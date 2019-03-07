Human-rights case

Ecuador is rapidly backsliding on democracy.
The most audacious example is the case now pending against former President Rafael Correa.
This case, unfortunately like many now occurring in Latin America, follows the trend of “lawfare:” Ordering the courts to apply pressure, arrest or detain political opponents, even if no evidence supports the accusations.
In this specific situation, Correa was a thorn in the side of the current president by criticizing his leadership, and shortly thereafter he was met by multiple legal cases against him.
International observers have voiced doubts about the veracity of this case, and the international policing organization, Interpol, refused to diffuse a “red notice” against the former president.
Yet, in Ecuador, the case continues and next week it will be decided by three judges.
If the case proceeds against Correa, despite the complete lack of evidence against him, it will strike from the political scene the most popular leader in the history of the country and one of the most popular in all of Latin America.
The world should pay attention to this.
How far can Latin America countries stray from their obligation to human rights, rule of law and democracy, before it gets on Washington’s radar?
We must always prioritize the universality of human rights above any political games.
Fausto Jarrin,
attorney to Rafael Correa,
Ecuador
Vanishing parks
Re the March 7 story “Paving paradise: Another park gets a concrete makeover that angers residents:” I cannot believe our authorities are going the wrong way.
The Miami area is a nature’s paradise for everyone who lives here or visits.
Please, no more paving over of parks, no plastic grass. Let’s be friends with nature and people who need and appreciate it.
Instead, plant more trees. We need their shade — and cover the parks with natural grass.
It is going to be more beautiful and enjoyed by residents and visitors.
Christiane Galdeano,
Miami
Make a commitment
Great point made in Mark Townsend’s March 7 letter, “Salute to dads.” It is just as important for men to show an example of treating women with respect as well as to spend time with their children. One way to show this is to commit to a relationship. Marriage is one way to show this type of commitment.
Gladys Chern, Miami
Animal abuse
Roberto Hernandez, a South Miami-Dade teenager who intentionally burned a cat and fed it to pit bulls, should be imprisoned and the key thrown away. He’s the mirror image of Jeffrey Dahmer of Milwaukee, who for years mistreated animals and then graduated to murdering humans, cutting up their remains, then cooking and eating them.
Tom Mayer, Bismarck, ND
They need homes
I read that $22 million is being considered to replenish the sand for Panama City Beach, while 30 percent of people are still living in tents after the devastating Hurricane Michael.
They need help. Where are they supposed to live? Sand castles?
Isabella K. Stevenson,
Plantation
Retaliate in kind
Who knew that anti-Semitism was politically incorrect? The left wing of the Democratic Party, that’s who. These progressives in the new and improved House of Representatives just sabotaged a resolution condemning anti-Semitism.
This is the new face of the Democratic Party. And it has the audacity to call Trump a racist.
Perhaps the Democrats think bigotry swept Trump into the White House in 2016, so they’ll give it a try for 2020?
John S. Schwartz,
Miami
Emergency or not?
Sen. Marco Rubio, if there is a real national emergency, then there is no place for being “undecided.” Your words speak for themselves. It’s either an emergency or it isn’t.
Let’s hope your words match your actions when you vote on the matter.
Samantha Gazda,
Coral Gables
Rubio’s vote
Sen. Marco Rubio is on record stating that he has serious concerns about President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency in order to build a border wall.
I agree with him that this sets a dangerous precedent. Future presidents, including Trump, could use it again to unbalance the checks that have been placed on the executive branch by the Constitution.
For once, I expect Rubio to represent the majority of his constituents and vote Yes when the House proposal to deny this use of national emergency comes to the Senate floor for a vote!
Martha Singleton, Miami
A debt ignored
The March 5 article “County fights to keep transit tax for buses, Metrorail” misses the fiscal point.
When the Miami-Dade Commission diverted funds from transit construction and the expansion of related public transportation programs to fund county public transportation operating expenses, this in no way reduced the existing voter-approved fiscal obligation for public mass transit.
A reasonable calculation from 2002 to the present is that the county has an outstanding minimum debt of $200 million toward public mass transit to replace funds previously diverted for other purposes.
This debt seems to be conveniently ignored.
Michael R. Drennan,
Miami
Vision of space
Thank you for publishing Uri Dromi’s Feb. 28 column, “In Israel, there’s hope in the air, but turmoil on the ground,” noting Israel’s launch of a spacecraft that, if successful, would make it only the fourth nation to land a probe on the moon.
The column traces the mission’s origins to three engineers meeting in a bar. However, it owes its inspiration to a boy’s dream from the midst of a Nazi concentration camp during the Holocaust.
In 1942, 14-year-old Petr Ginz was imprisoned in Theresienstadt in Czechoslovakia. A precocious writer and illustrator, he drew a picture titled “Moon Landscape,” envisioning Earth as seen from the lunar surface. He died two years later at Auschwitz, but his drawing survived. A copy was taken into space by Israel’s first astronaut, Ilan Ramon, aboard the 2003 Columbia space shuttle mission that burned up during re-entry.
Nearly 75 years after Ginz’s death, Israel seeks to give a spacecraft the view of Earth that Ginz could only imagine.The spacecraft is named Beresheet, meaning “in the beginning,” and it embodies Israel’s story: A country born amid the ashes of the Holocaust, it has provided its people with a new beginning where even the sky is no limit.
Stephen A. Silver,
San Francisco
