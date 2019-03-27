Attorney General Barr’s hasty, over-the-weekend three-page summary of Robert Mueller’s report into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, and the evidence developed in support thereof, is highly suspect.
The report is likely quite lengthy and the supporting evidence obviously extensive. Barr would not have had enough time to conduct any in-depth study of either or to make any definitive findings. He obviously prejudged the entire matter, particularly in light of his previous memo concluding that the president is virtually incapable of obstructing justice.
Congress needs to see the entire report and the supporting evidence. This is the first time in our history that a sitting president has been accused of actions amounting to near treason in colluding with a foreign power to get elected, and obstructing the investigation into that collusion. Congress needs to determine whether the president has committed impeachable “high crimes and misdemeanors,” as the Constitution requires.
And to the extent possible, with appropriate redactions, the public needs to see the report and the evidence to make its own determination whether President Trump should be re-elected.
Phillip Hubbart,
Miami
Mainstream media
After almost two years reporting on a lie, based on fanatical hatred of President Trump, we find out that the only true collusion is between the media and the Democrats. It is absolutely pathetic how both avoid the required mea culpa, for lying to their readers and constituents.
Day after day, we read columns and articles, and even frequent editorials, on the illegality of the Trump presidency, “as he was elected due to the Russian interference.”
Shame on each and every columnist, as well as entire editorial boards, for basing their conclusions on a lie. What has been perpetrated is simply journalism malpractice! I know its never going to change. So many people were hurt during the process and so many lies were spread.
There should be consequences, there should be change. But the arrogance is such that consenting to a wrong is not an option. What an absolute shame; the media is supposed to be objective and truthful, and is no longer! No shame!
Armando Caravia,
West Miami
Let’s see it all
If any of us buys a book, we have the same God-given right to read that book. So, if we paid $25 million for the Mueller report, why in the world don’t we, as tax-paying citizens, have the right to see the whole report? What is going on?
Carmelo Cabarcas,
Hialeah
Off camera
The 2019 Florida Legislature should outlaw the local option, which certain cities utilize, of the omnipresent use of red light cameras at intersections. The stated goal is preventing vehicles from driving through a red light. However, the cameras create several legal problems.
The violation is levied without the direct involvement of a police officer. The camera is triggered, film taken, and fine imposed. Only later do officers review the footage. This Orwellian method also involves ticketing the vehicle’s owner, without knowing whether the person driving is the actual owner, and the wrong person is ticketed.
Part of the problem of driving through red lights can be resolved by better synchronization of the lights, and lengthening the time of the amber caution lights. It is interesting how quickly the amber lights turn to red.
A major incentive for the installation of red light cameras is the financial windfall they provide in raising revenue for the cities. Similar to asset forfeiture, the red light cameras can be used to abuse legal authority and should be prohibited.
Tim Seale,
Miami
Enforce gun laws
Re March 24 letter, “Smoking and guns.”
No, you can’t fire a gun in a restaurant, or at work (unless you work at a shooting range), or in an airplane or around children.
You are allowed to possess cigarettes, but are restricted as to where you can smoke them. Same for guns; allowed to possess (barring certain restrictions) but are generally restricted as to where and when you can fire one.
We already are inundated with firearm laws, but the real problem is the lax enforcement and punishment for violation of these laws. I speak up for enforcement of these laws and not for the imposition of additional laws to punish the millions of responsible firearm owners for the transgressions of a few.
Crimes such as murder and robbery are violations of law but still occur whether committed with a firearm or not. Laws are obeyed only by honest people .
George Brown,
Miami
Skilled labor
With all due respect to Elissa Vanaver and Lori-Ann Cox and their efforts outlined in the March 24 article, “No Varsity Blues here — Breakthrough Miami helps poor, motivated minority students enroll in college — for free,” a college degree may be “the most reliable ticket to a life of self-defined success and security.” I might debate that, but there is a shortage of skilled labor, one of the consistently named reasons for failed growth of American industry.
I am a business owner in the mechanical contracting business. To address the mentioned short fall, mechanical contractors, together with the local Mechanical Labor Union, operate a five-year, tuition-free trade school.
A candidate entering our program at age 20 will graduate at age 25 earning $68,000 to $75,000 per year plus benefits, a total package of about $100,000 per year.
Not to disparage a college degree, but there is another clear and much needed path to success and security: In the skilled labor market.
Larry Means,
Coral Springs
Mediterranean meh
Re Don Slesnick’s March 22 letter, “A look back at Coral Gables.”
I was born in Spain and all my relatives still live there. I’ve been living in Coral Gables the last 48 years and I want to clarify something about the architecture of the houses here.
Coral Gables has some Mediterranean-style houses, but most are ranch houses and modern.
Delfin Lopez,
Coral Gables
Revolting pair
I am, and have always been, a registered Republican. I happen to agree with most of Donald Trump’s policies, whether they are popular or not. What I do strongly disagree with is Trump’s obnoxious personality. He is without question the most despicable person to have assumed the presidency of this country.
Trump and Maduro are probably the two most hated men in the world. In their own way, they are very much alike.
Alvaro Lozano,
Miramar
