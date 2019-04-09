Speak Up Student raped

Re the April 5 online story “Police charge homeless man in sexual battery of teen girl heading to the school bus.”

The story about a student being raped while waiting for the morning school bus in the dark was horrific.

Just another reason to abolish daylight saving time. It’s not a complete solution to incidents like this, but it most decidedly would be a big help.

Peter R. Evans, Miami

Homestead shelter

Re the April 8 story “Three South Florida congresswomen denied entry to child detention center.”

How many years did it take for Americans and the U.S. government to regret our treatment and internment of Japanese Americans during World War II?

Will the same regret and shame be heaped upon us collectively, sooner rather than later, for what we are doing to immigrant children whose parents seek asylum?

To paraphrase the great quote by the late Joseph Nye Welch: Have we no sense of decency?

Norma A. Orovitz, Bay Harbor Islands

Chinese spies

Re the alleged Chinese spy caught at the Trump National Golf Club Mar-a-Lago on March 30th:

How is it that the Miami Herald neglected to include the germane fact that U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California had a Chinese spy serving on her staff — mostly as a driver and, thus, privy to confidential discussions — for almost 20 years?

Fred Switzenberg, Daytona Beach

Everybody’s waiting

I’ve read at least two letters to the editor recently stating that the Mueller report shows there was no collusion and no obstruction of justice.

I’m curious how these readers know this.

I’m still waiting to see the report, or at least the summaries prepared by Robert Mueller and his team.

Irene Pilinger, North Miami Beach

Do unto others

As one who is married to a Venezuelan American, I am empathetic to the dire humanitarian crisis devastating most of Venezuela. This is a drastic situation calling for drastic measures. A recent statistic indicated that more than 90 percent of the population in Venezuela lives in poverty.

But when I hear the thousands of local expats clamoring for intervention, I can’t help but wonder where are those same voices on other, more entrenched global crises, such as the horrors in Yemen, Syria, Myanmar, Afghanistan and the mass suffering of their Latin compatriots in Central America.

Rarely do I hear local Venezuelans express the scope of their concern beyond their homeland’s borders.

This is not to marginalize the Venezuelan crisis, but to show why the locals shouldn’t be surprised if the rest of the country, and world at large, does not share the same sense of urgency. A crisis isn’t only a crisis when it’s in your back yard.

Mark Elman, Miami

State pot laws

Florida’s Legislature is once again trying to subvert the will of the people. This time, it is busily proposing, writing and implementing absurd additional rules and regulations for patients already approved by their doctor for medical marijuana.

The Florida Department of Health, which tried to overturn the original medical marijuana legislation until the governor stepped in, needs to be reined in yet again by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Additional rules already implemented by the department, without any legislative oversight, include requiring additional doctor visits to be granted permission for smokable medical marijuana.

That’s another expense to patients already approved for medical marijuana, requiring patients to purchase all 2.5 ounces of marijuana allowed within 35 days, and then store it for six months until they can order it again; proposed limitation of medical marijuana to 10 percent THC, which is half the strength issued in all other states.

This forces patients to purchase and smoke twice as much marijuana to get the same effect — hardly healthy or to the patient’s benefit.

Howard Schellenberg, Platation

Trump divides us

Donald Trump lied when he took the oath of office and swore to defend the constitution. He has done nothing but attack the core values that have made us great and takes the word of our enemies over those dedicated to protecting us.

He viciously attacks anyone who dares to stand against him, even his own party.

This nation is founded on tolerance and acceptance for all. Some politicians would tear us apart. We must return to the principles that made us great: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

As a nation, united we stand, divided we fall.

We can be great again, but it takes all of us working together for the common good.

Leonard Rubinstein, Aventura

Taking attendance

If the Marlins want better attendance at their home games, then they must help fans get to the ball park. Driving is not easy.

Why not hire a bus to take people from Aventura, for instance, to get there and bring them back after the game is over? This would surely be an aid to those who wish to attend.

The same is true for tennis matches held at Hard Rock Stadium. When watching these matches, empty seats were noted. Wouldn’t it be a good idea to have special buses at Aventura Mall, for example, and transport people to and from the stadium?

Fans would take advantage of such a service and be willing to pay a fair fare for this needed help. And attendance would surely rise at baseball games and tennis matches.

Alene L. Fishbein, Golden Beach

Missing in action

Insulting the Prophet Mohammed in Brunei is punishable by death.

Gay sex in Brunei merits death by stoning. There is significant U.S. commercial activity with this country.

To U.S. Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, and Omar: Where is the outrage? Where is the BDS movement in this case?

John Sibales, Hollywood

Denied entry

As President Trump seeks to court the Jewish vote and addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition on his zero immigration policy, I beseech my lantzmen to remember the German ocean liner St. Louis.

It was 1939, and more than 900 Jews were fleeing annihilation and seeking sanctuary in any safe country.

Cuba said, “No!” Canada said, “None are too many!” And the “Land of the free,” the United States, turned the ship away.

I implore any Jew voting in 2020 to remember the St. Louis.