Ongoing scandal

Educational Testing Services invalidated the SAT scores of Kamilah Campbell of Miami Gardens. Kamilah had raised her score on the SAT by 300 points through hard work and tutoring.
One of the children in the recent college admission scandal had raised her score more than 400 points between the PSAT and SAT. Where was the Educational Testing Services review of this student’s scores?
Kamilah is black and comes from a working-class family. The student embroiled in the scandal is white, rich and privileged. This scandal should be of no surprise to anyone — it has been happening for decades.
Dolores Mendoza,
Coral Gables
Canada-care
I am a Canadian family physician, retired since 2016 and a seasonal resident of Florida. I had many snowbird patients who had become seriously ill while in the United States. In many cases, on their return to Canada, they showed me documentation from treating physicians and hospitals.
I would tell them that the treatment they had received was excellent, but at an alarming cost. The Ontario Health Insurance Plan has provided universal coverage since 1969, my first year in practice. All my patients were covered. They benefited from the complete access I had to colleagues of all specialties, and medications are covered for seniors and low-income patients.
Canada is not a socialist country, but a sensible country. Readers will see our system vilified unfairly. That really is “fake news.”
Dr. David Rapoport,
Fort Lauderdale
Street lessons
Re the Feb. 17 story “Miami-Dade’s latest plan for street violence: fixing it door to door.” The actions demonstrated by Leroy Jones and members of the organization Circle of Brotherhood are outstanding examples of leadership by example. This, above all else, should bring attention to the level of gun violence, injuries and casualties lost in a war; a war where the enemy is not so easily identified.
More than a town hall meeting or march and photo opportunity, a hunger strike, led by black men, is the commitment that takes it to another level.
We all could learn a lesson from this.
Phillip Murray, Jr.,
Miami
Name calling
In the March 10 letter “Broad resolution,” the writer mentions the U.S. House of Representatives passing a resolution opposing hate and asks if that resolution includes Trump haters. Well, the Democrats in the House are condemning the people who hate minorities for their color, religion, ethnicity, whom they love, etc.
In other words, prejudice.
He equates this with people who do not like the policies and actions of the president. This is not prejudice.
As to the March 14 letter “No balance,” in which the writer says that Leonard Pitts ridiculing Fox as a “right-wing political propaganda instrument” is the same as what Pitts “does in the majority of his articles for the opposition party.”
The difference is that Pitts is an opinion writer, and Fox calls itself news.
Patti Seitzman,
Miramar
Foster kids
While the legislative session now is the center of attention, one should not overlook a decision being made in Tallahassee that will impact more than 3,000 foster children in South Florida.
The newly appointed Secretary of Department of Children & Families (DCF), Chad Poppell, has inherited a flawed selection process for the lead community-based care agency (CBC) for DCF’s southern region. Only two months into his job, this could be one of his most important rulings, affecting thousands of vulnerable children. The process for choosing this agency has been plagued with conflicts of interest and broken rules.
As a former foster parent, I understand the importance of a stable, transparent and professional framework from DCF to ensure vulnerable foster children are well cared for. I urge Poppell to look into concerns shared by many in the South Florida child welfare community about the process to select the lead CBC and to implement a fair procedure that complies with the law and the ethical standards that have been set by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration.
Patrick McCabe,
Pompano Beach
Learned behavior
So Sen. Marco Rubio is tweeting inaccurate reports on Venezuela’s plight. No fact checks necessary. Sounds like fake news to me — I wonder where he learned it? The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Jean Stewart,
Miami
Heat fans
The Miami Heat are a scourge. The passion of their fanbase is entirely shallow. The Heat are a parody of what happens when a team builds a great fanbase over time. Some professional sports teams in America have built their fanbases over the course of a century.
The Heat got formidable suddenly because of a flaw in the NBA system. Ownership has milked it for all it’s worth and created a team that is competitive in the stupidest possible way. Why should anyone care about a team that trades away many of its top-scoring players just before the playoffs — in order to get better? Only fans motivated by the basest emotions would care about such a team.
There is much talk during televised Heat games about culture. The Heat culture is really one of greed and ignorance of any kind of ethic.
If they make the playoffs, they will clobber themselves. The other team won’t have to work.
Leo Neufeld,
South Miami
Hiding defects
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and federal laws discourage and prohibit, respectively, the importation of cheaper prescription drugs from outside the United States because this could endanger the health of Americans. The reporting of malfunctioning medical devices that injure or kill Americans is a different story.
The FDA granted exceptions to numerous manufacturers of medical devices from the requirement of publicly reporting malfunctions. Media reports indicate that instances of malfunctioning surgical staplers were the most commonly concealed problems.
Many surgeons, and even FDA officials, were unaware of the private database, kept by the FDA, that recorded the real malfunction rate of surgical staplers and other devices. Thousands of patients are endangered by these defective devices. The surgical staplers, in many cases, failed to seal bleeding arteries.
However political influence seems to have done a great job of sealing the truth inside the bowels of the FDA.
Roberto Romero,
Snellville, GA
