Disclose funding

The headline on Emily Mahoney’s and Jeffrey Solochek’s March 3 story, “DeSantis may finish schools transformation Bush started,” was a bit too long. The better headline: “DeSantis may finish schools.”
Florida teacher, security, counselor, and staff salaries are among the lowest in the nation. State legislators have had plenty of time and several years of surplus money to address this moral and morale issue, but they haven’t. Shame on them. Our state leaders should be embarrassed that three counties got so tired of the all-talk-no-action, they put public school teacher pay referendums on the ballot to address the failures of Tallahassee.
We need the full focus of our legislature and our Department of Education on the schools that serve everyone, that reject no one, and that are held accountable by full regulation and public publication of achievement, withdrawal, administrative pay, building code compliance and matriculation data. Before any more shady moves are made to re-appropriate tax dollars, we need the legislature to make full disclosure on the educational entities (and political or PAC contributions) receiving state funding.
If these private and charter companies are doing so well, let us see exactly how they do it. Once we know how much these companies are making, Florida voters can better decide if that’s how they want their money spent.
Chris Kirchner,
Miami
Greed’s no good
Re the March 3 story, “Florida House speaker’s credo: get government out of the way.” It’s stunning that the House Speaker “believes” deregulation will actually lower health care costs.
Deregulation prompted the merger mania that created giant hospital chains which used monopoly power to bilk the public of millions. Deregulation also allowed banks to issue high risk mortgages, resell them to investors, repackage them as junk securities leveraged to blow up the economy, and get rich in the process.
Regulated capital markets are a great engine of wealth creation. But the pure laissez faire, by failing to contain unchecked greed, benefits a shrinking few at the expense of everyone else.
Agency Theory requires CEOs to return value to shareholders to the maximum extent permitted by law. Therefore, relaxing regulatory guidelines will have disastrous social consequences.
Steven M. Urdegar,
Miami
Fighting HIV/AIDS
You wouldn't know it from watching the news or listening to lawmakers, but AIDS is still a crisis. More than 2,500 people die from AIDS-related causes every day — nearly two a minute. And 1.8 million people are infected with HIV every year — that’s three people every minute. Further, 7,000 young women are infected with HIV every week.
During his campaign, President Trump promised that America would “lead the way” in the fight against HIV/AIDS. He could be the leader that gets the fight against the global AIDS epidemic back on track, but not if his White House keeps proposing deep budget cuts to America’s global AIDS response.
President George W. Bush proposed the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) and was the first contributor to the Global Fund, which uses smart, effective investments to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria. Because of the Global Fund, 27 million lives have been saved since 2002.
I ask my elected officials, Senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, and Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, to go on the record and support the Global Fund and ensure that America continues to lead the way in the fight against AIDS.
Danny de Varona,
Hialeah
Maker’s marks
Re the March 5 online story, “Hospital, prison to address mental health, stress, trauma.” Deconstructing stigma is quite easy: It is a prejudice meant to dehumanize, depersonalize, deprecate, diminish.
Deconstructing people who direct or repeat stigmas is not so easy. Many do so out of habit, never concerning themselves with the effects; some do so out of viciousness, aware of the effects of their prejudice. And some do so just because they believe they are supposed to.
Harold A Maio,
Fort Myers
Dictator’s motto
President Trump has the same response to the atrocities committed by ruthless dictators: “I will take him at his word.”
Insert Putin’s election meddling; the Saudi Crown Prince’s murder of our journalist; Kim Jong-Un’s torture of Otto Warmbier.
This callous mantra flies in the face of U.S. intelligence to the contrary. Perhaps “they should go back to school.”
Doug Kostowski,
Kendall
Take cover
With the advent of deadly tornadoes like the one that recently devastated parts of Alabama; it is time for state governments to reassess their permit and licensing requirements for trailer park operators and developers. State licensing authorities should make it mandatory that operators and developers provide an on-site, tornado-proof, concrete reinforced emergency shelter for their trailer park residents.
Hopefully, this new requirement will mitigate the tragic lost of life caused by these forces of nature.
Erick Babilonia,
Port St. Lucie
Butterfly effect
Re the March 3 story, “Magical migration of the Monarch Butterflies.” It was refreshing reading about the butterfly migration. Interesting, educational and non-political!
Lourdes Santeiro,
Miami
Ages and stages
I wonder how Ivanka, Don, Jr. and Eric explain to their children grandpa’s use of his “best words?”
Norma A. Orovitz,
Bay Harbor Islands
Teen icon dies
Luke Perry was such a lovely guy with a wonderful sense of humor about fame and the pitfalls of showbiz. He was one of my favorite actors on Beverly Hills, 90210. He looked very handsome. We will remember him always and forever.
Paul Bacon,
Hallandale Beach
Deep pockets
Thanks to Marisol Zenteno for bringing attention to FPL’s request “for a permit renewal of their leaking cooling canal system . . . through . . . 2050,” in her March 4 letter, “FPL’s cooling canals.” Presumably, money is involved, and FPL doesn’t want to spend what it takes to fix the problem.
Why is FPL allowed to spend what must be considerable sums on what can only be called useless commercials (including the Super Bowl), yet it can’t be required to spend what it takes to protect the drinking water to millions of people?
It’s enough to make one think that some pockets are being lined.
John Goehl,
Biscayne Park
