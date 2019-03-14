Merits of solar

For years, I’ve been asked what it is like to be a solar homeowner: Do you have to change your habits? Do you have power at night? Do you have power after a storm? The answers are simple: No. Yes. Yes.
In July 2015, we installed a solar system on the roof of our Miami home. Through net-metering, our FPL bill is a constant $9 and change per month, so our investment should be paid off after about six years. Realtors calculate an average $15,000 premium for the sale of a solar house. We recently installed a battery storage system, so when a storm hits, we’ll be able to power our house on sunshine during a grid outage. All from silent, non-toxic power.
Rooftop solar installation prices have plummeted in the last decade and now, thanks to Solar United Neighbors co-ops, the savings are greater and homeowners receive free, unbiased support throughout the entire process.
For my money, the two best investments a homeowner can make are solar panels and an electric vehicle. When you go solar and buy an electric vehicle, charging is on the house. Really!
Simon Rose,
Miami
College scam
The students should be charged the same as the parents and others. They knowingly participated in these scams.
Debbie Rosenkranz,
Miami
Old scam, new day
Regarding recent reports about folks with significant economic clout using their money to get their children into elite colleges: I am shocked. Shocked! Variations of this never happened in the good old days.
Sid Kaskey,
South Miami
Back-burner
I just read the compelling March 13 article “Actress Selma Blair becomes the face of multiple sclerosis.” She is brave in facing her unfortunate MS diagnosis.
However, the article about a safe butt lift should not have appeared next to the Blair article. It would have been much more appropriate on the “back page.”
Nancy Sica,
Miami
Fracking ban
Re the March 11 online story “Environmentalists oppose passage of this Florida fracking ban. There’s a good reason:” Of course, environmentalists oppose it. It is clearly excluding the ban that will be used here. People of power hide behind the words “Florida fracking ban.” No, it is not a fracking ban if you exclude a form of fracking. Stop with the loopholes. Our representatives need to listen.
We already produce enough oil for our energy demands. There is no reason to put expansion over clean water and public health. Is oil more important than humanity’s wellbeing? The answer is No.
Jennifer Perez, Hialeah
Judge’s bad call
When Judge Nushin Sayfie was sentencing a South Florida teen for setting fire to a caged cat, did she ignore all the red flags? Every aspect of the teen’s behavior in this incident was abnormal and dangerous.
Setting fire to a helpless caged animal and popping open a drink to leisurely watch the animal suffer in agony — then feeding the animal’s remains to his dogs — are behaviors that researchers have concluded are the seeds of future aggressive criminal behavior and serial killers. In addition, this teen showed no empathy.
The behaviors he exhibited usually begin in young individuals and can progressively morph into violence against people. The judge should have sentenced this teen to the maximum punishment and set an example for others.
Instead, Sayfie gave him a “get out of jail free” card, sending a message to others like him that animal abuse carries minimal consequences.
Remember Judge Nushin Sayfie at election time.
Debra E. Hine,
Weston
Epstein judge
The Jeffrey Epstein case has confirmed that money has its privileges.
Who is the judge who signed off on the sentencing deal that Epstein received?
That judge needs to be taken to task.
Do not let this story die.
Ernie Garcia,
Redlands, CA
Oust the threat
If Sen. Marco Rubio wants to be the next president of the United States, he needs to start his platform this way: All Cuban and Russian military need to leave Venezuela immediately!
Joe Mazzarese,
Miami Beach
No balance
Leonard Pitts ridicules Fox as a right-wing political propaganda instrument. That's exactly what he does in the majority of his articles on behalf of the opposition party.
Mario Norman, Hialeah
Keep it clean
Re the Feb. 23 story “Keep your dirty wipes out of our pristine pipes, sewer czars plead:” The experiment Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department suggests does not accurately illustrate how toilet paper and flushable wipes break down in wastewater treatment systems.
Flushable wipes, unlike baby wipes and disinfectant wipes, are manufactured with wood pulp fibers, like toilet paper, and are engineered to lose strength in wastewater treatment systems. We have developed a series of Flushability Assessment Tests, with input from wastewater experts, that wipes must pass before they can be labeled flushable.
Our industry understands consumer education is key to this issue and has taken significant steps to ensure flushable wipes are safe and non-flushable items are not flushed.
As part of our industry’s commitment to helping consumers reduce the impacts on their wastewater systems, we have developed labeling guidelines that require non-flushable wipes to display the “Do Not Flush” symbol prominently on packaging. We ask consumers to check the label before flushing any item.
Dave Rousse, president,
Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry,
Cary, NC
‘Grand’ suffering
Having lived for more than 16 years at The Grand condominium, a once iconic building in downtown Miami, I am appalled at our leaders for allowing Airbnb in the city. Many residents have lived here since The Grand was built in 1984.
Because of the way the condo documents were written, the association can’t amend them unless at least two-thirds of the owners vote to not allow Airbnb. Many owners have decided to move out and rent their units, earning twice what they pay for their mortgages, and cashing in on the Airbnb craze.
Those who suffer are the owners who stay, enduring loud music and partying at all hours of the night. This has seriously reduced the value of what was once a great place to live.
When will the city’s leaders address these issues like Miami Beach and Coral Gables have done for their owners and residents?
Michelle Garber,
Miami
