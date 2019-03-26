Let’s move on

As a Democrat, this may sound politically blasphemous, but now that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has finished his investigation, nothing more comes out of the report. Two years of making President Trump and his Nixon-like inner circle run scared has exhausted enough of the nation’s finite political capital and should be enough to convince most American voters that Trump does not like to play by the rules.
The fallout has already been enough. No further indictments are necessary to prove our sitting president sees power grabs as something in between a high-roller auction and a heist.
Yet, because we are closer to the next election than the previous one, I would rather Trump be judged and thus likely voted out, not by whether his hand got caught in the ethical cookie jar, but whether he has governed with soundness of mind, character and policy savvy. On that basis, he certainly seems to fall short.
The Russia investigation has left another asterisk on Trump’s Watergate-esque presidency and further damned his puppet masters in the Kremlin. But it is high time to move on from both.
Adrian Elman,
Miami
Trump investigation
Two years, $24 million spent. We could have built affordable housing, fed the poor, helped kids who cannot afford college, repaired roads, bridges, etc.
Enough. Put the money to good use.
Ann Taintor,
Key Biscayne
Fate’s fickle finger
Robert Mueller was lauded for the doggedness of his investigation by Trump opponents when it was being pursued and criticized by Trump’s supporters. Now he being pilloried by Trump’s opponents and praised by Trump’s supporters.
There are truly times in life when you can’t win.
J. David Bethel,
Miami
Park in decline
On March 24, I had the distinct sadness of watching my favorite park die. Matheson Hammock is a local and national treasure. I’ve been going there for more than 40 years. I have fond memories of playing there with my family as a child.
Years later, I would take my own son to swim, play and fly his kite. Why has the city and the county failed to repair it nearly two years after Hurricane Irma? It’s one of the few affordable public beach spaces. Many local and elderly walk there and enjoy its peace.
Our city is over built and often poorly planned. We need to preserve access to places like this. In a world full of rage and incivility, it’s one place all the community can enjoy. Repair it. Stop wasting money on stadiums and fix our natural playground.
Sabriya Ishoof,
Pinecrest
Fragile states
Two student survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which killed 17 people, have recently committed suicide more than a year after this tragedy.
This shows the devastating and far-reaching effects of such shootings, including psychological damage such as post-traumatic stress disorder and survivor guilt.
We have to worry not just about mental illness, which may cause a person to carry out a deadly attack like a mass shooting, but also the fragile mental state of victims of such shootings.
Surviving the immediate bullets of an attack is one thing, but surviving the long-term emotional aftermath is quite another.
Kenneth L. Zimmerman,
Huntington Beach, CA
March anniversary
Re Martin Vassolo’s March 24 article, “On anniversary of March for Our Lives, students organize national celebration.”
It’s true it was organized by the students of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas and “.. convinced hundreds of thousands of angry, inspired young people to march on Washington.” It also was “...one of the largest youth demonstrations in U.S. history....”
One of the main reasons we all were so moved by the march itself, and what the students had accomplished, was because it was not just “...a youth demonstration.” Everyone was there: The sea of faces down the Mall were those of parents, grandparents, teachers, lawyers, office workers, etc., coming together in a sudden burst of optimism and determination.
Mary Motes,
Redland
Trail of suspicion
President Trump complains that he is the most investigated president in our history. This is true. But there is a reason why.
He is the only president in our history, Nixon included, who has left a virtual daily trail of grotesque misconduct and mendacity — both in his campaign for and service as president — such that it would be a travesty were he not investigated.
Phillio Hubbat,
Miami
Teachers’ union
The March 24 story, “How did teacher stay so long while girls said he was molesting them?” raises disturbing questions about United Teachers of Dade (UTD), the teacher’s union.
The article seems to suggest that the alleged inappropriate actions by teacher Wendell Nibbs occurred for several years; hat there may be widespread dissatisfaction by union stewards with UTD president Hernandez Mats; that Nibbs rose to the inner circle of UTD; and that Nibbs appears to have been used as a goon or thug by UTD to intimidate stewards unhappy with UTD’s poor performance.
Is it possible that for years UTD used its influence to suppress an investigation of Nibbs’ alleged sexual assaults against children in return for what appears to be his services for UTD?
I urge the National Labor Relations Board and Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate UTD.
Bill Detzner, Miami
He won’t fly
On Feb. 22, R&B singer R. Kelly was charged with sexually assaulting 10 young women, some between the ages of 14 to 17. He appeared before a bond hearing on Feb. 23 for these charges in Chicago.
Judge Lawrence Flood recently ruled that cameras would be allowed in the courtroom during R. Kelly’s trial, which is scheduled for this week.
Between 2001 and 2017, R. Kelly has had incidents where he assaulted many women.
Because he has been charged again for sexual assault, he should be punished severely for his actions.
Steven Hawkins,
Greenville, SC
Defense mode
Marjory Stoneman Douglas school principal Ty Thompson, since the shooting tragedy, “has provided stability to the school and community” and has been “instrumental in helping with healing and recovery.”
But, he presumably — personally? — left the school gates open. Wow! Of course his leadership should be curtailed.
The lame, blame game goes on.
Stephen J. Fischer,
Miami
