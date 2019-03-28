No to an amusement park on Bayfront Park

I was appalled to learn that today the city of Miami is seriously considering allowing amusement park rides in certain Miami public parks.
This is especially egregious as it applies to Bayfront Park and Maurice A. Ferré (MAF) Park (formerly Museum Park) downtown next to the Pérez Art Museum and the Frost Science Museum.
MAF Park is a carefully preserved green space, not an amusement park, and major commercial development there is the opposite of what downtown Miami wants and needs on its waterfront.
In fact, the Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board, in its December 2018 meeting, voted against it.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Green space, sculpture gardens, trees and shade, and low-impact usage are appropriate usages and are mindful of the growing residential population in the neighborhood.
I strongly urge the Miami commission to vote against the ordinance change and any major commercial development of MAF Park, now or in the future. Regretfully, I am out of the country and unable to appear in front of the commission.
Jorge M. Pérez,
CEO,
The Related Group
Amusement park
The Pérez Art Museum Miami (“PAMM”), which is immediately adjacent to the Maurice A. Ferré Park, formerly Museum Park, is strongly opposed to the proposed city of Miami ordinance which would allow amusement rides in MAF Park.
This is scheduled for second reading and vote at the city commission meeting on Thursday, as agenda item/Ordinance 5119/PZ.12.
For all the reasons so eloquently stated by Maurice Ferré, himself, in his letter to the Miami commission and Mayor Francis Suarez on March 25, 2019, and using his words, this is “alarming.” Bayside is already commercial.
There is no need to extend that to MAF Park.
The real need of the city residents and visitors is beautiful green space along the waterfront and the Miami River downtown.
This is what makes Miami waterfront desirable and unique.
On behalf of the Board of Trustees and staff of PAMM, we urge you to not proceed with the RFP to bring major commercial development to MAF Park, and to please vote against this ordinance to allow amusement rides in public parks, and any future such requests.
Franklin Sirmans, Director
Pérez Art Museum Miami
Streetcar desired
I was excited to read the Miami Herald’s March 25 Business Monday story, “Moishe Mana say’s he’s ready to act on Flagler Street.”
Mana’s proposal for the redevelopment of downtown Miami, specifically the Flagler Street corridor, is in an area made up of numerous historic buildings, too long neglected, and unfortunately victim of several past but failed redevelopment attempts.
We know this area is located in the heart of the city, and in what could again become one of the most vibrant and desirable places to be.
With proper preservation, sensitive redevelopment and commitment to design excellence, the probability for success could finally be within reach.
I offer this suggestion: Have a dedicated traffic lane for a trolley running along the middle of Flagler Street.
This trolley line could span from Bayfront Park on the east, to the Miami River on the west, transporting people along the corridor without the need for cars.
A second dedicated trolley line could follow on Biscayne Boulevard, from Flagler to 36th Street in Midtown.
Let’s prove to elected officials and city commissioners that more highways, and double-decking existing ones, is not the answer.
Rolando Rivas-Camp,
Miami
Recalling Joe Auer
Reading the obituary for Joe Auer, who scored the first touchdown in Miami Dolphins history, brought back lots of memories.
He and I were classmates and friends in the class of ‘59 at Gables High.
We all delighted in following his career, from outstanding high school prep star, to college standout, including seeing him featured on the televised Game of the Week as “The Man of the Hour, Joe Auer” at Georgia Tech.
I was amused, reading his comment about all the people who claimed to have been at the Dolphins’ first game when he took the opening kickoff and ran for a touchdown, because I really was there — as one of the 662 people who had chosen “Dolphins” in the contest to name the team.
We all were treated to tickets for that first game, and it remains, for me, the most exciting opening kickoff I’ve ever witnessed.
Rest in peace, dear Joe.
Thanks for all the exciting times and the great memories.
We will never forget you!
Taffy Gould,
Miami
Close the street
The answer for making Flagler Street prosperous is actually on the cover of the March 25 Business Monday: Permanently close Flagler Street to traffic.
Make it a mall like Lincoln Road!
Susan R Weitz,
Miami Beach
Odd friendships
How do we account for the president of the United States continuously singing the praises of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, and then disparaging the late Sen. John McCain, a beloved hero and leader of our country?
Hmm.
No collusion. No collusion.
Priscilla Fregger Adler,
Cutler Bay
Miami Open miss
As a past Key Biscayne Miami Open box holder, I went to the new Hard Rock venue with an open mind. And I was extremely pleased with the fan experience throughout the permanent structures.
The outside courts and ample spaces for sitting, eating and viewing the giant TV were indeed A-1.
That being said, the main Tennis Stadium left a great deal to be desired. It just isn’t a tennis stadium! There are many seating areas where you can’t see the entire court.
This, coupled with the lack of closeness to the actual playing area, left me frustrated. I’ve become accustomed to actually seeing the faces of the players.
It just doesn’t work! Someone needs to construct a tennis stadium inside a football stadium. Or build a new one somewhere on site.
So, until then, I’ll remain at home watching the matches on TV, with no obstructed view.
Diane Goodman Dolcourt,
Pinecrest
Not about looks
Re the March 27 letter, “Revolting pair.” The writer compared Trump to Maduro. Just look at the opponents of each. They certainly are not the same, so that makes them not alike.
Who cares if Trump is not cute, simpático or gentle? What really matters are his policies that will make America great again.
Sylvia Viyella,
Coral Gables
Comments