heard from our president less often. Oh, for the days when presidential and Oval Office addresses were delivered only to announce major new policy initiatives or during times of real national emergency (natural disaster, war, etc.).

Rosa Osborne, Pembroke Pines

Bad management?

The Miami Marlins should complete the Derek Jeter era fire sale by canning the manager.

While Don Mattingly has a gold star baseball pedigree and an above average coaching record based on his time with the Dodgers, he has underachieved in Miami, and frankly, did not help his prior team realize its potential in Los Angeles.

The fact that the Dodgers have made the World Series two years consecutively in his absence is proof positive of that.

If the hometown team, which is really a glorified Triple-A team, has decided to entirely hit the reset button, then change needs to begin at the top.

Mattingly has not won with stars nor prospects in his time here. In fact, the Marlins have declined in each of his three plus years, with this season being the most ominous of all.

The handwriting has been on the wall for too long for the Marlins’ overzealous management not to take note.

While it will take much more than a fresh face at the helm to turn around a hapless organization, there is literally nothing to lose by trying.

Adrian Elman, Miami

Proper reaction

As enraged partisans react to the Mueller report demanding blood, I pray that both parties realize that the healthiest path for the nation now is to secure a safe and transparent 2020 election.

Bipartisan action is immediately needed to return to paper ballots until we learn to effectively deal with the increasing technological challenges to our present system.

Felipe Fernandez, Miami

Cash is trash?

Re the April 12 story, “As cashless stores grow, so does the backlash;” about the growing number of retail stores that no longer accept cash. As long as the dollar remains the legal tender of the United States, it is illegal not to accept it.

Paul Malevitz, Miami Beach

Seeking Mr. Right

Re the April 22 story, “Miami-Dade’s economic inequality is nation’s second-worst;” of those 30 full-time resident billionaires in the Miami metro area mentioned in the story, are any of them single?

A lonesome widow wants to know.