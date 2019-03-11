Ultra traffic

After reading the March 9 article “Rideshare ban, buses and ferries might prevent gridlock,” regarding Ultra Music Festival’s move to Virginia Key, I have to ask: Why?
Given the sensitive environment on Virginia Key Beach and park and its wildlife, and given the transportation barriers to access this park, why is this festival being allowed?
There must be some huge financial benefit to the city to let it disregard wildlife and residents of Key Biscayne. Can you seriously ban ride shares from accessing the rest of the Key’s residents?
I can’t think of a more disruptive event to hold there in that sensitive area.
With loud music, intrusive lighting, trash and massive crowds, it should be held at Marlins Park or Hard Rock stadium.
Cynthia Cassidy,
West Kendall
Another tunnel
As someone who frequently uses three causeways to Miami Beach, I noticed an underused facility — the tunnel to PortMiami.
Why not use it as an access to Miami Beach? Build at its Dodge Island exit an elevated road (to not interfere with containers movements in the port area) running parallel to Government Cut, and then connect to a short tunnel to be dredged between the east side of the Island to South Point Drive on South Beach.
Guy L. Posschelle,
Coconut Grove
Don’t build it
This is a plea for an end to this made-up national emergency. What is real is that we are failing to assist people in crisis and turning our backs on our own values.
Sen. Marco Rubio must know that this president is a liar and that if he continues to spin lies he will hurt us all. Is this America?
If the Senate does not vote to end this madness we will know how much the corruption in our government — and in particular the GOP — has eroded the will of the people and ignored the balance of power inherent in our system.
Trudy Aguilar Zaldivar,
Miami
Animal abuse
Re the March 9 story “No jail for teen accused of torching a cat.” Whether the animal was a cat or a raccoon, anybody who can do that to a living creature deserves to be severely punished.
With her decision, Circuit Judge Nushin Sayfie implied that it’s OK to burn an animal alive and watch it writhe in pain.
If indeed it were a raccoon that had rabies, as the defendant claimed, why didn’t this 17-year-old contact the Florida Department of Health to examine it while it was still alive?
Judge Sayfie needs to send out a message to animal abusers and future serial killers that such atrocities will not be tolerated. Five years’ probation and 100 hours of community service are a joke.
Cristina Miguel, Miami
U.N. won’t help
Re Paula Garcia Tufro’s March 6 column, “Juan Guaidó should appeal to the U.N. to help deliver blocked aid to Venezuelans.” A wonderful idea.
However, the U.N.’s Geneva headquarters, home of the Human Rights Council, has on display a giant portrait of murderer Che Guevara.
The years Guevara lived in Cuba, he murdered and tortured Cubans who opposed the communist ideology. In Venezuela, Castro’s communist military is taking part in Nicolás Maduro’s torture and killing squads.
It is doubtful the U.N. would take an interest in helping Venezuela’s humanitarian needs.
Alicia Cubota Smith,
Miami Beach
Cohen is a liar
Michael Cohen is a liar. No one disputes that. But does that mean President Trump is not?
We have all heard Trump lie time and time again. We don’t need Cohen to point that out to us. Is Trump a cheat and a con man? I know of three small companies that had dealings with Trump in New York and Atlantic City, with disastrous results. One small mom-and-pop went bankrupt as a result of Trump’s refusal to pay his bills.
We don’t need Cohen to tell us Trump is dishonest. Yet the Republicans in Congress aren’t willing to see the obvious.
We all heard Trump tell us he could get away with shooting someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and not lose a single vote.
Cohen is a liar. But he is also a fool. Republican lawmakers would be wise to heed his words.
Trump is a liar, cheat and con man. He is scamming the American people and not losing a single vote.
Lillian Andron,
North Miami Beach
Abolish selfies?
Are we to start vetting everyone who snaps a selfie with a well-known person? I have a family member who took a selfie with a well-known person who was running for office. Beautiful photo and gracious for the person to allow. But she never met the person before and most likely never will have the opportunity again.
So what does showing a photo of President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis mean? I would like to see in the archived pictures of President Obama sitting in Reverend Jeremiah Wright’s sermons or President Clinton sharing the stage with Louis Farrakhan.
We deserve better. This perpetuates the divisiveness going on in our country. Pretty soon we will have to delete the photo app.
Myrna Silver,
Coral Gables
Weakened vote
In a March 10 letter “Taking ownership,” the writer asserts that all 23 votes against the Democrats’ resolution condemning antisemitism were cast by Republicans, indicating anti-Semitism within the party.
In fact, it confirms the exact opposite; instead of exposing the evil of anti-Semitism on its own, the watered-down version had been modified to include Islamophobia and all other forms of prejudices and was without any clout. That is why all 23 votes against this resolution were cast by Republicans.
Robert L. Grover,
Miami Beach
Do no harm
Re the March 10 story “Hidden FDA reports detail harm caused by scores of medical devices:” A major cause of concern is that medical appliance makers depend on top hospital physicians to recommend and order their sometimes dangerous products. For some doctors, there is the temptation to overlook bad reports.
All doctors are not saints, and some have shamefully forgotten our mantra: First do not harm.
David Rapoport,
Hallandale
Dolphins tanking
Unfortunately, The Dolphins are emulating the Marlins in personnel maneuvers. They are releasing good, experienced players in order to increase cap space for future draft selections.
Cap space and first rounders rarely win football games. Proven players do.
Please don’t do this to loyal fans and your new coach, Stephen Ross.
Sid Morris,
West Kendall
